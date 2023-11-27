Aspire to work for Apple? Tim Cook lists ‘must-have’ character traits for employees

Apple CEO Tim Cook has listed some ‘must-have’ character traits that the company's HR managers look for in a candidate, while conducting interviews for positions at the tech giant. Appearing on a BBC podcast hosted by British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, Cook stressed on how ‘collaboration’ is among the foremost traits one must possess to get hired at the Cupertino, California-based firm.

“Can they (employees) collaborate? Do they deeply believe that one plus one equals three?" the CEO since August 2011 remarked.

The business executive, 63, elaborated on what he meant by ‘one plus one equals three’: “The feeling of working with people who bring out the best in you is incredible; fundamentally, we all believe one plus one equals three, i.e., your idea plus my idea is better than the individual ideas on their own.”

Degree or great coding skills?

Cook, who joined Apple in March 1998 as a Senior Vice President, was then asked by Lipa whether people needed a degree or great coding skills to qualify to work at the iPhone maker.

The company makes hirings from ‘all walks of life,’ he responded.

“…this includes those with or without a college degree. Even though I consider coding to be a valuable skill for everyone, we have hired individuals who lack expertise in it, or do not regularly utilise it in their daily work,” Cook, who succeeded late co-founder Steve Jobs as CEO, added.

Other skills?

Curious people not afraid of asking questions, those who are full of creativity, as well as candidates who can be team players, are wanted at Apple, Cook said.

