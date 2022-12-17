‘Banned for what?’: Koo co-founders slam Twitter for suspension of account

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has suspended an account of homegrown microblogging platform Koo, prompting angry tweets by its two co-founders, who questioned the rationale behind the move.

Koo Eminence, the suspended handle, was set up only a few days ago. It was for queries posed by celebrities and VIPs wanting to join the social media platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Koo clocks 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch in Brazil

“One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what? Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech and what world are we living in?” tweeted Aprameya Radhakrishna, who is also the CEO of Koo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Mayank Bidawatka, the other co-founder, lashed out at Musk for ‘shooting the messenger.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“How much more control does the guy (Musk) need?” asked Bidawatka.

On December 15, the South African-born billionaire announced any account indulging in ‘doxxing’ will be suspended. Doxxing refers to revealing the identity of an anonymous account, or revealing someone's personal information.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is no response yet from Twitter or Twitter India on the suspension of the handle, which came a day after the Musk-owned social network banned accounts of roughly half a dozen journalists who cover the company, for alleged violation of the doxxing rules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: UN slams Twitter suspension of journalist accounts

Twitter has also suspended the handle of its rival Mastodon.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON