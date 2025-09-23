Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Best convertible vacuum cleaners for deep cleaning your home this festive season: Grab at up to 80% off on Amazon Sale

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Get your home festival-ready! Discover top convertible vacuum cleaners that tackle dust, pet hair, and hard-to-reach spots effortlessly.

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner View Details checkDetails

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner View Details checkDetails

Most versatile vacuum

Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,649

Highest discount

BISSELL CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use View Details checkDetails

AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 11000 PA | 4-in-1 Functions with Air Blowing | 7 Attachments+Storage Bag | Dual Filtration with HEPA | BLDC Motor | 2 Suction Modes View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

The festive season is the perfect time to get your home sparkling clean, and a reliable vacuum cleaner can make all the difference. Convertible vacuum cleaners are becoming increasingly popular for their versatility and efficiency, allowing you to tackle every corner of your home with ease. On top of that, you can grab these vacuum cleaners at discounts of up to 80% on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Check out the best convertible vacuum cleaners for home and shop at lowest prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival
Check out the best convertible vacuum cleaners for home and shop at lowest prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

These machines can transform from a full-sized upright vacuum to a handheld or stick model, giving you the flexibility to clean carpets, hard floors, furniture, and even car interiors without switching devices. With powerful suction, multiple attachments, and easy manoeuvrability, they make deep cleaning faster and more effective, saving both time and effort. From removing stubborn dust to tackling pet hair and hard-to-reach spots, these vacuums handle it all.

To help you find the right one for your home, we’ve rounded up the top convertible vacuum cleaners that promise thorough cleaning and convenience, making your festive preparations a breeze.

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners for homes aiming to save time and energy. Its lightweight design makes cleaning effortless, letting you reach tight corners, sofas, and beds without straining. The strong 6.5 kPa suction lifts dust and pet hair quickly, so you spend less time on chores and more time enjoying your space.

With a durable body and multipurpose brushes, it handles daily messes efficiently, proving itself as a practical, reliable addition for every home. Perfect for those hunting for deals or discounts on a vacuum cleaner during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, it combines performance with convenience.

Specifications

Power
800 Watts
Suction
6.5 kPa
Dust Capacity
0.8 Litres
Cord Length
5 Metres
Form Factor
Handheld & lightweight

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Easy to manoeuvre for quick cleaning of tight spaces

affiliate-tick

Strong suction for efficient dust and pet hair removal

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No cordless option, limited mobility by cord length

affiliate-cross

Smaller dust capacity requires frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this handheld vacuum high-quality, effective, and easy to use for daily cleaning, though it heats up quickly.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it saves energy, cleans efficiently, and handles home messes effortlessly.

The AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners for homes that need a versatile and practical cleaning solution. Its 2-in-1 design allows you to switch between stick and handheld modes, making it easy to clean floors, sofas, carpets, and hard-to-reach corners without extra effort.

With its bagless design and multipurpose attachments, it’s perfect for families looking for a vacuum cleaner for home during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 or seeking Amazon deals and discounts on vacuum cleaner offers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner high-quality and budget-friendly, ideal for everyday use, with strong suction, though some report early malfunction and heating issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it makes deep cleaning effortless, saves energy, and adapts to every home surface.

The Eureka Forbes Atom is among the best convertible vacuum cleaners for homes that need a compact yet powerful cleaning solution. Its 2-in-1 design allows seamless switching between stick and handheld modes, making it easy to clean floors, sofas, and tight corners.

The blower and inflator functions add practical value, helping with small household tasks. Lightweight and compact, it reduces fatigue during long cleaning sessions, and the washable filter ensures consistent performance.

Specifications

Power
600 Watts
Suction
12,000 Pa
Dust Capacity
0.5 Litres
Form Factor
2-in-1 Handheld & Stick
Special Feature
Washable Filter & Blower Function

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong suction maintains performance even with full dust tank

affiliate-tick

Includes versatile accessories for floors, furniture, and small cleaning tasks

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Corded design limits mobility in larger spaces

affiliate-cross

Smaller dust tank requires frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner easy to use, compact, and powerful, but some report early malfunction and rapid heating during use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it cleans thoroughly, saves energy, and doubles as a blower and inflator.

The SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners designed for homes that demand speed, efficiency, and convenience. Combining vacuuming and mopping in a single device, it saves time and energy while keeping every corner spotless.

Its 20kPa suction lifts dust, debris, and pet hair effortlessly, while the 200ml water tank allows simultaneous mopping. With discounts on convertible vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, it’s a practical solution for families.

Specifications

Power
600 Watts
Suction
20 kPa
Dust/Water Capacity
0.6 Litres
Form Factor
3-in-1 Handheld & Stick
Special Feature
Vacuum & Mop Function

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Combines vacuuming and mopping in one device for efficient cleaning

affiliate-tick

Strong suction captures dust and debris from all floor types

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Corded design limits mobility across larger rooms

affiliate-cross

Smaller water tank may require refilling during extensive cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner efficient, versatile, and easy to use, with strong suction and convenient features, making it a smart household investment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it cleans and mops simultaneously, saving energy and effort for busy households.

The BISSELL CrossWave HF2 is one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners for homes looking for an all-in-one solution. It vacuums and mops simultaneously, cutting cleaning time and effort in half.

The dual-tank system ensures that dirty water is kept separate, so floors are always cleaned with fresh water. Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, it reaches under furniture and into corners with ease.

Specifications

Power
Corded Electric
Form Factor
Upright Wet & Dry Cleaner
Suction & Wash
2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop Function
Special Feature
Dual-Tank System & Self-Cleaning Cycle
Recommended Surfaces
Hard Floors (Tile, Laminate, Vinyl, Sealed Wood)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Simultaneous vacuuming and mopping saves time and energy

affiliate-tick

Dual-tank system ensures floors are cleaned with fresh water every time

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavier design may be cumbersome for prolonged use

affiliate-cross

Requires BISSELL cleaning solutions for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner effective, versatile, and easy to use, with strong suction and robust build, though the cleaning solution is costly.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it vacuums and mops in one step, saving energy and effort for busy homes.

6. INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use

The INALSA Ozoy Plus is one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners for homes seeking thorough cleaning with minimal effort. Its 2-in-1 design allows easy switching between stick and handheld modes, reaching under beds, sofas, and furniture effortlessly. With 14KPa suction, it lifts dust, pet hair, and debris that hide deep in carpets and upholstery, saving time and energy.

The washable HEPA filter keeps suction consistent while trapping allergens, making it ideal for families. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, this vacuum cleaner for home is available on a huge discount.

Specifications

Power
700 Watts
Suction
14 KPa
Dust Capacity
0.8 Litres
Form Factor
2-in-1 Handheld & Stick
Special Feature
Washable HEPA Filter

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction removes dust, pet hair, and deep-seated dirt effectively

affiliate-tick

Sleek design reaches under furniture and tight spaces easily

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Corded design limits mobility in larger areas

affiliate-cross

Dustbin requires frequent emptying during heavy cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner effective, easy to maneuver, and good value, though some note it heats up quickly during use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it cleans deeply, saves energy, and reaches every hidden corner with ease.

The AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners for homes that need flexibility and convenience. Its 2-in-1 design switches easily between handheld and stick modes, making it perfect for carpets, hard floors, furniture, and even car interiors.

With 7 kPa suction and adjustable modes, it removes dust, crumbs, and pet hair efficiently, saving energy and cleaning time. The rechargeable battery provides up to 33 minutes of use, letting you clean without worrying about cords.

Specifications

Power
600 Watts
Suction
7 kPa
Dust Capacity
0.5 Litres
Form Factor
2-in-1 Cordless Stick & Handheld
Special Feature
Adjustable Suction Modes & HEPA Filter

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Cordless design allows easy cleaning without cable restrictions

affiliate-tick

Motorised multi-floor brush removes embedded dust and pet hair efficiently

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited battery runtime for extensive cleaning sessions

affiliate-cross

Smaller dustbin requires frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner efficient, easy to use, and good value, with strong suction, though battery life receives mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers cordless flexibility, efficient suction, and deep cleaning for every home surface.

The NUUK REN GO is one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners for homes and cars, designed for ultimate versatility. Its 4-in-1 functionality allows vacuuming, blowing, inflating, and deflating, saving energy and effort by combining multiple tools in one. With 11,000 Pa suction in Turbo mode, it handles tough dust, debris, and pet hair efficiently.

Lightweight and cordless, it reaches every corner without restriction, and the dual HEPA filtration keeps air clean while trapping fine particles. With 7 attachments and washable filters, it adapts to different surfaces.

Specifications

Power
80 Watts
Suction
Up to 11,000 Pa
Dust Capacity
110 Millilitres
Form Factor
4-in-1 Handheld, Cordless
Special Feature
Dual Filtration with HEPA & Dust Shield

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Cordless and portable for home and car cleaning

affiliate-tick

Multiple attachments tackle different surfaces and tasks efficiently

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller dust capacity requires frequent emptying

affiliate-cross

Shorter runtime limits extended cleaning sessions

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines powerful suction, cordless freedom, and multi-functional cleaning in one compact tool.

Why choose this product?

Are convertible vacuum cleaners powerful enough for deep cleaning?

Yes, most modern convertible vacuum cleaners come with strong suction capabilities and advanced motor technology, making them effective for deep cleaning carpets, rugs, and hard floors. With adjustable power settings, you can customise cleaning for delicate surfaces or tough dirt. Additionally, many models include specialised brushes and attachments designed to lift dust, pet hair, and debris from corners, upholstery, and stairs, ensuring a thorough clean throughout your home.

Can a convertible vacuum cleaner replace multiple devices?

Absolutely. Convertible vacuum cleaners are designed to replace separate upright, stick, and handheld vacuums. By easily switching between modes, they allow you to clean floors, furniture, car interiors, and tight spaces without the need for multiple machines. This all-in-one functionality saves space, reduces clutter, and simplifies storage, making it an ideal solution for homes that require versatile and efficient cleaning solutions.

Are convertible vacuum cleaners easy to use and maintain?

Yes, these vacuums are designed for user convenience. Most models are lightweight, have ergonomic handles, and can be converted quickly for different cleaning needs. Many come with detachable dustbins that are easy to empty and washable filters to maintain suction performance. Additionally, the variety of attachments ensures that cleaning in hard-to-reach areas is simple. With minimal effort, you can keep your home spotless without complicated assembly or maintenance routines.

Factors to consider while buying the best convertible vacuum cleaners

  • Suction Power: Strong suction is essential for deep cleaning carpets, rugs, and hard floors. Look for models with adjustable power settings to handle different surfaces efficiently.
  • Versatility and Attachments: Check if the vacuum easily converts between upright, stick, and handheld modes. Extra attachments like crevice tools, brushes, and extension wands enhance cleaning in corners, furniture, and cars.
  • Weight and Manoeuvrability: A lightweight design and smooth wheels make it easier to move around your home, carry up stairs, and clean for longer periods without fatigue.
  • Dust Capacity and Filtration: Consider the size of the dustbin and whether the vacuum has HEPA or washable filters to trap fine dust and allergens effectively.
  • Battery Life or Corded Options: For cordless models, check battery runtime and charging time. Corded models should have long cables for uninterrupted cleaning across rooms.

Top 3 features of the best convertible vacuum cleaners

Best convertible vacuum cleaners

Power

Suction

Dust capacity

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner800 Watts6.5 kPa0.8 Litres
AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner800 Watts6.5 kPa0.8 Litres
Eureka Forbes Atom600 Watts12,000 Pa0.5 Litres
SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner600 Watts20 kPa0.6 Litres
BISSELL CrossWave HF2Corded Electric2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop FunctionDual-Tank System (Capacity Not Specified)
INALSA Ozoy Plus700 Watts14 kPa0.8 Litres
AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner600 Watts7 kPa0.5 Litres
NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner80 WattsUp to 11,000 Pa110 Millilitres

  • What is a convertible vacuum cleaner?

    It’s a versatile vacuum that can switch between upright, stick, and handheld modes for different cleaning needs.

  • Can it clean carpets and hard floors equally well?

    Yes, most models come with adjustable suction and brush attachments suitable for both surfaces.

  • Are convertible vacuums good for pet hair?

    Absolutely! Many have specialised brushes and strong suction to remove stubborn pet hair.

  • How easy is it to switch between modes?

    Most are designed for quick conversion, often with a simple click or detachment mechanism.

  • Do they require a lot of maintenance?

    No, they usually have washable filters and detachable dustbins for easy cleaning.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

