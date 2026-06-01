Asus ROG unveils ‘Edition 20’ lineup featuring custom PCs, displays and gaming accessories

Asus’s gaming brand, Republic of Gamers, widely known as ROG, has marked its 20th anniversary at Computex 2026 with the launch of the Edition 20 lineup, a collection of limited-edition products spanning PC components, gaming systems, displays, peripherals, networking gear, and lifestyle accessories. The anniversary range carries a common design theme featuring black, red, and gold accents across the portfolio.

Asus Anniversary Edition Motherboard and Graphics Card

ROG has turned 20 and is celebrating it with the unveiling of the Edition 20 lineup at Computex 2026. (Asus)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

One of the key launches is the ROG Crosshair X870E Edition 20 motherboard. Unlike conventional motherboards, it comes with a built-in all-in-one liquid cooling system designed to cool both the processor and voltage regulation modules. The board also supports up to nine M.2 storage slots and features a dual 6.67-inch AMOLED display setup.

Paired with it is the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20 graphics card. The GPU includes a curved AMOLED display capable of showing system information and animations. It uses a quad-fan cooling design along with a vapour chamber and liquid metal thermal solution. Asus says the card can draw up to 800W of power and synchronise its display effects with the motherboard’s cooling system.

ROG also introduced the Thor 3000W Titanium III Edition 20 power supply unit. Built with server-grade GaN MOSFET technology, it is capable of supporting up to four RTX 5090 graphics cards. The PSU includes a detachable OLED display for monitoring power consumption and received a Computex Best Choice Award 2026.

Compact and Full-Size Gaming Desktops

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For users looking for pre-built systems, ROG announced two new desktops. The ROG NUC 16 Edition 20 packs an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU into a compact 3-litre chassis. It supports up to five 4K displays and can output at 8K resolution.

The larger ROG G1000 Edition 20 desktop introduces what the company calls the first holographic fan system in a pre-built PC. Named AniMe Holo, the feature allows users to project custom visuals. The system can be configured with up to an RTX 5090 graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor. It also secured a Golden Award at the Computex Best Choice Awards 2026.

OLED Monitors and Gaming Accessories

ROG expanded its monitor portfolio with the Swift OLED PG27AQWP-G Edition 20. The 26.5-inch display offers dual operating modes, allowing users to switch between QHD at 540Hz and HD at 720Hz.

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{{^usCountry}} Outside the anniversary range, Asus also unveiled the Strix OLED XG259QWPG ACE, positioned as an OLED monitor for esports players, and the Swift OLED PG32UCWM, a 32-inch 4K display with 240Hz and 480Hz dual-mode support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Outside the anniversary range, Asus also unveiled the Strix OLED XG259QWPG ACE, positioned as an OLED monitor for esports players, and the Swift OLED PG32UCWM, a 32-inch 4K display with 240Hz and 480Hz dual-mode support. {{/usCountry}}

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The peripherals lineup includes the Azoth Extreme Edition 20 keyboard, Harpe II Extreme Edition 20 gaming mouse, and the Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Edition 20 router with Wi-Fi 7 support and speeds of up to 30Gbps.

Luggage, Board Game and Handheld Bundle

ROG also stepped beyond gaming hardware with the launch of the SLASH Hard-case Luggage Edition 20 and a matching backpack designed to carry gaming gear.

Another unusual addition is ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20, the brand’s first physical board game. Designed for up to four players, it is set within ROG’s SAGA universe and ships with themed accessories.

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The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle completes the collection. It features a handheld gaming device, an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and an OLED display. It also comes with ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 AR glasses. Asus said Edition 20 products will be released gradually through 2026 as limited-edition offerings.