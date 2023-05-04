Assassin's Creed Mirage: Will the next installment be released in August 2023?

Ubisoft’s flagship AAA title Assassin's Creed Mirage, the 13th installment in the popular Assassin's Creed franchise, may have had its release window revealed.

New protagonist, Old gameplay, and potential release date for Assassin's Creed Mirage. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

During the Ubisoft Forward event in September 2022, it was announced that the new AC protagonist would be younger Basim, the intriguing and fan-favourite character from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the setting would be in Baghdad and later in England. Ubisoft has been very secretive about their development of the title since then, it was revealed that the game would make its debut in 2023.

Assassin's Creed is a long-running stealth-action-adventure franchise that dates back to 2007. With a rich history spanning 12 mainline titles, one exclusive title, and a Big-Screen movie, the in-game universe is filled with a wide array of stories waiting to be told.

Recent AC titles have adapted more of an open-world action-adventure gameplay, but the press release for Assassin's Creed Mirage indicates that it will follow a structure similar to the early titles of the franchise, focusing on social stealth, parkour, and assassinations. Despite the game's announcement, no concrete release window was announced at the moment.

Recently, an anonymous GameStop employee shared a screenshot of their Uplay displaying several target release dates, and promotional and marketing information for upcoming games, including Assassin's Creed Mirage. According to the leaked screenshot, the game is intended to be released in August 2023. While this may be the current target date for the title, there is always a chance that dates can be pushed further depending on the developmental pace of the project.

The Leaked Uplay Screenshot

Numerous speculations have also surfaced suggesting that Assassin's Creed Mirage may have hit a production bump, which could potentially delay the game's release. Many have speculated that Ubisoft’s current focus of development is on Assassin's Creed Infinity, a game hub that features multiple games through an Animus. While it is unclear how much this shift has impacted the development of AC Mirage, as there is no concrete evidence at the time.

The leaked image also revealed a poster for another anticipated title from Ubi, Skull and Bones, which has garnered a massive fanbase over the years. Despite its initial announcement back in 2017, the game faced several setbacks during its developmental phase. Speculation suggests that the title would be released in Summer 2024.

Despite the lack of information about Assassin's Creed Mirage, there have been multiple sources indicating an August 2023 release date.

However, this is not an official statement of the game's release window, and fans will have to wait for any official confirmation.