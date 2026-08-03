Before you spend 1 Lakh on a smart refrigerator, think beyond the touchscreen

Smart refrigerators promise the future, but will they age as well as your fridge?When was the last time you asked how long a refrigerator's software would be supported? Chances are, you never have. Most of us choose a refrigerator based on its cooling performance, storage space, energy efficiency or, increasingly, the smart features printed on the box.

The truth about smart refrigerators goes beyond AI and touchscreens. (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

But modern refrigerators are no longer just cooling appliances. Many are internet-connected devices with operating systems, companion apps and cloud-based services that introduce an entirely new ownership question. What happens if the electronics fail before the compressor does, or if the software that powers those connected features is no longer supported years down the line?

To understand that shift, it helps to look beyond the showroom and listen to the people who repair these appliances every day. Their experience reveals a side of smart refrigerators that spec sheets rarely mention.

A refrigerator that also behaves like a connected device

A smart refrigerator is no longer just about keeping food fresh. Premium models now function much like other connected gadgets in your home, combining traditional cooling with software, apps and internet-based features. That changes what buyers need to think about before making a purchase.

Features commonly found in smart refrigerators include:

Companion apps for remote controls and alerts

Touchscreens for recipes, calendars and entertainment

Internal cameras to check contents remotely

Voice assistant support and smart home integration

Over-the-air software updates and remote diagnostics

Unlike a smartphone, though, a refrigerator is expected to last 10 to 15 years. That raises an important question: will the software, apps and connected features remain useful for as long as the appliance itself? It's a question many buyers don't think to ask, but one that shapes the true long-term value of a smart refrigerator.

The compressor isn't always the first thing that fails

For years, the compressor was considered the heart of a refrigerator and often the most expensive part to repair. While compressor failures still happen, repair technicians say many service calls on modern smart refrigerators involve electronic components instead of the cooling system itself.

These can include:

Main control boards (PCBs)

Temperature and humidity sensors

Touchscreen displays

Wi-Fi and connectivity modules

Ice maker and water dispenser electronics

A fault in any of these components can affect how the refrigerator operates, even if the compressor is working perfectly. The shift reflects how today's refrigerators rely on electronics to manage everything from temperature settings to smart features. As a result, repairs can be more complex than simply replacing a mechanical part, and in some cases, involve replacing entire electronic modules instead of fixing an individual component.

Your refrigerator could outlive its software

A refrigerator can stay in service for 10 to 15 years or even longer. Software, on the other hand, doesn't always follow the same timeline.

Unlike cooling systems or compressors, connected features depend on companion apps, cloud services and regular software updates. If a manufacturer reduces support, discontinues an app or stops rolling out updates, some smart features may become limited or lose functionality over time, even though the refrigerator continues to cool just fine.

That's why experts suggest looking beyond the feature list. Before paying extra for connected capabilities, check if the brand has a clear software support policy, offers over-the-air updates and has a track record of maintaining its smart ecosystem. Those details can be just as important as the warranty when you're investing in a premium appliance.

Not every smart refrigerator is a risky buy

None of this means smart refrigerators aren't worth considering. Many premium models offer genuinely useful features like remote temperature controls, energy monitoring, door-open alerts and diagnostics that can help identify issues before they become major problems.

The key is to look beyond flashy touchscreens or AI branding. Before investing in a connected refrigerator, pay attention to factors like the brand's service network, warranty coverage, software update history and availability of spare parts. A well-supported smart refrigerator can offer convenience without becoming a headache years later.

With that in mind, here are some smart refrigerators that strike a better balance between connected features, cooling performance and long-term ownership.

Top 5 smart refrigerators to consider

This LG smart refrigerator focuses on features that can stay useful beyond the initial excitement. The LG ThinQ app enables remote controls and diagnostics, while InstaView lets you see inside without opening the door.

Backed by a Smart Inverter Compressor, Door Cooling+ and Hygiene Fresh+, it balances connected convenience with reliable everyday cooling for large households.

Specifications Capacity 630L Cooling Frost-Free Side-by-Side Smart Features Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ, Smart Diagnosis Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Special Features InstaView Door-in-Door, Ice & Water Dispenser, Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+ Reasons to Buy Remote diagnostics and Wi-Fi controls add practical long-term value. Large capacity with premium cooling and hygiene features. Reasons to Avoid 3-Star energy rating is lower than some premium alternatives. Premium pricing may not suit buyers who won't use smart features.

Why buy this smart refrigerator?

Choose it if you'll regularly use LG ThinQ, remote diagnostics and InstaView features, not just for the premium touchscreen appeal.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung's Bespoke refrigerator blends practical smart features with everyday flexibility. The SmartThings app enables remote monitoring and AI Energy Mode, while the Convertible 5-in-1 design adapts storage for changing needs.

Twin Cooling Plus and the Digital Inverter Compressor focus on keeping food fresh, making the smart features a useful addition rather than the main attraction.

Specifications Capacity 653L Cooling Twin Cooling Plus, Frost-Free Side-by-Side Smart Features Wi-Fi, SmartThings App, AI Energy Mode Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Special Features Convertible 5-in-1 Modes, Power Cool, Power Freeze Reasons to Buy SmartThings app and AI Energy Mode offer practical day-to-day benefits. Convertible 5-in-1 storage provides greater flexibility for large families. Reasons to Avoid 3-Star energy rating trails newer high-efficiency models. Many AI features require Wi-Fi and the SmartThings ecosystem.

Why buy this smart refrigerator?

A great choice if you want flexible storage, reliable cooling and smart features like SmartThings that remain useful beyond the novelty.

This Samsung Bespoke refrigerator pairs premium design with features you'll likely use every day. SmartThings connectivity allows remote monitoring, while the Convertible 5-in-1 mode adds flexibility as your storage needs change.

Twin Cooling Plus, a Digital Inverter Compressor, and the built-in water and ice dispenser make it a practical pick for buyers looking beyond just connected features.

Specifications Capacity 633L Cooling Twin Cooling Plus, Frost-Free Side-by-Side Smart Features Wi-Fi, SmartThings App, AI Features Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Special Features Convertible 5-in-1, Water & Ice Dispenser, Power Cool, Power Freeze Reasons to Buy Useful smart controls paired with flexible convertible storage. Built-in water and ice dispenser adds everyday convenience. Reasons to Avoid 3-Star energy rating could be better for a premium refrigerator. Premium price may not justify the cost if smart features go unused.

Why buy this smart refrigerator?

Ideal for large families seeking connected convenience, flexible storage and premium cooling features that offer value beyond everyday refrigeration.

The Electrolux UltimateTaste 900 focuses more on food preservation than flashy connected features. Its convertible TasteSealFlex compartment, TwinTech cooling and TasteLockAuto technology are designed to extend freshness, while the water and ice dispenser adds everyday convenience.

It's a strong choice for buyers who prioritise cooling performance and flexible storage over an app-heavy experience.

Specifications Capacity 680L Cooling TwinTech Dual Cooling System Compressor Inverter Compressor Convertible Zone TasteSealFlex (-23°C to 7°C) Special Features TasteLockAuto, Water & Ice Dispenser, FlexStor, TasteGuard Deodorizer Reasons to Buy Excellent food preservation with dual cooling and convertible temperature zone. Flexible French-door layout with practical storage options. Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing puts it in the luxury appliance segment. Lacks the extensive smart ecosystem found on some rivals.

Why buy this smart refrigerator?

Buy it for exceptional food preservation, flexible cooling zones and premium convenience rather than an extensive app-based smart ecosystem.

This Samsung Family Hub refrigerator is built for buyers who want a fully connected kitchen. AI Vision Inside can recognise stored food, while the Family Hub display and SmartThings app bring remote controls, planning and smart home integration together.

Triple Cooling and the Digital Inverter Compressor ensure the appliance delivers strong cooling performance alongside its advanced connected features.

Specifications Capacity 809L Cooling Triple Cooling System Smart Features AI Vision Inside, Family Hub Display, SmartThings, Wi-Fi Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Special Features Convertible Storage, Auto Open Door, Dual Auto Ice Maker, AI Energy Mode Reasons to Buy Feature-rich smart refrigerators with AI-powered food recognition and Family Hub. Spacious 809L capacity with premium cooling and convertible storage. Reasons to Avoid Extremely expensive compared to other premium smart refrigerators. Many advanced features deliver the best experience only within Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem.

Why buy this smart refrigerator?

Choose it if you want a flagship connected kitchen experience where AI, smart controls and premium cooling matter as much as storage.

Questions to ask before buying a smart refrigerator

How long will the brand support its smart platform?

Connected features rely on software updates. Check if the manufacturer has a history of maintaining its apps and rolling out firmware updates.

Can I use the refrigerator normally without the app?

Cooling, temperature controls and core functions should remain fully usable even if you never connect the appliance to Wi-Fi.

What's covered under the warranty?

Compressor warranties often extend for years, but electronic components like control boards and displays may have much shorter coverage.

How easy is it to get spare parts?

A reliable service network and readily available electronic components can make a significant difference if repairs are needed after the warranty expires.

Am I paying for features I'll actually use?

Remote diagnostics and door-open alerts can be genuinely useful. Touchscreens, streaming apps or recipe suggestions may not matter to every household.

Top 3 features of the best smart refrigerators

Smart refrigerators Capacity Smart features Special features LG GL-X257AMC3 InstaView Side-by-Side 630L LG ThinQ app, Wi-Fi, Smart Diagnosis InstaView Door-in-Door, Ice & Water Dispenser, Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+ Samsung RS76CG8003S9HL Bespoke AI Side-by-Side 653L SmartThings app, Wi-Fi, AI Energy Mode Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, Power Cool, Power Freeze Samsung RS78CG8543B1HL Bespoke AI Side-by-Side 633L SmartThings app, Wi-Fi, AI features Convertible 5-in-1, Water & Ice Dispenser, Twin Cooling Plus Electrolux UltimateTaste 900 EQE6879A-B 680L No major app-based smart ecosystem TasteSealFlex, TasteLockAuto, TwinTech Cooling, Water & Ice Dispenser, FlexStor Samsung RF71DB9950QDTL Family Hub AI French Door 809L AI Vision Inside, Family Hub Display, SmartThings, Wi-Fi, AI Energy Mode Triple Cooling, Convertible Storage, Auto Open Door, Dual Auto Ice Maker

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The Expertise and Research

To build this story, we went beyond product specifications and marketing claims. We reviewed manufacturer documentation, long-term ownership insights, appliance repair perspectives, and independent research on software support for connected appliances.

We also compared smart features against practical factors like cooling performance, repairability, after-sales support and warranty coverage to help readers understand not just what a smart refrigerator can do today, but how well it may hold up over years of everyday use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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