    ASUS rolls out 2026 creator and gaming laptops in India, including Kojima-inspired edition

    ASUS has launched three new laptops in India, the ProArt GoPro Edition PX13, ROG Flow Z13-KJP, and TUF Gaming A14 (2026) to target creators and gamers.

    Published on: Feb 27, 2026 9:10 AM IST
    ASUS has introduced its 2026 range of creator-focused and gaming laptops in India, along with devices under its gaming brand Republic of Gamers. The lineup includes the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), the ROG Flow Z13-KJP developed with Kojima Productions, and the updated TUF Gaming A14 (2026).

    ASUS launches new creator and gaming laptops in India with updated hardware and budget. (ASUS )
    ASUS launches new creator and gaming laptops in India with updated hardware and budget. (ASUS )
    MD Ijaj Khan
    MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

    The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is a limited-time model designed for content creators. The laptop features a 13-inch 3K touchscreen with full DCI-P3 colour coverage and stylus support. It weighs 1.39 kg and comes with a 360-degree hinge for multiple usage modes.

    Under the hood, the machine is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor paired with Radeon 8060S graphics and supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. ASUS has integrated tools for creators, including a dedicated GoPro shortcut key and the ASUS DialPad for input control. The system also includes AI-based tools for organising media files and mapping ideas. Customers can choose to buy a GoPro MAX2 bundle at a reduced price during purchase.

    The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) starts at Rs. 3,34,990 and is available from February 26 through ASUS outlets and retail partners.

    ROG Flow Z13-KJP

    The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a 2-in-1 device created in partnership with Kojima Productions. Its design references the Ludens theme associated with the studio and includes custom elements and packaging.

    The machine is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S graphics and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory. It comes with a 13.4-inch 2.5K display that supports a 180Hz refresh rate and full DCI-P3 coverage.

    Pre-orders are open, and retail sales begin on March 4. The laptop is priced from Rs. 3,79,990. Buyers will receive a PC game code for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

    TUF Gaming A14 (2026)

    The TUF Gaming A14 (2026) targets users seeking a compact system for gaming and creative work. It runs on the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 processor with Radeon 8060S graphics and includes 32GB of LPDDR5X memory.

    The laptop features a 14-inch 2.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB coverage. It offers a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with support for storage expansion. Charging options include fast charging and USB Type-C charging. The device meets MIL-STD-810H standards and weighs 1.48 kg.

    The TUF Gaming A14 (2026) starts at Rs. 1,79,990 and is available from February 26.

    All three laptops come bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 for lifetime use and Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB cloud storage for one year.

      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he's not decoding gadgets and innovations, you'll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

