ASUS launches Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 AI laptops in India, starting at ₹75,990

AI-powered laptops are no longer limited to premium devices, and ASUS is looking to bring those capabilities to more users with its latest Vivobook lineup. The company has launched the new Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504MA) in India, featuring Intel Core Series 3 processors with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for on-device AI tasks. The laptops are aimed at students, professionals and everyday users who need a machine for work, online learning, content creation and entertainment. ASUS Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 AI laptops have been launched in India. (ASUS) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

The new Vivobook models are powered by up to the Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor and include an NPU capable of delivering up to 17 TOPS for AI workloads. ASUS says this hardware helps improve AI-powered features while maintaining power efficiency, allowing users to handle video calls, productivity tasks and multitasking without relying heavily on cloud-based processing.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said the company wants to make AI-powered computing available to more users. He added that the new Vivobook range is designed to support online learning, work, communication and content creation while offering a balance of performance, portability and privacy.

Both laptops feature a Full HD IPS display with an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is TÜV Rheinland certified to help reduce eye strain during long hours of use. ASUS has also included its SonicMaster audio system to improve the experience while watching videos, attending meetings or listening to music.

For video conferencing, the laptops come with an HD webcam along with a physical privacy shutter that lets users block the camera when it is not needed. Security features also include a built-in fingerprint sensor for password-free sign-ins through Windows authentication.

The Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 are designed for users who frequently travel or carry their laptops between home, office and classrooms. ASUS says both models meet US MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards. They also include a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, allowing the display to open fully for easier content sharing and collaboration.

On the performance front, the laptops support up to 16GB DDR5 memory and high-speed SSD storage. ASUS says this combination enables faster system boot times, quicker application launches and smoother multitasking across everyday workloads.

To add more value, ASUS is bundling lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home 2024, which includes Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Buyers will also receive 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage for one year, allowing them to back up, sync and access files across multiple devices.

Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15: Price and Availability The ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504MA) starts at Rs. 75,990 and is available through ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Amazon, Flipkart and authorised ASUS retail partners.

The Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) starts at Rs. 1,07,990 and will be available from July 26 through ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop and authorised retail partners.

ASUS is also offering No Cost EMI and Low-Cost EMI options with repayment periods of up to 24 months. Monthly instalments begin at Rs. 5,066 for the Vivobook 15 and Rs. 7,199 for the Vivobook 14, depending on the chosen financing plan.