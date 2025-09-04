Apple’s Siri may be powered by Google Gemini AI, with possible launch in 2026

Apple is reportedly working on giving a major overhaul to its Siri voice assistant, with the upgrade potentially powered by Google’s Gemini AI model. According to leading sources, Apple delayed its next-generation Siri until next year as it works to figure out whether its in-house AI tool can compete with the responses from popular AI models from OpenAI and Google. This strategy could signal Apple’s willingness to partner with major AI providers rather than just relying on its proprietary technology. Siri’s next upgrade could be powered by Google Gemini AI.(Apple)

Recent reports suggest that Apple and Google have reached a formal agreement to test the Gemini AI model with Siri and possibly expand its functionalities to iPhone features like Safari and Spotlight search. If this is true and becomes successful, Gemini could power a wide range of AI-powered features on Apple devices, including web search, advanced summarisation, and multimodal interactions. This partnership enables Apple to enhance Siri’s capabilities rapidly and finally catch up to competitors for AI-based features.

For years, Apple has prioritised in-house AI development, prioritising privacy and security over partnership with major AI providers. However, the delays and technical challenges have hampered the rollout of AI features, while competitors like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI have accelerated their generative AI efforts. Apple is testing the running of Google Gemini on Apple’s Private Compute servers, ensuring that the data privacy and security standards set by Apple are met.

News of the potential collaboration quickly reached the financial markets, with Alphabet’s shares rising 3.7% and Apple gaining 1.6% after this announcement. Investors see this move as a complete win: Apple gains cutting-edge AI technology without investing in excessive R&D, while Google expands Gemini to reach billions of Apple devices.

Apple’s Siri upgrade, powered by Google Gemini, can mark a defining moment in the voice AI ecosystem and signal a more open and strategic alliance between two tech giants. The new Siri is expected to debut in 2026, delivering smarter and more multimodal interaction for iPhone and other Apple devices worldwide.