'Baal Veer' selected for 'first civilian crew moon flight' on Elon Musk's Starship

A Japanese entrepreneur has selected 10 celebrities from around the world for the ‘first civilian moon flight’ under a project ‘dearMoon’ sponsored by him and planned on an Elon Musk-owned spacecraft. In the proposed team going for the avant-garde journey, Indian fantasy television series Baal Veer-fame Dev D. Joshi has also been crewed.

What is the dearMoon project?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire and the founder and CEO of the online fashion retailer Zozo, became the first private individual to purchase a flight on SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy Rocket(formerly known as BFR), with the aim of flying around the Moon.

He then instituted the project to select ‘talented individuals’ to be crew members on the trip. He claims the team is formed after picking them from over 10 lakhs applications received from 249 countries.

According to the project’s website, the lunar mission is planned to take place in 2023. The rocket developed by Musk’s SpaceX will make a week-long journey around the Moon and back.

Baal Veer and the other members

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The firm states that Dev Joshi’s portrayal of a superhero - ‘Baal Veer’ has “positively influenced the masses across the world through his character, spreading the message of truth and goodness in society".

In a post shared on the website of the mission, Dev said, “Always Be positive and Be passionate, because miracles happen, and they happen anytime, which came in the form of dearMoon for me!”

Along with Dev and Maezaw - who leads the crew - other participants selected for the journey are:

1) Steve Aoki, a two-time Grammy-nominated music producer from United States.

2) TOP (Choi Seung Hyun), a South Korean rapper

3) Yemi A.D., a choreographer from Czech Republic

4) Rhiannon Adam, a photographic artist born in Ireland

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5) Tim Dodd, a content creator from United States

6) Karim Iliya, a photographer and filmmaker from United Kingdom

7) Brendan Hall, a documentary filmmaker from United States

8) Kaitlyn Farrington, a snowboarder from United States

9) Miyu, a professional dancer from Japan