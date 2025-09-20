The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival has top deals on best vacuum cleaners: Up to 70% on the latest models

Vacuum cleaners have become an essential part of modern households, helping keep every corner clean with less effort. From compact handheld models to powerful wet and dry machines, the variety available today suits different cleaning needs. The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is the perfect time to upgrade to a reliable model at an unbeatable price. With leading brands offering advanced features such as HEPA filters, strong suction, bagless designs, and even robotic cleaning options, shoppers can explore a wide range of choices. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is the perfect occasion to upgrade your home with best vacuum cleaners.

The Amazon sale 2025 promises impressive discounts on some of the best vacuum cleaners, making it easier to pick the right one for carpets, sofas, floors, or even cars. A good vacuum cleaner not only saves time but also enhances hygiene, making it a smart investment for every home. This sale offers the perfect opportunity to bring home the right cleaning companion.

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is built for daily cleaning with a 1200W motor and powerful suction. It comes with multiple accessories, reusable dust bags, and a dust bag full indicator for convenience. Easy movement is supported by swivel wheels, while the auto cord winder ensures safe storage. Perfect for cleaning various surfaces at home, this vacuum offers reliable performance at an affordable price. Look out for deals on this model during the upcoming Amazon sale 2025.

BLACK+DECKER BDWDS12-IN delivers powerful suction with its 1000W motor and 12L tank, making it ideal for both wet and dry cleaning. The stainless steel body ensures durability, while the blower function and multiple accessories add versatility. Its compact design and easy movement make it great for home cleaning. Expect attractive discounts on this efficient vacuum during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival, making it a valuable choice for modern households.

Eufy G50 Hybrid combines powerful 4000Pa suction with a mopping function, perfect for pet hair and hard floors. It features dynamic navigation, Bluetooth app control, and a detangling roller brush for hassle-free cleaning. With quiet operation and slim design, it easily reaches under furniture. A reliable choice for automated home cleaning, the G50 saves time and effort. Keep an eye on this smart robot vacuum in the upcoming Amazon sale 2025 for exclusive offers.

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 uses a strong 1900W motor and PowerCyclone 5 technology to deliver lasting suction. Its MultiClean nozzle works across surfaces, while the HEPA filter captures fine dust, making it suitable for allergy sufferers. Compact and lightweight, it includes handy attachments for easy cleaning and storage. A dependable choice for deep cleaning, this vacuum offers convenience and hygiene. Check for deals on this Philips model during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival.

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 provides advanced cleaning with 6000Pa suction, LiDAR navigation, and obstacle avoidance. It features automatic dust disposal, storing up to 90 days of dirt for convenience. With vacuuming and mopping in one, it adapts to multiple surfaces and offers custom mapping. Long battery life adds efficiency to large homes. A smart pick for hassle-free cleaning, this robot vacuum will likely feature in offers during the upcoming Amazon sale 2025.

Eureka Forbes Ultimo offers strong suction with a 1400W motor and a 20L tank, making it suitable for both wet and dry cleaning. It comes with seven accessories, auto shut-off technology, and smooth wheels for easy mobility. The stainless steel body ensures long-lasting performance. Great for home and outdoor cleaning, it combines versatility with power. Expect attractive discounts on this multi-purpose vacuum cleaner in the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Inalsa Eco Cyclone Pro uses a 1400W motor and 18kPa suction for powerful cleaning. Its triple-layer HEPA filtration ensures hygienic results, while multiple attachments handle corners, sofas, and carpets with ease. An auto cord re-winder and lightweight build make it user-friendly. Designed for flexible movement and efficient cleaning, it’s ideal for everyday use. Watch out for exciting offers on this model during the upcoming Amazon sale 2025.

AGARO Supreme delivers 25kPa suction with a 400W brushless motor and 3 adjustable modes. Its cordless design, 270-degree flexible head, and 2-in-1 conversion make it suitable for versatile cleaning. A washable HEPA filter traps fine dust, while the rechargeable battery provides up to 60 minutes runtime. Lightweight and portable, this vacuum is perfect for pet owners. Expect savings on this advanced stick vacuum during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival.

ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO is designed for Indian homes, featuring 6500Pa suction and a 5200mAh battery offering 320 minutes runtime. It vacuums and mops in one go, intelligently mapping and avoiding obstacles with LiDAR navigation. Its slim body cleans narrow spaces with ease. With smart app control and carpet sensor technology, it ensures deep cleaning across surfaces. Anticipate excellent offers on this advanced robot cleaner during the upcoming Amazon sale 2025.

SEZNIK cordless vacuum packs 15000Pa suction power with a 100W BLDC motor and 3 cleaning modes. It doubles as a blower, includes 11 attachments, and features a washable HEPA filter. The 6000mAh battery delivers up to 25 minutes runtime, making it suitable for cars, sofas, and tight spaces. Lightweight and portable, it’s ideal for quick cleaning needs. Look out for this versatile cleaner at great prices during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival.

FAQs on vacuum cleaner What is the best type of vacuum cleaner for home use? Canister and upright vacuum cleaners are most common for homes, while robotic options are good for hands-free cleaning.

How often should I replace a vacuum cleaner filter? Most filters should be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on use and the manufacturer’s advice.

Are bagless vacuum cleaners better than bagged ones? Bagless models save money on bags, while bagged models are usually more hygienic for allergy sufferers.

Can vacuum cleaners pick up liquids? Only wet and dry vacuum cleaners are designed for liquids. Regular ones should not be used on wet spills.

How much power should a good vacuum cleaner have? For general cleaning, 1200 to 2000 watts is considered powerful enough for most homes.

Do robot vacuum cleaners work on carpets? Yes, but performance depends on suction power. High-power models clean carpets better than entry-level ones.

How long does a vacuum cleaner usually last? A good vacuum cleaner can last 5 to 8 years with proper care and maintenance.

Can a vacuum cleaner help with pet hair? Yes, many models come with specialised brushes and strong suction to remove pet hair from carpets and sofas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.