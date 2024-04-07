Best air cooler under 2000 to beat the heat: Top 5 affordable options with lower power consumption

The heat is definitely going to get unbearable in the upcoming months. Have you shopped for your cooling appliances yet? While air conditioners are often considered the go-to option for battling the heat, their high cost and energy consumption can be prohibitive for budget-conscious consumers. Fortunately, air coolers under ₹2000 offer a compelling alternative, providing efficient cooling at an affordable price point while consuming less energy. Air coolers under ₹ 2000 consume less energy and are almost as effective as other coolers.

With rising concerns about environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, these coolers provide a greener alternative for cooling homes and offices. By opting for a budget-friendly air cooler, consumers can reduce their carbon footprint while still enjoying relief from the sweltering heat. In this article, we delve into the realm of budget-friendly air coolers, exploring the top 5 options available for under ₹2000.

Our comprehensive guide aims to assist consumers in finding the best air cooler under ₹2000 that suits their needs and budget. We evaluate each option based on factors such as cooling performance, energy efficiency, portability, and additional features. Whether you're looking for a compact cooler for your bedroom, a portable option for outdoor gatherings, or a cost-effective solution for your office, our curated selection has something for everyone.

With our top 5 affordable options, beating the heat on a budget has never been easier. Say goodbye to soaring electricity bills without sacrificing your comfort.

1.

Portable-Ac-Mini-Cooler-Fan-for-Room-Cooling-Rechargeable-Fan-Portable-Ac-for-Home-Portable-Air-Conditioners-Water-Cooler-Mini-Ac-for-Room-Cooling-Mini-Humidifier-Hanging-Closet-Shelves (Multi)

Need a cooler, but don’t want to spend much? The SMIRLY Portable AC Mini Cooler Fan is your budget-friendly solution to beat the heat. With its portable design and low power consumption, this multicoloured cooler is a must-have for every household. You will experience uninterrupted cooling as it sprays cold air for hours, ensuring a restful night's sleep and cool environment during the daytime when the sun is at the peak. Plus, its eco-friendly design saves up to 90% of electricity compared to traditional AC units, making it a thoughtful gift for your loved ones. Enjoy fragrant, moist air without the dryness, thanks to its natural water evaporation system. Choose from three wind speeds and bask in the soft LED lights for added ambiance.

Specifications of SMIRLY Portable cooler

Brand : SMIRLY

: SMIRLY Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Lightweight

Portable, Low Power Consumption, Lightweight Colour : Multi

: Multi Wind speed level: 3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable and lightweight design Might not be as effective in large spaces Eco-friendly with low power consumption Limited cooling capacity for extreme heat Adjustable wind speeds for personalized comfort Requires regular refilling of water tank

2.

NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Evaporative Air Cooler with 7 Colors LED Light, 1/2/3 H Timer, 3 Wind Speeds and 3 Spray Modes for Office, Home, Dorm, Travel

The NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan or air cooler offers dual benefits to the users. You can also use this mini evaporative air cooler as an air humidifier, ensuring year-round comfort. With three adjustable wind speeds and automatic timing options, it caters to your specific needs effortlessly. Enjoy its seven soothing LED colors while its low noise operation guarantees a peaceful environment. The removable design facilitates easy cleaning, and its portable handle allows convenient transportation. Powered via USB, it's energy-efficient, making it an ideal choice for homes, offices, or outdoor use. So, bring this cooling appliance home and stay cool and comfortable without breaking the bank.

Specifications of NTMY Portable Air Cooler

Brand : NTMY

: NTMY Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature : Portable, Timer

: Portable, Timer Colour : White

: White Controls Type: Remote

Remote Reservoir Capacity : 600 Milliliters

: 600 Milliliters Number of Speeds : 3

: 3 Wattage: 10 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Budget-friendly cooling solution Not as effective as traditional AC Doubles as an air humidifier Limited cooling range Portable and easy to transport Requires regular refilling of water

3.

ComSaf Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan, Arctic Air Personal Space Cooler The Quick & Easy Way to Cool Any Space Air Conditioner Device Home Office - Arctic Cooler Ultra

The ComSaf Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan has a compact and portable design to ensure efficient cooling wherever you need it, whether it's your bedroom, office, or travel adventures. Featuring hydro-chill technology and dual cooling jets, it cools and humidifies the surrounding air, providing a refreshing atmosphere. You can sit and relax in its silent operation and environmentally friendly refrigeration. With a runtime of up to 10 hours, you can relish uninterrupted cooling without frequent refills. Effortlessly customizable with three gear wind speed options, this mini cooler offers a personalized cooling experience for instant relief from the heat. Stay cool and comfortable wherever you go with the ComSaf Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan.

Specifications of ComSaf Mini Portable Air Cooler

Brand : ComSaf

: ComSaf Mounting Type : Tabletop, Desktop

: Tabletop, Desktop Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Lightweight, Dust Filter, Anti-Dust

Portable, Low Power Consumption, Lightweight, Dust Filter, Anti-Dust Controls Type: Button

Button Material : ABS Plastic

: ABS Plastic Wattage: 10 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable design Limited runtime compared to larger units Efficient cooling for personal spaces Not suitable for cooling large rooms Customizable wind speed for personal comfort May require regular cleaning of filters

4.

NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Evaporative Air Cooler with 7 Colors LED Light, 1/2/3 H Timer, 3 Wind Speeds and 3 Spray Modes for Office, Home, Dorm, Travel(Black)

The NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan is a compact evaporative cooler that serves not only as a personal cooling device but also as an air humidifier, ensuring year-round cooling. You can tailor the airflow to your preference with its adjustable wind speeds and automatic timing feature, catering to different needs throughout the day or night. It creates a soothing ambiance by its seven soft LED colors, enhancing any environment while operating at a low noise level for undisturbed relaxation or work. Powered via USB, this energy-efficient device is an economical alternative to traditional air conditioners, although it may not offer the same level of cooling. Despite its compact size, this air cooler is designed to provide a refreshing breeze, but it's important to note its limitations in cooling larger spaces

Specifications of NTMY Portable Air cooler Fan

Brand : NTMY

: NTMY Mounting Type : Freestanding

: Freestanding Special Feature : Portable, Timer

: Portable, Timer Colour : Black

: Black Controls Type: Button

Button Reservoir Capacity: 600 Milliliters

600 Milliliters Wattage : 10 Watts

: 10 Watts Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual function as cooler and humidifier Limited cooling capacity for larger spaces Adjustable wind speeds for customization Requires regular refilling of water Portable design for easy transportation May not provide same cooling as AC

5.

Infinizy Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan Inbuilt Light Mini Coolr Air Personal Space Cooler The Quick & Easy Way to Cool Any Space Air Conditioner Device Home Office | Artic Cooler

The SAMISKO Infinizy Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan, also known as the M10 model, offers a convenient and eco-friendly solution to cool any indoor or outdoor space. With its hydro-chill technology and dual cooling jets, this personal air cooler effectively cools and humidifies the surrounding air, ensuring a comfortable environment. Its compact and portable design makes it perfect for use in various settings, including bedrooms, offices, or during travel adventures. You can enjoy refreshing cool air for up to 10 hours, without the hassle of frequent refills. The user-friendly design allows for effortless operation with just the press of a button, offering instant relief from the heat. Customize your cooling experience with three gear wind speed options, catering to your preferences with low, medium, and high settings.

Specifications of Infinizy Mini Portable Air Cooler

Brand: SAMISKO

Special features: Small & portable

Colour: white

Controls Type: Button

Speeds: 3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Environmentally friendly refrigeration Not as effective as traditional coolers Long-lasting cooling without frequent refills

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Colour No. of Speeds Special Feature SMIRLY Portable AC Mini Cooler Multi 3 Portable, Low Power Consumption, Lightweight NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan White 3 Portable, Timer ComSaf Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan White 3 Portable, Low Power Consumption, Lightweight, Dust Filter NTMY Portable Air Cooler Black 3 Portable, Timer SAMISKO Infinizy Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan White 3 Small & Portable, Dust Filter

Best value for money

The SMIRLY Portable AC Mini Cooler emerges as the prime choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking optimal cooling. Its compact form and energy-efficient operation guarantee effective cooling without straining your wallet. Offering customizable wind speeds, it tailors to individual comfort needs while upholding eco-friendly principles with its low power consumption. Ideal for those prioritizing practicality and affordability, this cooler promises a refreshing escape from the heat without compromising on performance.

Best overall product

The SAMISKO Infinizy Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan reigns supreme as the ultimate solution for all cooling requirements within the affordable range. Boasting advanced hydro-chill technology and dual cooling jets, it effortlessly transforms the environment by maintaining optimal humidity levels and refreshing airflow. Its compact, portable build ensures convenience, while customizable wind speeds cater to personalized comfort preferences. With unmatched durability and efficiency, this cooler stands as the pinnacle of excellence, offering year-round comfort for diverse cooling needs.

How to find the best air coolers under 2000

To find the best air coolers under 2000, consider factors such as cooling capacity, portability, energy efficiency, and additional features like adjustable wind speeds and special cooling modes. Look for products with positive customer reviews and reliable brands. Compare specifications, such as reservoir capacity and number of speeds, to ensure the cooler meets your specific requirements. Additionally, consider the warranty and after-sales service provided by the manufacturer to ensure a hassle-free experience.

