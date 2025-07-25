Search
Battlefield 6 to skip last-gen consoles: Release date, price, and pre-order details leaked

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 04:53 pm IST

EA may have revealed Battlefield 6’s release date accidentally, with pre-orders and pricing details emerging online ahead of its expected October 2025 launch.

Electronic Arts (EA) may have unintentionally disclosed the release date for Battlefield 6. After unveiling the game’s official trailer on Thursday, observant fans spotted a legal disclaimer hinting at an October 10 or 11, 2025, launch. The note appeared on EA’s website and mentioned “Pre-Sell Offers” for the Standard Edition of Battlefield 6, with the offer ending on October 10, 2025, and lasting until October 10, 2027. The exact details of the promotion have not been revealed yet.

Battlefield 6 release date, pricing, and platform details have been leaked online ahead of the official announcement from EA Games.(Steam)
Battlefield 6: Gameplay Features and Modes (Expected)

Battlefield 6 promises to bring back large-scale multiplayer battles and enhanced destruction mechanics, a core part of the series. Players will have the choice between preset weapon loadouts specific to each class or fully customisable gear setups. Unlike its predecessor, Battlefield 2042, this instalment will include a single-player story mode, which offers a different experience from previous titles.

Battlefield 6: Price, Pre-Orders and Platform Availability

Furthermore, a known source has leaked information suggesting that the game will launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. It will come in two editions: the Standard Edition, priced at $79.99 and the Phantom Edition, which will cost $109.99. The PC version is reportedly set to be $10 cheaper than the console versions.

Pre-orders for Battlefield 6 are expected to open soon after the multiplayer reveal event scheduled for July 31. Players can now add the game to their wishlists on platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. The game is set to release during the 2026 fiscal year, with multiple leaks pointing to an October launch.

Battlefield 6 will focus exclusively on next-generation platforms, which leaves behind older consoles. It will support PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. This marks a clear shift away from last-generation hardware and puts Battlefield 6 in direct competition with other next-gen shooters.

Follow Us On