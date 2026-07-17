ASUS re-enters tablet market in India, announces ASUS Pad T3201: Check specs and features

ASUS is set to re-enter the tablet market in India soon. The company today announced a new tablet dubbed as the ASUS Pad T3201, which will mark as its official reentry when it launches next month.

The ASUS Pad will go on sale in India on August 6. (ASUS)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

To give you some context, ASUS' last series of tablets arrived in India back in October 2015. At the time, the company had launched the ZenPad series, which included the ZenPad C7.0, ZenPad 7.0, and ZenPad 8.0 devices. These devices started at ₹8,999 and went up to ₹14,999 in India. The company officially discontinued the ZenPad tablet series globally and in India back in 2019 to focus on its PCs and ROG lineups. Now, almost 11 years later, the company is set to launch a tablet in the country.

ASUS Pad T3201 specifications and features

The Asus PadT3201 features a 6.5mm sleep profile and it weighs just 523g, which makes it extremely portable. It comes in a single white colour variant and it ships with a protective case.

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Coming to the display, this tablet sports a 12.2-inch 2.8K Dual-layer OLED display that offers a screen refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits of peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also supports ASUS Pen 2.0 and above stylus.

Talking about the cameras and audio, ASUS' upcoming tablet has a 13MP camera at the back for capturing photos and scanning documents. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera that supports Face Unlock functionality and for audio it gets quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos 360° Cinematic Sound.

On the performance front, the Asus PadT3201 is powered by the MediaTek MT8792Z (D8300) processor that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. This RAM is coupled with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card with a space of up to 1TB. Once launched, this tablet will run Google's Android 16 mobile operating system, which brings Circle to Search to this device. It will also get support for GlideX, which will facilitate seamless file sharing between the ASUS Pad and personal computers, smartphones.

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{{^usCountry}} Lastly, the Asus PadT3201 is backed by a 9,000mAh Lithium-polymer battery with support for a 45W Type-C charger. For connectivity it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Asus PadT3201 price and availability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lastly, the Asus PadT3201 is backed by a 9,000mAh Lithium-polymer battery with support for a 45W Type-C charger. For connectivity it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Asus PadT3201 price and availability {{/usCountry}}

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While ASUS hasn't revealed the pricing of this tablet yet. It has revealed that it will go on sale in India starting 12PM on August 6 via ASUS' offline retail stores, e-store, Flipkart and Reliance Digital.