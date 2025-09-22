Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Top 5 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners in Sep 2025 that really help tackle your home cleaning challenges

ByKanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 01:49 pm IST

Here are the top 5 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners in Sep 2025 that make home cleaning easier and more efficient, helping you tackle everyday messes with less effort.

Top 2-in-1 Vacuum 2025

Eureka Forbes Stick Vac NXT 600 watts Upright & Handheld Vacuum Cleaner,bagless with cyclonic Technology (Red & Black) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece View Details checkDetails

₹4,384

Best 2-in-1 Vacuum

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home|2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Upright Vacuum for Office,800 W with 16KPA Strong Suction|HEPA Filtration|0.8L Dust Tank|Multiple Accessories,(Grey/Black)-Dura Clean Plus View Details checkDetails

₹2,169

Latest 2-in-1 Vacuum

Portronics MopCop 4, 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner & Blower, Cordless & Corded, 18,000 Pa Suction,Washable HEPA Filter,One-Press Dust Release,LED Display,Built-in Flashlight,Multi-Nozzle, Car & Home Use View Details checkDetails

₹2,552

Deerma DX600 2-in-1 Upright/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with 4-Layer Filtration System & Pinhole Stainless Steel Filter for Home (600 W) View Details checkDetails

₹4,097

Best 2-in-1 Vacuum

UN1QUE 2 in 1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 500W Handheld Vacuum with 15000PA Suction, 0.8L Washable HEPA Filter, Adjustable Head, Bagless Dry Vacumming, Deep Clean for Hard Floor, Carpet View Details checkDetails

₹2,089

Cleaning can feel like an endless task for many homemakers and busy individuals. With tight schedules and frequent messes, finding a tool that actually makes cleaning simpler is essential. A 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner offers the convenience of a traditional vacuum with the added benefit of a handheld device, making it easy to clean both large areas and tricky spots around the home.

Say goodbye to messes with the top 5 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners of Sep 2025.
Say goodbye to messes with the top 5 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners of Sep 2025.

From pet hair on carpets to dust in hard to reach places, cleaning challenges pop up daily. A 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner can help tackle these common problems, providing an easy and quick way to handle all your cleaning needs.

The Eureka Forbes Stick Vac NXT is designed for both upright and handheld use, making cleaning very easy. With cyclonic technology and a 1 litre HEPA filter, it effectively captures dust and allergens, ensuring a cleaner home. This vacuum's design and 600 watt motor deliver strong suction on carpets and hard floors, perfect for quick daily cleanups.

The lightweight design makes it easy to move from one task to the next. It suits best in the list of top 5 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners in Sep 2025 for its ease of use and powerful suction.

Specifications

Key Features
Bagless, HEPA
Design
Bagless with cyclonic technology
Functionality
Upright and handheld
Suction Power
16KPA

Reasons to buy

Dual-functionality allows for both upright and handheld cleaning.

Lightweight and easy to handle, making it ideal for everyday use.

Reasons to avoid

The 1 litre dust tank may require frequent emptying for larger homes.

The cord length may be limiting for larger areas without needing an extension.

Click Here to Buy

Eureka Forbes Stick Vac NXT 600 watts Upright & Handheld Vacuum Cleaner,bagless with cyclonic Technology (Red & Black) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the convenience of switching between upright and handheld modes for quick clean ups.

Why choose this product?

The 2-in-1 design and HEPA filtration make it a great solution for both floor and upholstery cleaning.

The Inalsa 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner combines the power of an upright vacuum with the convenience of a handheld device, ideal for home and office use. With an 800 watt motor and 16KPA suction power, it’s designed to clean both carpets and hard floors with ease.

The HEPA filtration system ensures that dust and allergens are trapped, leaving your home cleaner. The 0.8 litre dust tank offers sufficient capacity while maintaining a lightweight, easy-to-maneuver design. Best 2-1 vacuum cleaner to consider in Sept 2025.

Specifications

Power
800W
Filter
HEPA Filter
Design
2-in-1 (Handheld & Stick)
Dust Tank
0.8 litres

Reasons to buy

Dual functionality as both an upright and handheld vacuum.

HEPA filter for trapping allergens and improving air quality.

Reasons to avoid

The 0.8L dust tank may need frequent emptying for larger homes.

Suction power may not be strong enough for heavy-duty cleaning.

Click Here to Buy

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home|2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Upright Vacuum for Office,800 W with 16KPA Strong Suction|HEPA Filtration|0.8L Dust Tank|Multiple Accessories,(Grey/Black)-Dura Clean Plus

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the versatility and the strong suction power for regular cleaning.

Why choose this product?

The 2-in-1 design makes it easy to clean various surfaces and hard to reach areas.

The Portronics MopCop 4 is a versatile 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner and blower, perfect for home and car cleaning. It offers both cordless and corded operation with 18,000Pa suction power, making it effective for a wide range of surfaces. The washable HEPA filter ensures a cleaner environment by capturing dust and allergens.

With one-press dust release, LED display, and a built-in flashlight, the MopCop 4 is one of the top 5 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners in Sep 2025 for its design and power.

Specifications

Key Features
18,000 Pa Suction, LED Digital Display, Washable HEPA
Surface Recommendation
All floors
Operation
Corded & Cordless
Dust Release
One-press dust release
Functionality
Vacuum and blower

Reasons to buy

Offers both vacuuming and blowing in one device.

Washable HEPA filter traps dust and allergens for cleaner air.

Reasons to avoid

The dust tank may need frequent emptying during large cleanups.

Some users may find it heavier than other handheld options.

Click Here to Buy

Portronics MopCop 4, 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner & Blower, Cordless & Corded, 18,000 Pa Suction,Washable HEPA Filter,One-Press Dust Release,LED Display,Built-in Flashlight,Multi-Nozzle, Car & Home Use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its dual functionality and powerful suction for quick clean-ups.

Why choose this product?

With the added flashlight and multi nozzles, it offers convenience for detailed cleaning tasks.

The Deerma DX600 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner is designed for versatile cleaning with a 4 layer filtration system and a stainless steel pinhole filter. It offers both upright and handheld modes, making it easy to clean large areas or tight spaces.

This vacuum is ideal for everyday cleaning needs, from pet hair to dust particles. Its lightweight build and effective filtration make it one of the top 5 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners in Sep 2025, perfect for keeping your home spotless.

Specifications

Filtration
4-layer filtration system with stainless steel filter
Functionality
Upright & handheld
Motor
High suction power
Special Features
Lightweight, Portable

Reasons to buy

Dual functionality for easy cleaning of floors and hard-to-reach spaces.

Better filtration system for cleaner air and surface cleaning.

Reasons to avoid

The dust tank may require frequent emptying for larger homes.

Suction power may not be strong enough for heavy duty cleaning.

Click Here to Buy

Deerma DX600 2-in-1 Upright/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with 4-Layer Filtration System & Pinhole Stainless Steel Filter for Home (600 W)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its versatility and filtration system for everyday cleaning tasks.

Why choose this product?

The 2-in-1 design and powerful suction make it a great option for a variety of cleaning needs.

The Unique 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner offers powerful 15,000PA suction with a 500W motor, making it best appliance for deep cleaning on both carpets and hard floors. Its adjustable head makes it easy to clean under furniture and tight spaces. This model’s cordless feature offers convenience for quick clean ups.

It's a great option for both handheld and upright cleaning, ranking as one of the top 5 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners in Sep 2025 for thorough home cleaning.

Specifications

Functionality
Handheld and Stick
Filtration
0.8L washable HEPA filter
Suction Power
15,000PA

Reasons to buy

Strong suction power for effective cleaning on various surfaces.

Adjustable head and washable HEPA filter for better control and cleaner air.

Reasons to avoid

The 0.8L dust tank may require frequent emptying for larger cleaning tasks.

Click Here to Buy

UN1QUE 2 in 1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 500W Handheld Vacuum with 15000PA Suction, 0.8L Washable HEPA Filter, Adjustable Head, Bagless Dry Vacumming, Deep Clean for Hard Floor, Carpet

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its strong suction and ease of use for quick, everyday cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Its adjustable head and high suction make it an excellent product for detailed cleaning.

How does the suction power of a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner impact its cleaning efficiency?

Suction power is one of the most important factors for determining how effectively a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner cleans. Higher suction power, measured in Pascals (Pa), ensures that the vacuum can pick up debris from a variety of surfaces, including carpets and hard floors. A stronger motor allows for better removal of dirt, pet hair, and fine particles, making it an essential consideration when selecting a 2-in-1 model for maximum cleaning efficiency.

What role does a HEPA filter play in a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner’s performance?

A HEPA filter in a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner captures small dust particles and allergens, improving indoor air quality. For tech savvy users, the HEPA filtration system provides an added layer of filtration that traps particles down to 0.3 microns, ensuring that allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander do not get recirculated into the air. This is particularly beneficial for households with allergy sufferers or pets, enhancing overall cleanliness and air quality.

How does a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner’s battery performance affect its usability?

Battery performance in cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners directly affects how long the vacuum can run before needing a recharge. The battery life, often measured in minutes, should be long enough to complete a full cleaning session without interruption. A vacuum with a lithium-ion battery typically offers longer run times and shorter charging times compared to older battery types, making it a more efficient option for quick clean-ups and larger cleaning tasks.

What are the benefits of having multiple attachments in a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner?

Multiple attachments in a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner provide versatility and flexibility, allowing you to clean various surfaces and hard to reach areas. Attachments such as a crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery nozzle enable you to tackle different cleaning needs, from tight corners to furniture. This functionality expands the vacuum's usability, making it an all-in-one solution for cleaning multiple surfaces, reducing the need for separate cleaning tools.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner in Sept 2025:

  • Look for strong suction power to ensure effective cleaning.
  • Longer battery life is important, especially for cordless models.
  • A HEPA filter is essential for trapping allergens and dust.
  • A lightweight vacuum is easier to handle and maneuver.
  • Multiple attachments allow cleaning of different surfaces.
  • A larger dust tank reduces the need for frequent emptying.
  • Features like one press dust release enhance user convenience.

Top 3 features of the best 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner in Sept 2025:

Top 5 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaners in Sept 2025TechnologyMain FeaturesBest For
Eureka Forbes Stick Vac NXTCyclonic Technology, HEPA Filter600W motor, bagless design, 1L HEPA filter, upright & handheld modesHomes requiring versatile cleaning solutions
INALSA Ozoy PlusCyclonic Suction, HEPA Filtration700W motor, 14KPa suction, 0.8L dust tank, multiple attachmentsPet owners, car interiors, under-furniture cleaning
Portronics MopCop 4Dual Mode (Corded & Cordless), HEPA Filter18,000Pa suction, washable HEPA, LED display, built-in flashlight, multi-nozzle attachmentsCar interiors, home, and office spaces
Deerma DX6004-Layer HEPA Filtration, Cyclonic Technology600W motor, 15,000Pa suction, 0.8L dustbin, 270° rotating brush, lightweight design (1.4kg)Deep cleaning of carpets and hard floors
UN1QUE 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum CleanerHigh Suction Power, HEPA Filtration500W motor, 15,000Pa suction, 0.8L washable HEPA filter, adjustable head, bagless designHomes with mixed flooring types

  • What is a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner?

    A 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner combines the functionality of an upright vacuum and a handheld vacuum in one device.

  • Are 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners suitable for all types of floors?

    Yes, they can effectively clean both hard floors and carpets, depending on the attachments and suction power.

  • How long does the battery last in a cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner?

    Battery life varies but typically lasts 20-40 minutes, depending on the vacuum model and power settings.

  • How easy is it to switch between upright and handheld modes?

    Switching is usually simple, with most 2-in-1 vacuums featuring a detachable handheld unit for easy conversion.

  • Are 2-in-1 vacuums with HEPA filters better for allergy sufferers?

    HEPA filters trap allergens, making these vacuums ideal for homes with allergies or pets.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

