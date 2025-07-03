Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

BenQ launches EW2790U and EW3290U 4K monitors in India: Prices, Specs and Features

ByAyushmann Chawla
Jul 03, 2025 08:06 PM IST

BenQ EW2790U and EW3290U monitors offer 3840×2160 UHD 4K resolution and support HDR10, with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to enhance brightness and contrast

BenQ has expanded its 4K monitor range in India with the launch of two new models under the EW90U Series — the 27-inch EW2790U and the 32-inch EW3290U. Aimed at content creators, home users, and media consumers, these monitors promise high colour accuracy, immersive audio, and eye-friendly technology for work and entertainment alike.

BenQ 4K monitors model names EW2790U and EW3290U start at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,498.
BenQ 4K monitors model names EW2790U and EW3290U start at a price of 28,498.

BenQ EW2790U and EW3290U 4K Monitors: Key Specifications

Both the EW2790U and EW3290U offer 3840×2160 UHD 4K resolution and support HDR10, with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to enhance brightness and contrast for a more dynamic viewing experience.

  • The BenQ EW2790U covers 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, while the larger EW3290U achieves 98% DCI-P3 coverage — making them well-suited for video editing, photo retouching, and high-resolution media streaming, according to BenQ.

Connectivity and Ports

Both monitors in the EW90U Series are equipped with a wide range of connectivity options, including:

  • USB-C with 65W power delivery
  • HDMI 2.0
  • USB-A ports

This allows seamless connection to laptops, gaming consoles, and other peripherals.

Audio Features

The audio experience varies between the two models:

  • The EW2790U features dual 5W stereo speakers
  • The EW3290U includes a more advanced 2.1 channel setup with two 2W speakers and a 5W subwoofer

Both models support six sound modes — User, Dialogue/Vocal, Live/POP, Cinema, Game, and Studio Monitor — optimised for different types of content.

Eye Care and Ergonomics

BenQ has equipped both models with its signature Eye-Care Suite, which includes:

  • Low Blue Light Plus
  • Flicker-Free technology
  • Brightness Intelligence Plus Gen2

For added comfort, both monitors offer ergonomic adjustments such as height, tilt, swivel, and pivot, enabling users to customise their viewing position.

Exclusive Features on BenQ EW3290U

The 32-inch EW3290U comes with added convenience features, including:

  • A dedicated remote control with media keys
  • Scenario Hotkeys for quick switching between modes like work, gaming, study, and film
  • Display Pilot 2 software, featuring tools such as a Pomodoro Timer and Audio Equaliser

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, said, “The EW90U Series reflects the brand’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that enhances everyday digital experiences — whether for productivity or entertainment.”

BenQ EW2790U & EW3290U Price in India and Availability

  • BenQ EW2790U (27-inch): 28,498
  • BenQ EW3290U (32-inch): 40,998

Both monitors are now available via leading online platforms and authorised BenQ retail stores across India.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / BenQ launches EW2790U and EW3290U 4K monitors in India: Prices, Specs and Features
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On