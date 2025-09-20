The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival has top deals on best vacuum cleaners: Up to 70% on the latest models
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 07:00 am IST
This year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will showcase a wide selection of the best vacuum cleaners, ranging from powerful corded models to sleek cordless designs and even robotic options.
Our Pick
best overall
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
best overallEureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth ₹500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
BLACK+DECKER BDWDS12-IN Corded WET & DRY Vacuum Cleaner For Home,1000 Watts,18.5 kPA Suction Power,12L Tank Capacity, 5m CABLE, Blower Function,Sponge Filter, For Home Use, Stainless Steel Body,Silver View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop, 4,000 Pa Strong Suction, Dynamic Navigation, Pro-Detangle Comb, Roller Brush, Ideal for Pet Hair, Hard Floors View Details
|
₹8,998
|
|
|
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home View Details
|
|
|
|
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner for Home 1400W Bagless -Eco Cyclone Pro|HEPA Filter|18 kPa Powerful Suction & High Energy Efficiency|5m Power Cord with Auto Cord Re-Winder|2 L Dust Collector (Red/Grey) View Details
|
₹3,429
|
|
|
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 400W Brushless Motor, 25 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Adjustable Head, Bagless Dry Vacuuming, Red View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 6500 Pa Suction, 5200 mAh Battery, Wet & Dry Cleaning, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft., Advanced Navigation & True Mapping, 320 Minutes Run-Time View Details
|
₹21,488
|
|
|
SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Car Use | Home Use | 4 in 1 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner & Blower | 6000mAh | 3-Mode Suction Upto 15000PA | BLDC Motor | HEPA Filter | 10 Addons | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
