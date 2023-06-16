‘Artificial intelligence will wipe humanity within 10 years’: 42% top CEOs warn in survey

Top business leaders are divided on the impending risks that artificial intelligence (AI) can bear on human beings, with 42% of them believing that the technological revolution has the ability to wipe humanity within 5-10 years. The revelation came forward in a survey conducted to assess their views on the growing footprint of artificial intelligence (AI).

Last month, Geoffrey Hinton, who created a foundation technology for AI systems, also warned over "profound risks to society and humanity" due to AI.(REUTERS)

The survey, first originally published by media organisation CNN, was conducted by the United States-based acclaimed Yale University’s ‘CEO Summit’. The website describes the event as a leadership platform bringing together a range of the top management of globally successful companies.

Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld described the results “dark” and “alarming” as reported by CNN. A total of 119 CEOs participated in the survey which revealed little consensus among them about risks and opportunities linked to AI.

Some of the participating companies' heads were included from Walmart, Zoom, Coca-Cola and media, pharmaceutical chiefs.

Nearly 34% CEOs said the AI had the potential to destroy humanity in ten years, while 8% said that could happen in five years. Others were “not worried” about any such outcome.

Last month, Geoffrey Hinton, who created a foundation technology for AI systems, also quit his job at Google over profound risks to society and humanity" due to AI. He flagged the risks associated with such a quick pace of advancement made in this field. "Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now…It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things,” he had told the New York Times.

He had cautioned over AI citing various threats and said scientists “should not scale this up more until they have understood whether they can control it."

