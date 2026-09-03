Best CCTV cameras with mobile app in India: 5 smart picks for home security in 2026

CCTV cameras have become an important part of the modern world. They not only help secure a house from outside, but they also help in ensuring that people within the house are safe. Newer CCTV cameras, besides letting users monitor the covered area, can alert users when someone enters their home, let them check live footage from anywhere and even allow them to talk to people on the other side through their phone. This makes cameras with dedicated mobile apps a practical security upgrade for modern Indian homes.

Best CCTV cameras for Indian homes. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

What adds to the overall utility of the device are features such as 2K or 4MP video, 360-degree pan-and-tilt coverage, AI-based human detection, colour night vision, motion tracking and two-way audio. These features not only make monitoring easier but they also help in improving the safety of the house and the people living in it. The good news is that CCTV cameras with these features and more are now available across a wide range of price points in India. That said, not every camera is worth buying simply because it has a mobile app. Factors such as app reliability, alert accuracy, storage options, night-time performance, Wi-Fi connectivity and subscription requirements also play an important role in the ownership experience.

So, which ones should you pick to make your home safer? To answer that, we have shortlisted five of the best CCTV cameras with mobile app support in India in 2026. These picks include both outdoor and indoor models and they offer a balance between useful features such as mobile app connectivity and video quality and smart features.

Best CCTV cameras with mobile app

The Trueview 3MP Smart CCTV camera features a compact, circular dome-style design that can be wall-mounted or placed indoors. Its 3MP sensor records at up to 1296p, while the 360-degree pan and tilt coverage helps minimise blind spots. This camera offers colour night vision for better coverage in low light conditions. Other highlights include motion detection, two-way audio, app-based monitoring, cloud and microSD storage, and Alexa compatibility.

Specifications Camera 3MP Night Vision Colour night vision Storage MicroSD card up to 256GB; cloud storage support App Support App-based control and monitoring; compatible with smartphone, tablet, laptop and desktop Connectivity Wi-Fi Special Features 360° pan and tilt, motion detection, human detection/motion tracking, two-way audio, cloud monitoring, Alexa support Reasons to Buy Good video quality Value for money Good features Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality, easy to install and configure, with clear audio and video, and consider it good value for money. They appreciate its features and find it useful for both home and office settings.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its video quality and features.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The CP PLUS CP-E35Q CCTV camera features a compact dome design with a motorised pan-and-tilt mechanism. Its 3MP sensor records videos at 2304×1296 resolution, while an auto IR-cut filter maintains accurate, natural colours during daytime viewing before switching to IR night vision in low light. Its key highlights include 360° pan, 85° tilt, human detection, motion tracking, two-way audio, sound detection, privacy mode, CTC Cyber Secure Technology and Alexa/Google Home compatibility.

Specifications Camera 3MP Night IR night vision Storage MicroSD card up to 256GB; cloud storage support App Support ezyKam+ app Connectivity Wi-Fi Special Features Two-way audio, cry detection, HD resolution, motion sensor, motion tracking, human detection, sound detection, privacy mode, built-in siren, Alexa/Google Home support, CTC Cyber Secure Technology Reasons to Buy Good camera quality Easy to connect Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average motion detection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality and offer good camera quality. They find it value for money and easy to connect.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its camera quality and connectivity.

The Qubo Smart Cam 360° 3MP features a compact dome design with 360° panoramic and 90° vertical coverage. Its 3MP Ultra 2K resolution delivers detailed footage, while NightPulse colour night vision helps retain colour information in low-light conditions. It also gets AI person detection feature that helps distinguish people from routine movement, along with two-way talk with noise reduction that enables clearer conversations. Other key features include intruder alerts, cloud recording and Alexa/Google Assistant support.

Specifications Camera 3MP Night Vision NightPulse colour night vision Storage Cloud storage support App Support Qubo App Connectivity Wi-Fi Special Features AI person detection, intruder alarm, two-way talk with noise reduction, 360° monitoring, STQC certification, Alexa and Google Assistant support Reasons to Buy Good motion detection Good night vision Good picture quality Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera's picture quality crystal clear and appreciate its motion detection capabilities. The camera is easy to set up and install, and customers like its comprehensive features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its camera quality and features.

The Godrej EVE Pro 3 CCTV camera has a compact indoor design with a motorised camera that delivers 355° pan and 90° tilt coverage. Its 3MP sensor records videos at 2304 × 1296 resolution, which in turn produces sharp, detailed footage with enhanced colour reproduction for more natural-looking daytime images. It gets IR night vision feature that provides excellent monitoring in low-light conditions, while AI human detection and motion tracking help identify activity. Additional features include two-way talk, privacy mode, mobile alerts, Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Specifications Camera 3MP Night Vision IR night vision Storage microSD card up to 256GB; cloud recording App Support Godrej Secure Hub app Connectivity Wi-Fi Special Features AI human detection, automatic motion tracking, instant motion alerts, privacy mode, two-way talk, Alexa and Google Assistant support Reasons to Buy Good camera quality Value for money Good build quality Reasons to Avoid Average motion detection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera easy to install and reliable, with good value for money. They also value its build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its camera quality and build quality.

The Qubo Smart Outdoor Cam 360 Pro 4MP features a weather-resistant dome design built for outdoor monitoring, with 360° panoramic coverage to minimise blind spots. Its 4MP Quad HD camera captures detailed footage, while dual night-vision technology improves visibility in low light. It also gets automatic spotlight illumination can help retain colour information in darker conditions, while AI-powered person detection, an intruder alarm and two-way audio add smarter security. Lastly, it gets IP66 weather protection.

Specifications Camera 4MP Night Vision Dual night vision Storage Cloud recording App Support Qubo App Connectivity Wi-Fi Special Features AI person detection, automatic intruder alarm, automatic spotlight, 360° coverage, two-way audio, IP66 weather resistance, STQC certification Reasons to Buy Good camera quality Great night vision Great app connectivity Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera easy to be reliable. They also appreciate its camera quality and night vision.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its camera quality and features.

Top features of the best CCTV camera with mobile app in India

NAME TYPE CAMERA APP SUPPORT Trueview 3MP WiFi Robot Security Camera Indoor 3MP Yes CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera Indoor 3MP Yes Qubo Smart Cam 360° 3MP Indoor 3MP Yes Godrej 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera Indoor 3MP Yes Qubo Smart Outdoor Cam Pro 360° 4MP Outdoor 4MP Yes

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of CCTV cameras across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen CCTV cameras across price points and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their camera technology, night vision, motion detection features and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a CCTV camera in India What should I look for when buying a CCTV camera for home? Start with where you want to install it, resolution, field of view, night vision, storage, connectivity and smart detection features. For outdoor use, also check the IP weather-resistance rating.

Is 2MP, 3MP or 4MP CCTV camera better? A 2MP camera is generally adequate for basic monitoring, while 3MP and 4MP cameras offer more detail and can be preferable for larger rooms, entrances and areas where identifying faces matters.

Is 1080p enough for a CCTV camera? Yes, 1080p can be sufficient for basic home surveillance.

How important is night vision in a CCTV camera? Night vision is one of the most important features because a camera needs to remain useful in low-light conditions. Check the night-vision range, image clarity, IR performance and whether the camera supports colour night vision.

Is colour night vision better than infrared night vision? Colour night vision can provide more visual information in low-light conditions, but its effectiveness depends on available ambient light or an integrated spotlight.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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