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Best 5 star ACs to buy: Compare LG, Daikin, Samsung, Panasonic and more for efficient cooling

Best 5 star AC: Compare top-rated 5 star ACs to find the right balance of cooling, efficiency and value. Explore features, pros and cons before you buy.

Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 10:43:13 IST
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Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

A 5 star AC is designed to deliver efficient cooling while using less electricity, making it a smart long-term investment for homes in India. Higher energy efficiency can help reduce monthly power bills, especially during extended summer use. Many modern 5 star ACs also include inverter technology, faster cooling, quieter operation and smart features for added convenience. However, these models usually cost more upfront than lower-rated alternatives. The savings on electricity may also be less noticeable if the AC is used only occasionally. Choosing the right capacity and installing it properly are equally important to achieve the best cooling performance and energy efficiency.

5 Star AC: Experience smarter cooling with energy-efficient comfort throughout every season. (AI Generated Image)
5 Star AC: Experience smarter cooling with energy-efficient comfort throughout every season. (AI Generated Image)
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

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The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is built for efficient and reliable cooling in Indian homes. It combines inverter technology with convertible cooling modes to balance comfort and energy savings. Features such as 4-way swing, an HD filter with anti-virus protection and a copper condenser enhance everyday performance. Designed for dependable operation, it offers fast cooling, quieter performance and convenient climate control for varying weather conditions.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Special Features
AI 6-in-1 Convertible
Model Name
US-Q19YNZE3
Compressor Type:
Dual Inverter Compressor

Reasons to Buy

5 Star efficiency

AI convertible cooling

Reasons to Avoid

Premium purchase price

Professional installation required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate fast cooling, quiet operation, energy efficiency and reliable performance across different weather conditions.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for energy-efficient cooling with smart features, flexible modes and dependable everyday performance in Indian homes.

Our Principles

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Smart Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling in compact spaces while helping reduce energy consumption. Its convertible cooling modes adapt to changing weather and usage needs, while the inverter compressor ensures consistent performance. Features such as DigiQ Hepta Sensors, Blue Fins and self-diagnosis enhance durability and convenience. It offers dependable cooling, quieter operation and efficient performance for everyday home use.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Special Features
Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
Cooling Power
Smart Inverter Cooling
Compressor Type
Inverter Rotary Compressor
Compressor Type
Inverter Rotary Compressor

Reasons to Buy

5 Star efficiency

Compact room cooling

Reasons to Avoid

Best for small rooms

Premium upfront cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise efficient cooling, quiet performance, energy savings and reliable operation for compact rooms.

Why choose this product?

A dependable choice for efficient cooling, flexible performance and lower electricity consumption in smaller spaces.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC delivers energy-efficient cooling with reliable everyday performance. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling output to improve comfort while reducing electricity consumption. Equipped with a PM 1.0 filter and Apatite air purification filter, it helps maintain cleaner indoor air. Built with a copper condenser for durability, this AC offers consistent cooling, quieter operation and dependable performance for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Special Features
PM 1.0 Air Filter
Cooling Power
High-Efficiency Cooling
Compressor Type
Inverter Swing Compressor

Reasons to Buy

5 Star efficiency

Cleaner indoor air

Reasons to Avoid

Premium purchase cost

Limited smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate consistent cooling, quiet operation, energy efficiency and effective air filtration for daily comfort.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for efficient cooling, cleaner air, durable construction and dependable long-term performance in Indian homes.


The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling while optimising energy consumption. Its convertible cooling modes allow flexible performance based on changing weather and room requirements. Features such as Insta Cool, Smart Energy Display, Auto Clean and a PM 2.5 filter enhance convenience and indoor comfort. Built with a copper condenser and inverter compressor, it delivers reliable, quiet and efficient cooling for everyday use.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Special Features
Flexicool 6-in-1 Convertible
Cooling Power
Insta Cool Performance
Compressor Type
Inverter Rotary Compressor

Reasons to Buy

Smart energy display

Flexible cooling modes

Reasons to Avoid

Premium purchase cost

Installation charges extra

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise fast cooling, energy savings, quiet performance and convenient convertible modes for daily comfort.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for efficient cooling, flexible operation and lower power consumption with useful everyday convenience features.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is built to deliver efficient and consistent cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts performance based on cooling demand, helping improve energy efficiency. Features such as a Smart View Display, 4-way swing, Ice Clean function and an anti-bacterial filter enhance convenience and indoor comfort. With a copper condenser, it offers reliable cooling, quieter operation and dependable long-term performance.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Special Features
Ice Clean Technology
Cooling Power
Fast Inverter Cooling
Compressor Type
Inverter Rotary Compressor

Reasons to Buy

4-way air swing

Energy-efficient cooling

Reasons to Avoid

Premium upfront cost

No Wi-Fi control

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate effective cooling, quiet operation, energy efficiency and reliable performance during peak summer months.

Why choose this product?

A dependable choice for efficient cooling, cleaner airflow and long-lasting performance with useful convenience features.

The Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC is designed for energy-efficient cooling with smart connectivity and flexible performance. Its 6-in-1 convertible cooling adapts to different weather conditions, while Turbo Mode delivers rapid cooling when needed. Features such as Auto Clean, an HD + PM 2.5 filter and heavy-duty cooling up to 52°C enhance comfort and convenience. It offers dependable cooling for everyday home use.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Special Features
Wi-Fi 6-in-1 Convertible
Cooling Power
52°C Heavy-Duty Cooling
Compressor Type
Inverter Rotary Compressor

Reasons to Buy

Wi-Fi smart control

Heavy-duty cooling

Reasons to Avoid

Premium purchase cost

Internet for smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate fast cooling, smart controls, quiet operation and effective performance during hot summer weather.

Why choose this product?

A smart choice for efficient cooling, app control and reliable performance in demanding summer conditions.

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC combines energy-efficient cooling with intelligent features for everyday comfort. Its AI-powered inverter technology optimises cooling performance while helping reduce electricity consumption. Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control and 4-way swing enhance convenience, while the copper condenser supports reliable performance. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it delivers powerful cooling, quieter operation and smart climate control for modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Special Features
AI Wi-Fi Voice Control
Cooling Power
Powerful Fast Cooling
Compressor Type
Digital Inverter Compressor

Reasons to Buy

AI smart cooling

Voice control support

Reasons to Avoid

Premium purchase cost

Wi-Fi setup required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise smart features, efficient cooling, quiet operation and dependable performance for everyday home use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for AI-powered cooling, smart connectivity and energy-efficient performance with enhanced everyday convenience.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is designed for efficient cooling with advanced smart features and improved air quality. Its 8-in-1 convertible cooling adapts to changing requirements, while AI-powered operation enhances energy efficiency. Features such as nanoe technology, DustBuster filtration, higher airflow and 4-way swing provide greater comfort. Built with a copper condenser, it delivers reliable, quiet and consistent cooling for everyday use.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Special Features
AI 8-in-1 Convertible
Cooling Power
Higher Airflow Cooling
Compressor Type
Inverter Rotary Compressor

Reasons to Buy

AI smart features

Advanced air purification

Reasons to Avoid

Premium purchase cost

App setup required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate efficient cooling, smart connectivity, quiet operation and cleaner airflow for everyday home comfort.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for smart cooling, cleaner air, energy efficiency and flexible performance across changing weather conditions.

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling and dependable performance in demanding summer conditions. Its 4-in-1 convertible cooling offers flexibility for varying comfort needs, while the inverter compressor helps optimise energy consumption. With heavy-duty cooling up to 55°C, a PM 2.5 filter, anti-rust protection and a 100% copper condenser, it delivers reliable cooling, durability and everyday comfort for Indian homes.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Special Features
4-in-1 Convertible Cooling
Cooling Power
55°C Heavy-Duty Cooling
Compressor Type
Inverter EEV Compressor

Reasons to Buy

55°C cooling

Anti-rust protection

Reasons to Avoid

Limited smart features

Smaller service network

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate powerful cooling, energy efficiency, durable construction and reliable performance during peak summer months.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for heavy-duty cooling, energy efficiency and durable performance in challenging Indian weather conditions.

The IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Powered Inverter Split AC is built to deliver efficient cooling with flexible performance for changing weather conditions. Its 8-in-1 Flexi Mode and Hybrid Mode allow users to optimise cooling and energy consumption. Features such as a heavy-duty compressor, 4-way swing, self-clean function and Dual Gold Fins enhance durability and convenience. Designed with 100% copper tubes, it offers reliable, consistent and energy-efficient cooling.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Special Features
AI 8-in-1 Flexi Mode
Cooling Power
Heavy-Duty Fast Cooling
Compressor Type
Heavy-Duty Inverter Compressor

Reasons to Buy

AI-powered cooling

Dual Gold Fins

Reasons to Avoid

Premium purchase cost

Installation charges extra

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise fast cooling, quiet operation, flexible modes and energy-efficient performance for everyday home use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for AI-powered cooling, flexible modes and reliable long-term performance with energy-efficient operation.

Which AC brand is the best 5-star?

Daikin, LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Carrier consistently offer reliable 5-star ACs with efficient cooling and durable performance.

What is a 5-star AC?

A 5-star AC is an energy-efficient air conditioner that consumes less electricity while delivering effective cooling, helping reduce long-term power bills.

Which 5-star AC consumes less electricity?

A 5-star inverter AC consumes the least electricity, especially when correctly sized, regularly maintained and used for longer daily cooling hours.

Factors to keep in mind when choosing 5 star AC

  • Choose the right capacity based on your room size for efficient cooling.
  • Prefer inverter technology to reduce electricity consumption.
  • Check the annual energy consumption before buying.
  • Look for convertible cooling modes for greater flexibility.
  • Consider smart features like Wi-Fi and app control if needed.
  • Ensure a copper condenser for durability and easier maintenance.
  • Check air filtration features for improved indoor air quality.
  • Compare warranty coverage on the compressor and product.
  • Evaluate after-sales service availability in your city.
  • Balance price and features to get the best long-term value.

3 best features of 5 star ACs

5 star ACNoise LevelRefrigerantFilter Type
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split ACLow noise operationR32HD Anti-Virus Filter
Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Smart Inverter Split ACLow noise operationR32Standard Dust Filter
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACQuiet operationR32PM 1.0 + Apatite Filter
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split ACLow noise operationR32PM 2.5 Filter
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACQuiet operationR32Anti-bacterial Filter
Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split ACLow noise operationR32HD + PM 2.5 Filter
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split ACQuiet operationR32HD Filter
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split ACLow noise operationR32nanoe + DustBuster Filter
Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACLow noise operationR32PM 2.5 Filter
IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Powered Inverter Split ACQuiet operationR32HD Dust Filter

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Running your AC for 4 hours or 10 hours? That's what should decide the star rating you buy

  • Is a 5 star AC worth buying?

    Yes. It uses less electricity than lower-rated models, making it a cost-effective choice for frequent use.

  • Does a 5 star AC cool faster?

    Cooling speed depends on the AC's capacity and technology, not just its 5-star energy rating.

  • Which gas is used in most 5 star ACs?

    Most modern 5 star ACs use R32 refrigerant, known for better energy efficiency and lower environmental impact.

  • Is a 5 star inverter AC better than a non-inverter AC?

    Yes. Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed automatically, improving energy efficiency and maintaining consistent cooling.

  • How long does a 5 star AC last?

    With regular maintenance, a quality 5 star AC can typically last 10–15 years, depending on usage and servicing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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