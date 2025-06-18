BenQ launches 32-Inch RD series 4K monitors in India, price starts at 61,498

BenQ India has introduced two new 32-inch 4K monitors under its RD Series lineup, the RD320U and RD320UA. These displays are designed specifically for software developers, technology professionals, and IT management roles. The new models are now available in India at a price of ₹61,498 for the RD320U and ₹65,998 for the RD320UA. In terms of connectivity and management, the RD Series supports USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, a KVM switch.(Benq)

Both monitors feature a 32-inch 4K UHD IPS panel with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, aimed at delivering high clarity for tasks like debugging and UI/UX design. Key software-focused features include Dual Coding Mode, a Coding HotKey, and DualView Plus, which allows two display profiles to run side-by-side for multitasking and layout optimisation.

To support long working hours, BenQ has included its Eye-Care technologies, such as Low Blue Light Plus, Brightness Intelligence Gen2, Night Hours Protection, and Flicker-Free functionality. The monitors are TÜV Rheinland certified.

In terms of connectivity and management, the RD Series supports USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, a KVM switch, and multi-source Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) modes. These features aim to streamline hybrid or multi-device workflows.

The RD320UA includes an Ergo Arm, allowing users to adjust height, swivel, tilt, and pivot positions. This flexibility may be useful for professionals with varied seating and desk setups. The monitors are now available for purchase through authorised retail and online channels in India.

Last month, BenQ also launched its latest high-end monitor in India, the PD2730S, a 27-inch 5K display aimed squarely at designers, photographers, video editors, and other visual professionals. With a Retina-class resolution of 5120 x 2880 (218 PPI), the PD2730S promises ultra-sharp visuals and substantial screen real estate, offering nearly 78% more pixels than standard 4K panels.