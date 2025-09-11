Major price drop on robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon! Up to 86% off on Dreame, ECOVACS, Narwhal and more - Top 10 deals
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 01:42 pm IST
Amazon has dropped prices on robot vacuums! Get up to 86% off on popular brands like Dreame, ECOVACS, Narwhal, and more. Perfect chance to grab a deal now.
Our Pick
Top Robot Vacuum Deal
Smart Mapping Tech
Hair Detangling Vacuum
AI Vacuum Cleaner
Wet Mop Vacuum Deal
Alexa Control
Realme Techlife Robot
Multi Map Memory
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Top Robot Vacuum DealDREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
Smart Mapping TechECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 8000 Pa Suction, Covers 3500+ Sq.Ft, Anti-Hair Tangle, Intelligent TrueMapping, Ozmo Vibrating Mop, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 300 Minutes Run-Time View Details
|
₹29,989
|
|
|
Hair Detangling VacuumEufy L60 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Station, Hair Detangling Technology, 120 Minutes runtime Up to 60 Days of Hands Free Cleaning, Ultra Strong 5,000 Pa Suction to Remove Hair, Dust, Mop Pad View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
AI Vacuum CleanerILIFE T60s Robot Vacuum & Mop with AI and LiDAR, All-in-One Station for 60°C Auto Wash, Hot Air Drying, Hair Collection & Detergent Dispensing, Self Emptying, Extendable & Auto-Lift Mop, App & Voice View Details
|
₹62,900
|
|
|
Wet Mop Vacuum DealAGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details
|
₹20,199
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 3S Mopping | Compact & Slim | PetPro | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
NARWAL Freo Z10 Robot Vacuum & Mop, 120-Day Dust Bin, Tangle-Free Brush, Self-Cleaning, Corner Mop, 15000Pa Suction, Smart Dirt Sensors, Works with Google, Alexa, Siri & App View Details
|
₹109,990
|
|
|
Alexa ControlILIFE A30 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station, 5000Pa Suction, LiDAR Navigation, Vacuum and Mop Combo, Multi-Floor Mapping, Customize Cleaning, Remote Control, App, Alexa & GH View Details
|
₹23,900
|
|
|
Realme Techlife Robotrealme Techlife Robot 2 In 1 Vaccum Cleaner With Mopping, 3000 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, 300+ Minutes With Advanced Lidar Navigation Technology , Compatible With: Wifi/APP/Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹12,600
|
|
|
Multi Map MemoryXIAOMI Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 for Home|4000 Pa Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser Navigation|Multiple Map Memory| Floor Cleaner Machine for Home|1 Year Warranty|2024 New Launch View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
View More Products