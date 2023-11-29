Bajaj 15L geyser priced under 7000: Low-cost water heaters for your space, top 10 picks

When it comes to efficient and cost-effective water heating solutions, Bajaj's range of 15-litre geysers offers an impeccable blend of quality, performance and affordability. With a focus on models priced under ₹7000, this guide discusses the top 10 Bajaj geysers that meet the needs of diverse households, promising consistent hot water availability.

A 15L Bajaj geyser can ensure you get sufficient warm water for a good bath in freezing winters.

Bajaj, a renowned name in the Indian home appliance market, upholds its reputation through these geysers, each characterized by innovative features and energy-efficient designs. These Bajaj geysers, designed for modern homes, are a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence. Within the 15-litre capacity segment, each model presents a unique set of features catering to different preferences and requirements. Whether it's for a quick morning shower, a relaxing evening bath, or routine kitchen chores, these geysers are engineered to deliver optimal performance. The top 10 models under ₹7000 not only provide affordability but also ensure durability and safety, which are crucial for any household appliance.

Energy efficiency is a key aspect of these Bajaj geysers. Most models in this price range come with high-efficiency heating elements and superior insulation, which help in reducing electricity consumption. This makes them an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice for consumers. Moreover, the compact and sleek designs of these geysers seamlessly integrate into various bathroom or kitchen decors, adding aesthetic value to your space. Safety features in these geysers, such as automatic cut-off and multi-layered safety systems, ensure that they are safe for everyday use. This is particularly important for families with children, where safety is a top priority. Additionally, the ease of use and low maintenance requirements make these Bajaj geysers a practical choice for busy lifestyles.

Understanding the significance of budget-friendly and reliable home appliances, this guide aims to provide comprehensive insights into the top 10 Bajaj geysers within the 15-liter category, priced under ₹7000. These selections are based on a blend of user reviews, expert opinions, and technical specifications, offering a holistic view to assist you in making an informed decision.

Also Read: Havells geyser 25 litre price: Bring home best model, here are top 10 choices

1. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

This compact 15-litre Bajaj storage water heater lets you set the temperature just right to suit your needs while still conserving energy. Its titanium armor and magnesium anode coating help prevent rust and corrosion inside the tank for a longer lifespan. The swirl flow technology ensures you get up to 20% more hot water compared to standard heaters and the polyurethane foam insulation keeps water hotter longer so you get more uses out of each heating cycle. The adjustable thermostat gives you precise control over the water temperature so you can fine tune it for maximum comfort and safety, including a child safety temperature cutoff at 50 degrees Celsius. The glass lined inner tank and durable construction make this vertical storage heater a practical choice for high rise apartments too, withstanding pressures up to 8 bars.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

Capacity: 15 Liters

Energy Rating: Star Rated

Technology: Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow

Tank: Glasslined

Installation: Wall Mounting

Warranty: 1 Year

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient heating Only 1-year warranty Durable glasslined tank Limited advanced features

2. Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser

This petite powerhouse packs 15 liters of hot water storage into a compact, polymer-coated tank designed to withstand 8 bar pressure. The Bajaj Edrea water heater's PUF insulation ensures efficient heating and energy savings, while its powder-coated metal exterior, thermostat knob, and magnesium anode provide durability and precise temperature control. An efficient heating element, child safety mode, the fire-retardant cable, and 16A plug ensure safety. Though small in stature, this water heater delivers big on performance and reliability thanks to its multiple safety systems, 5-year warranty, and ability to handle high-rise water pressure - making it a clever choice for smaller homes or apartments looking for an affordable yet high-quality option. So don't let its pint-sized proportions fool you. This little wonder heats water with style and efficiency, keeping your showers steaming and your tea kettles singing for years to come.

Specifications of Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser

Capacity: 15 Liters

Energy Rating: 5-Star

Tank: Polymer Coated

Safety Features: Multiple, including Child Safety Mode

Suitable for High Rise

Warranty: 5 Years

Color: White

Pros Cons 5-year warranty Higher price Polymer-coated tank for durability

3. Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater, White, 4 Star wall mounting

This water heater packs a powerful 2 KW punch to deliver hot water fast, with multiple safety systems to keep you and your family safe. The glass-lined inner tank and Incoloy heating element provide corrosion resistance and long life, while the fire-retardant cable and 3-pin plug ensure easy installation. The special protection device traps harmful salts to maintain the health of the tank and element. With a rated pressure of 0. 0 MPA, this vertical water heater from Bajaj delivers efficiency and performance you can count on. The white finish provides a stylish look that complements any decor, while the wall mount design saves space. So if you want a safe, reliable source of hot water that looks good and works hard for years, make the Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Liter Vertical Water Heater your choice.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater, White, 4 Star wall mounting

Capacity: 15 Liters

Energy Rating: 4-Star

Installation: Wall Mounting

Color: White

Pros Cons 4-Star energy efficiency Basic design Compact and easy to install Lacks advanced technologies

4. Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 15 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Child Safety Mode|2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White & Blue

This Bajaj water heater has everything you need for endless hot showers. The titanium-lined tank and copper heating element work together to deliver long-lasting heating performance while the swirl flow technology ensures fast hot water delivery. The square ABS body has a stylish and space-saving design. The 5-star BEE rating means you'll save energy while the multiple safety systems ensure added protection. With LED indicators, PUF insulation and a magnesium anode rod, this heater is built to last for years. Simply turn it on and enjoy a constant supply of hot water thanks to the 15 liter tank capacity. The 2-year warranty ensures you'll have support if you need it. So say goodbye to lukewarm showers and hello to endless comfort - all powered by the reliable Bajaj Compagno 2000 W water heater.

Specifications of Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 15 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Child Safety Mode|2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White & Blue

Capacity: 15 Liters

Energy Rating: Star Rated

Technology: Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow

Child Safety Mode

Warranty: 2 Years

Color: White & Blue

Pros Cons 2-year warranty Basic design Advanced heating technology

5. Bajaj Majesty 15GMH (RF) 15-Litre 2000-Watt Storage Water Heater (White) Wall mounting

This compact storage water heater packs a powerful punch. The 2000 watt heating element means hot water on demand, anytime you need it. The 15 liter tank is perfect for moderate use in households and flats. Best of all, the special protective device helps keep the tank and heating element in good shape for years to come by attracting harmful salts that can cause corrosion. Two indicator lights show when the heating element is on so you know when hot water is ready. The white color blends in anywhere and free installation by the brand makes setting up easy. With a 2 year product warranty and 5 year warranty on the inner tank, you can enjoy reliable hot water for all your daily needs.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty 15GMH (RF) 15-Litre 2000-Watt Storage Water Heater (White) Wall mounting

Capacity: 15 Liters

Power: 2000 Watt

Installation: Wall mounting

Color: White

Pros Cons High power for quick heating Limited warranty details Suitable for wall mounting

6. Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater (Ivory)

This compact Bajaj Shakti Plus water heater packs powerful performance into a stylish ivory exterior. With 2000 watts of heating power, its 15-liter stainless steel tank heats water quickly to provide a steady supply of hot water on demand. The CRCA outer body helps prevent rust and corrosion, while the 8 bar pressure rating means it can handle higher pressure requirements in multi-story buildings. With a 4-star BEE rating for energy efficiency and a durable design, this heater is built to last with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and 5-year tank warranty. Compact yet mighty, this appliance delivers the quick, dependable hot water you need for your daily routines in a stylish and energy-smart package. Installation is also included to ensure you get up and running with hot water as quickly as possible.

Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater (Ivory)

Capacity: 15 Liters

Color: Ivory

Pros Cons Aesthetic design Limited feature details

Also read: AO smith water geyser: 10 Best picks for your home

7. Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, Multicolor wall mounting

Bajaj Majesty storage water heater promises hot water on tap any time of day. The pre-coated sheet metal body and glass-lined inner tank provide durability while resisting rust and corrosion. The 15-liter capacity is perfect for the average household and is able to meet daily hot water needs for showers, dishes, and more. Simple wall mounting installation means this space-saving unit can fit into any bathroom or kitchen corner, while the compact dimensions keep it discreet when not in use. Backed by Bajaj's 2 year warranty on the product and generous extended coverage on parts, you can enjoy hot water convenience with the peace of mind that this water heater is built to last.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, Multicolor wall mounting

Capacity: 15 Liters

Energy Rating: 4-Star

Installation: Wall mounting

Color: Multicolor

Pros Cons Energy-efficient 4-Star rating Multicolor design might not suit all decors Wall mounting saves space

8. Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, White

This compact Bajaj water heater packs big performance into a space-saving design. With a generous 15-liter tank and powerful 2000-watt heating element, it delivers plenty of hot water for your daily needs. Bajaj's Titanium Armor technology coats the stainless steel inner tank to resist corrosion and rust, while Swirl Flow technology ensures up to 20% more hot water thanks to optimized flow design. The outer body is made from durable CRCA steel for long-lasting durability. Multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, while IPX4 waterproofing helps the unit withstand the elements. Its compact footprint and 4-star energy rating make it an eco-friendly choice that uses less energy to heat water. This affordable, versatile heater is ideal for homes, offices, and other spaces where a dependable source of hot water is needed. With a 1-year product warranty and 2-year heating element warranty, you can enjoy worry-free performance for years to come.

Specifications of Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, White

Capacity: 15 Liters

Energy Rating: 4-Star

Color: White

Pros Cons 4-Star energy efficiency Basic model with minimal features

9. Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15 Litre, Electric Storage Water heater

This compact Bajaj water heater packs big performance into a space-saving design. With a generous 15-liter tank and powerful 2000-watt heating element, it delivers plenty of hot water for your daily needs. Bajaj's Titanium Armor technology coats the stainless steel inner tank to resist corrosion and rust, while Swirl Flow technology ensures up to 20% more hot water thanks to optimized flow design. The outer body is made from durable CRCA steel for long-lasting durability. Multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, while IPX4 waterproofing helps the unit withstand the elements. Its compact footprint and 4-star energy rating make it an eco-friendly choice that uses less energy to heat water. This affordable, versatile heater is ideal for homes, offices, and other spaces where a dependable source of hot water is needed. With a 1-year product warranty and 2-year heating element warranty, you can enjoy worry-free performance for years to come.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15 Litre, Electric Storage Water heater

Capacity: 15 Liters

Electric Storage

Pros Cons Suitable for varied household sizes Limited information on features

10. Bajaj Caldia Nxg 15L Storage Water Heater, Wall Mounting, White And Blue

This durable water heater is built to withstand the demands of high-rise living. Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti features a marine-grade glassline coated tank, non-stick heating element, and thermostat and voltage surge protection that can handle 4. KW surges. The unique weld-free joint technology and pre-coated metal body provide added durability, while the swirlflow technology produces 20% more hot water. Multiple safety systems including an LED power indicator, magnesium anode, temperature knob, and fire-retardant cable with a 16A plug ensure no risky accidents. Perfect for apartments and condos, this heater can withstand 8 bar pressure and delivers hot water when and where you need it most. The stylish yet functional design blends form and performance so you can elevate your home without sacrificing reliability.

Specifications of Bajaj Caldia Nxg 15L Storage Water Heater, Wall Mounting, White And Blue

Capacity: 15 Liters

Installation: Wall Mounting

Color: White and Blue

Pros Cons Wall mounting design Limited details on energy efficiency

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Tech Glasslined Tank Wall Mounting Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage Polymer Coated Tank Multiple Safety Features & Child Safety Mode Suitable for High Rise Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre 4 Star Energy Rating Wall Mounting White Aesthetic Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 15 Litre Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Tech Child Safety Mode 2-Yr Warranty Bajaj Majesty 15GMH (RF) 15-Litre 2000-Watt Power Wall Mounting White Design Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Orientation Ivory Color Standard Safety Features Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre 4 Star Energy Rating Multicolor Design Wall Mounting Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre 4 Star Energy Rating Wall Mounting White Design Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15 Litre Electric Storage Standard Safety Features Easy Installation Bajaj Caldia Nxg 15L Wall Mounting White and Blue Design Energy Efficient

Best overall product

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15 Litre, Electric Storage Water heater promises to take the hassle out of hot showers. Its DuraAce tank coating is designed to withstand years of use, while the DuraCoat heating element and DuraNte thermostat ensure your water reaches the perfect temperature quickly and efficiently. The Swirlflow Technology circulates water 20% faster, meaning you'll spend less time waiting and more time enjoying your shower. Multiple safety systems ensure peace of mind, from the magnesium anode that protects against corrosion to the temperature-setting thermostat knob and fire-retardant cables. The LED indicators make it easy to see if the heater is on and heating, while the durable housing can withstand up to 8 bar of water pressure - perfect for high-rise apartments. Overall, this compact yet mighty electric water heater aims to deliver years of reliable hot water service so you can start and end your day with a refreshing shower.

Best value for money

Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater may be small, but it makes a big impact. Standing just over a foot tall and perfectly square, it will fit in any corner or small space while providing endless hot water for all your needs. The stainless steel inner tank helps ensure the water stays fresh and clean for years, while the outer body material prevents rust and corrosion, keeping the heater looking as good as it works. The high-pressure capabilities mean you can install it anywhere, even high-rise buildings, and the 2000-watt heating element means hot water, fast.

How to find the perfect geyser?

Here's a guide to assist you in making an informed decision:

Assess Your Requirements: Determine the amount of hot water your household typically needs. A 15 L geyser is suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Energy Efficiency: Look for models with a high energy efficiency rating. This not only reduces electricity bills but also minimizes environmental impact.

Safety Features: Safety is important in any electrical appliance. Opt for geysers with safety mechanisms like auto shut-off, overheat protection, and a high-quality thermostat.

Durability and Material: Choose geysers made from corrosion-resistant materials to ensure longevity, especially if you live in an area with hard water.

Installation and Maintenance: Consider the ease of installation and the maintenance requirements. Some models might require more frequent servicing.

Brand Reputation and After-Sales Service: Bajaj is a trusted brand, but service quality can vary regionally. Check customer reviews to understand the quality of after-sales service in your area.

Additional Features: Some geysers come with extra features like adjustable temperature control or digital displays. While these might increase the cost, they can offer greater convenience and control.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.