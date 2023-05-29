At WWDC, Apple likely to launch trade-in scheme for new Mac models

On June 5, Apple is planning to introduce a trade-in scheme for a range of new Mac models. Interestingly, this is also the first day of the 2023 edition of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC); the trade-in scheme, therefore, is an indication that the tech giant will launch new Macs at the 5-day event.

That the Cupertino-based company is planning to begin such a programme for new Macs, is according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who is its Chief Correspondent on Apple.

According to Gurman, Apple, under the scheme, will accept trade-ins for Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. For instance, the owner of an M2 MacBook Air will be able to trade-in the former and, in turn, obtain credit towards the long-rumoured MacBook Air (15 inch).

Which new Mac models will be launched during WWDC 2023?

In an article, Gurman noted that the company has several new models in the work, besides the 15-inch MacBook Air. These are 13-inch MacBook Air (updated), entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with in-house chips, and updated high-end MacBook Pro models.

Apple trade-in programme

Under this, one can exchange an existing Apple device (Mac, iPad, iPhone, tablet, and laptop) and earn credit towards a correspnding new device. More details are available here.

