'Are you down’, asks Twitterati over reports of Snapchat outage

Instant picture sharing and messaging app Snapchat seems to have malfunctioned and is responding slowly for some users since early morning today. Several users have reported of not being able to send or receive messages.

The Downdetector, an online website which records the status of outages, has stated that reports have jumped over 1,100 at its peak around 12:30 pm. It further adds the users are facing the major problem while sharing messages on the platform, also the app and server connection is reported to be affected by the outage.

Downdetector collects status reports from a series of sources, including Twitter and reports submitted on our websites and mobile apps.

Users have tweeted enquiring about the issue. In a tweet post, a user has inquired “is it just me or is Snapchat not working rightnow?” while sharing the screen grab of Snapchat’s inbox displaying text ‘failed to send’. Another user has tagged Snapchat's official handle and has asked, “Are you down?”

However, there is still no official statement from Snapchat regarding the issues faced by the users.

Developed by Snap Inc, Snapchat is an American instant messaging service and app for multimedia. Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown, three former Stanford University students, founded Snapchat. It is well-known for taking social networking in a new, mobile-first approach and emphasising user engagement with augmented reality objects and virtual stickers.

According to a report from Statista, India is the biggest market for Snapchat with more than 14.43 crore users, about 3.7 crore over those in the US. Most of its users are youth below 35 years. A year-old data from the same data website states that about 85% users of Snapchat age less than 35.

