BenQ launches EW2790U and EW3290U 4K monitors in India: Prices, Specs and Features

BenQ has expanded its 4K monitor range in India with the launch of two new models under the EW90U Series — the 27-inch EW2790U and the 32-inch EW3290U. Aimed at content creators, home users, and media consumers, these monitors promise high colour accuracy, immersive audio, and eye-friendly technology for work and entertainment alike. BenQ 4K monitors model names EW2790U and EW3290U start at a price of ₹ 28,498.

BenQ EW2790U and EW3290U 4K Monitors: Key Specifications

Both the EW2790U and EW3290U offer 3840×2160 UHD 4K resolution and support HDR10, with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to enhance brightness and contrast for a more dynamic viewing experience.

The BenQ EW2790U covers 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, while the larger EW3290U achieves 98% DCI-P3 coverage — making them well-suited for video editing, photo retouching, and high-resolution media streaming, according to BenQ.

Connectivity and Ports

Both monitors in the EW90U Series are equipped with a wide range of connectivity options, including:

USB-C with 65W power delivery

HDMI 2.0

USB-A ports

This allows seamless connection to laptops, gaming consoles, and other peripherals.

Audio Features

The audio experience varies between the two models:

The EW2790U features dual 5W stereo speakers

The EW3290U includes a more advanced 2.1 channel setup with two 2W speakers and a 5W subwoofer

Both models support six sound modes — User, Dialogue/Vocal, Live/POP, Cinema, Game, and Studio Monitor — optimised for different types of content.

Eye Care and Ergonomics

BenQ has equipped both models with its signature Eye-Care Suite, which includes:

Low Blue Light Plus

Flicker-Free technology

Brightness Intelligence Plus Gen2

For added comfort, both monitors offer ergonomic adjustments such as height, tilt, swivel, and pivot, enabling users to customise their viewing position.

Exclusive Features on BenQ EW3290U

The 32-inch EW3290U comes with added convenience features, including:

A dedicated remote control with media keys

Scenario Hotkeys for quick switching between modes like work, gaming, study, and film

Display Pilot 2 software, featuring tools such as a Pomodoro Timer and Audio Equaliser

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, said, “The EW90U Series reflects the brand’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that enhances everyday digital experiences — whether for productivity or entertainment.”

BenQ EW2790U & EW3290U Price in India and Availability

BenQ EW2790U (27-inch): ₹ 28,498

28,498 BenQ EW3290U (32-inch): ₹ 40,998

Both monitors are now available via leading online platforms and authorised BenQ retail stores across India.