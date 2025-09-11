Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Major price drop on robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon! Up to 86% off on Dreame, ECOVACS, Narwhal and more - Top 10 deals

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 01:42 pm IST

Amazon has dropped prices on robot vacuums! Get up to 86% off on popular brands like Dreame, ECOVACS, Narwhal, and more. Perfect chance to grab a deal now.

Top Robot Vacuum Deal

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

Smart Mapping Tech

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 8000 Pa Suction, Covers 3500+ Sq.Ft, Anti-Hair Tangle, Intelligent TrueMapping, Ozmo Vibrating Mop, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 300 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹29,989

Hair Detangling Vacuum

Eufy L60 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Station, Hair Detangling Technology, 120 Minutes runtime Up to 60 Days of Hands Free Cleaning, Ultra Strong 5,000 Pa Suction to Remove Hair, Dust, Mop Pad View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

AI Vacuum Cleaner

ILIFE T60s Robot Vacuum & Mop with AI and LiDAR, All-in-One Station for 60°C Auto Wash, Hot Air Drying, Hair Collection & Detergent Dispensing, Self Emptying, Extendable & Auto-Lift Mop, App & Voice View Details checkDetails

₹62,900

Wet Mop Vacuum Deal

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details checkDetails

₹20,199

Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 3S Mopping | Compact & Slim | PetPro | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

NARWAL Freo Z10 Robot Vacuum & Mop, 120-Day Dust Bin, Tangle-Free Brush, Self-Cleaning, Corner Mop, 15000Pa Suction, Smart Dirt Sensors, Works with Google, Alexa, Siri & App View Details checkDetails

₹109,990

Alexa Control

ILIFE A30 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station, 5000Pa Suction, LiDAR Navigation, Vacuum and Mop Combo, Multi-Floor Mapping, Customize Cleaning, Remote Control, App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

₹23,900

Realme Techlife Robot

realme Techlife Robot 2 In 1 Vaccum Cleaner With Mopping, 3000 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, 300+ Minutes With Advanced Lidar Navigation Technology , Compatible With: Wifi/APP/Alexa, Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,600

Multi Map Memory

XIAOMI Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 for Home|4000 Pa Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser Navigation|Multiple Map Memory| Floor Cleaner Machine for Home|1 Year Warranty|2024 New Launch View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

Amazon is making it easier than ever to keep your home spotless with its massive price drop on robot vacuums. If you're replacing your old vacuum or making your first purchase, now is the time to act. With discounts up to 86% on popular brands like Dreame, ECOVACS, and Narwhal, this sale brings the best cleaning technology right to your doorstep.

Save big with a major price drop on robot vacuums on Amazon. Top brands offering great deals with additional bank discounts.
Along with the impressive price cuts, Amazon is offering additional bank discounts, making it the right opportunity to score a top of the line robot vacuum. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals, a smarter, more efficient home cleaning experience is just a click away.

Top 10 price drop deals on robot vacuum cleaners:

The price drop on robot vacuum cleaners includes the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2. Featuring LiDAR navigation and 6000 Pa suction power, this vacuum offers powerful cleaning for carpets and pet hair. Now get it at an 86% discount.

It also comes with an automatic dust emptying system, storing dust for up to 90 days for a truly hassle free cleaning experience. With a 285 minute battery life, the Dreame D10 Plus is built to tackle large areas effortlessly.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000 Pa
Battery Life
285 minutes
Navigation
LiDAR
Dust Storage
Up to 90 days
Special Features
LiDAR Navigation, Obstacle Avoidance
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

Don't miss the price drop on robot vacuum cleaners like the ECOVACS Deebot N20 Pro. With 8000 Pa suction power and the ability to clean up to 3500+ sq. ft., it offers powerful performance for large spaces.

The Ozmo vibrating mop ensures thorough wet and dry cleaning, while the anti hair tangle design prevents blockages. With Intelligent true mapping and 300 minutes of run time, this robot cleaner is both efficient and reliable. Currently at 70% off.

Specifications

Suction Power
8000 Pa
Cleaning Area
3500+ sq. ft.
Run Time
300 minutes
Mopping
Ozmo Vibrating Mop
Navigation
Intelligent True Mapping
Special Features
5200 mAh Battery Capacity to give up to 300 mins Run Time, Highest Suction Power of 8000 Pa
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 8000 Pa Suction, Covers 3500+ Sq.Ft, Anti-Hair Tangle, Intelligent TrueMapping, Ozmo Vibrating Mop, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 300 Minutes Run-Time

Catch the price drop on robot vacuum cleaners with the Eufy L60 Hybrid. Featuring ultra strong 5,000 Pa suction, it effortlessly removes hair, dust, and debris. This vacuum is equipped with hair detangling technology, ensuring smooth cleaning every time. At 72% off now.

With a self empty station and up to 60 days of hands free cleaning, it offers convenience like no other. Boasting 120 minutes of runtime, the Eufy L60 Hybrid is perfect for quick and efficient cleaning in any home.

Specifications

Suction Power
5000 Pa
Run Time
120 minutes
Hands Free Cleaning
Up to 60 days
Special Features
No-Go Zone, Self-Emptying
Product Dimensions
32.5L x 36W x 47.5H Centimetres
Eufy L60 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Station, Hair Detangling Technology, 120 Minutes runtime Up to 60 Days of Hands Free Cleaning, Ultra Strong 5,000 Pa Suction to Remove Hair, Dust, Mop Pad

Take benefit of the price drop on robot vacuum cleaners with the ILIFE T60s, featuring AI and LiDAR navigation. This all in one vacuum and mop station includes a 60 degree celsius auto wash, hot air drying, and detergent dispensing, offering complete cleaning convenience.

With self emptying capabilities and an extendable, auto lift mop, it ensures effective cleaning across all surfaces. On Amazon you can purchase it with a 68% discount.

Specifications

Navigation
AI and LiDAR
Mopping
Extendable and Auto-Lift
Wash and Dry
60°C Auto Wash, Hot Air Drying
Special Features
LDS Navigation and Dual Line Laser + AI for Mapping , Self Empty with 3L Disposable Bag, Automatic Mop Cleaning with Hot Air Dryer
Surface Recommendation
Hard Floor, Tiles, Granite Flooring, Mosaic Flooring, Wooden Flooring
ILIFE T60s Robot Vacuum & Mop with AI and LiDAR, All-in-One Station for 60°C Auto Wash, Hot Air Drying, Hair Collection & Detergent Dispensing, Self Emptying, Extendable & Auto-Lift Mop, App & Voice

Don’t miss the price drop on robot vacuum cleaners with the Agaro Alpha. This versatile vacuum combines dry vacuuming and wet mopping, with a powerful 3200Pa suction to clean carpets and hard floors. Grab it at 55% off now.

Equipped with LiDAR navigation and an editable map for precise cleaning, it’s designed for optimal performance across your home. The Agaro Alpha also features app control for easy management, offering both convenience and efficiency for a spotless home.

Specifications

Suction Power
3200 Pa
Navigation
LiDAR
Cleaning Modes
Brush, Dry Vacuum, Wet Mop
Ideal For
Hard Floors and Carpets
Special Feature
HEPA
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet

Catch the price drop on robot vacuum cleaners with the Eureka Forbes Vac and Mop Pro. Featuring Next Gen Gyro 2.0 navigation, this compact and slim vacuum offers 3S mopping for efficient floor cleaning.

Its Pet Pro feature makes it ideal for homes with pets, removing hair and debris effortlessly. This vacuum works seamlessly with a smart app, giving you complete control and convenience for a clean home. Purchase it today and secure a 53% discount.

Specifications

Navigation
NextGen Gyro 2.0
Mopping
3S Mopping
Design
Compact and Slim
Ideal For
Indian Floor Types
Special Features
App Control, Auto-Docking, Gyroscope Navigation, Wet and Dry Cleaning
Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 3S Mopping | Compact & Slim | PetPro | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App

Get ready to experience the future of cleaning with the Narwal Freo Z10, where power meets convenience. With 15,000Pa suction, this robot vacuum and mop combo is engineered for deep cleaning. It features a 120 day dust bin, tangle free brush, and self cleaning function, reducing your maintenance time significantly.

Smart dirt sensors and compatibility with Google, Alexa, and Siri ensure a seamless, hands off cleaning experience with just a tap on your app. Now if you buy you will get a 27% discount.

Specifications

Suction Power
15,000 Pa
Dust Bin
120-Day
Cleaning Modes
Vacuum and Mop
Smart Sensors
Dirt Detection
App and Voice Control
Google, Alexa, Siri
NARWAL Freo Z10 Robot Vacuum & Mop, 120-Day Dust Bin, Tangle-Free Brush, Self-Cleaning, Corner Mop, 15000Pa Suction, Smart Dirt Sensors, Works with Google, Alexa, Siri & App

Say goodbye to messy floors and hello to effortless cleaning with the ILIFE A30 Pro. This robot vacuum combines 5,000Pa suction power with LiDAR navigation, ensuring thorough cleaning on multiple floor types.

Customisable cleaning modes, app control, and Alexa integration make it a smart, efficient solution for every home. A must have vacuum cleaner and if you grab it now you will be getting a great 66% off.

Specifications

Suction Power
5000 Pa
Navigation
LiDAR
Cleaning Modes
Vacuum and Mop Combo
Special Features
Self empty Station, 7 Weeks Hands free Cleaning, Remote Control, App and Voice Control, LiDAR Technology
ILIFE A30 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station, 5000Pa Suction, LiDAR Navigation, Vacuum and Mop Combo, Multi-Floor Mapping, Customize Cleaning, Remote Control, App, Alexa & GH

With the latest price drop on robot vacuum cleaners, the Realme Techlife Robot 2-in-1 stands out for its powerful 3000Pa suction and efficient cleaning performance. Designed to handle both wet and dry cleaning, it offers exceptional power for removing dust and pet hair on any surface.

Its 5200mAh battery provides 300 plus minutes of continuous cleaning, while the advanced LiDAR navigation ensures precise mapping and coverage. Save a huge amount on this vacuum with a 58% discount.

Specifications

Suction Power
3000 Pa
Battery
5200mAh
Run Time
300+ minutes
Navigation
LiDAR
Compatibility
Wi-Fi, App, Alexa
realme Techlife Robot 2 In 1 Vaccum Cleaner With Mopping, 3000 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, 300+ Minutes With Advanced Lidar Navigation Technology , Compatible With: Wifi/APP/Alexa, Black

The price drop on robot vacuum cleaners just got even better with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10. With 4000Pa suction power, it easily picks up dirt from carpets and hard floors. Its advanced laser navigation ensures it maps your home accurately, while multiple map memory helps it adapt to your space for better cleaning.

You can control it through an app or with voice commands, making cleaning effortless and convenient every time. On 46% off now.

Specifications

Suction Power
4000 Pa
Navigation
Advanced Laser
Map Memory
Multiple
Run Time
180 minutes
Special Features
360 Degree Swivel, Advanced Custom Cleaning, Anti Collision, Anti Fall, Auto Docking
XIAOMI Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 for Home|4000 Pa Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser Navigation|Multiple Map Memory| Floor Cleaner Machine for Home|1 Year Warranty|2024 New Launch

  • What is a robot vacuum cleaner?

    A robot vacuum cleaner is an automated cleaning device that navigates your home, vacuums the floor, and often mops, all without human intervention.

  • How does a robot vacuum cleaner work?

    Robot vacuums use sensors and navigation technology (like LiDAR or cameras) to map your home, clean your floors, and avoid obstacles.

  • Are robot vacuum cleaners as powerful as regular vacuums?

    Robot vacuums are less powerful than traditional vacuums but are ideal for everyday cleaning and maintaining dust free floors.

  • Can robot vacuums clean carpets?

    Yes, many robot vacuums are designed to clean carpets, but the suction power may vary depending on the model.

  • How long does a robot vacuum cleaner run on a single charge?

    Most robot vacuums run between 90 minutes to 2 hours on a full charge, though high-end models may last longer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

