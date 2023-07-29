Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic character joins Fortnite in new Terminator crossover event

Fortnite is preparing for another crossover event, this time with the legendary sci-fi Terminator franchise, which will feature an Arnold Schwarzenegger skin.

Arnold Schwarzenegger skin in Fortnite’s terminator crossover event(Epic Games)

The upcoming event will include the famous Model 101/T-800 character, but it is unclear what other elements of the crossover will be available.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale game is currently in its third season of Chapter 4. The latest season, “Wilds,” saw the central area of the island collapse, revealing an ancient jungle with hidden secrets.

While the game remains very popular, Fortnite has been experiencing matchmaking and sign-in issues, which have frustrated many players and are being investigated by the developers.

The creative battle royale hopes to fix the problem soon, the game is bringing in content from a futuristic world. The news of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic character coming to Fortnite was first revealed by some reliable dataminers such as Shiina, who apparently shared a screenshot of the skin.

Fortnite’s official Twitter account confirmed the news shortly after, posting an image of the incoming skin with the ominous caption, “The unknown future rolls towards us.” The image shows the Model 101 in dark, shadowy lighting, with what looks like embers in the background. One glowing red eye can be seen, suggesting that at least one version of the skin will have some battle damage.

Fortnite’s announcement of another new crossover event follows the Fortnite and Futurama collab, which brings characters like Fry, Leela, and Bender to the island. The collab launched a few days ago and includes full cosmetic sets for each of the characters, as well as a Planet Express Glider and Zoidberg Scuttle Emote. Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun is also a new weapon until Fortnite’s v25.30 update, which could possibly mean the addition of Terminator content at that point.

This is not the first time that the two franchises have collaborated together. In early 2021, Fortnite and Terminator had a crossover event, which added the T-800 and hero Sarah Connor to the game.

The trailer for the pair of skins showed Fortnite protagonist Jonesy teleporting into one of the final scenes of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, saving Schwarzenegger’s Terminator as he’s sinking into lava. The addition of the new (mostly) skin-covered Terminator could have some interesting implications for the story, or it could just be a cosmetic item in the item shop.

The skin will likely cost money, but players can soon get a free one - the Galaxy Crossfade skin - by competing in Fortnite’s Galaxy Cup 4.