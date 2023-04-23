Bandai Namco unveils Tien Shinhan as the new playable character in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s DLC 5

Bandai Namco has confirmed that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s fifth DLC will introduce a new playable character and gameplay feature. The new DLC will focus on the 23rd World Martial Arts tournament; the final arc of Dragon Ball before it transitioned into Dragon Ball Z. Players will relive the battles that the heroes encounter before the tournament’s final faceoff against Piccolo. The DLC will replicate the tournament in different ways, including gameplay and roster.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's upcoming DLC to bring back Tien Shinhan (Image Credit: Bandai Namco)

The upcoming playable character in Dragon Ball Z: Kakaro’s DLC will be Tien Shinhan, the Crane School’s top student and one of Goku’s early rivals from the original Dragon Ball series and manga. Tien, a former villain turned hero, defeated Goku in the previous tournament after a grueling fight. The 23rd World Tournament closed the book on Tien’s old Crane School life, where he is confronted by the hitman Tao Pai Pai. Gamers will be able to relive his battle against the cyborg assassin in Kakarot’s fifth DLC.

Screenshots released by Bandai Namco show off Tien and Tao stepping onto the tournament stage. A screenshot shows Tien using his signature attack, the Tri-Beam. Other screenshots show off new moves, such as Goku’s foot-based Kamehameha, during Goku and Piccolo’s final bout. Fans are excited to see Tien confirmed as a playable character, believing he is often overlooked compared to other characters like Piccolo and Vegeta.

The DLC will introduce a new feature called Ground Battles, where fights take place exclusively on the ground with slightly different rules. Players can get knocked out or kick their opponents out of the ring for an instant victory, or have to keep them down for a ten-count to win. If a player gets knocked down, they’ll need to play a small mini-game to get back up. This change reflects the series’ focus on martial arts and hand-to-hand fighting before Dragon Ball Z’s escalating stakes each battle bigger and grander.

There is currently no release date set for the DLC, but these new details for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has excited fans to re-experience this climactic Dragon Ball Arc. Bandai Namco is currently busy with their new DLC for One Piece Odyssey.

