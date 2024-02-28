Best LG refrigerators: Top 8 picks for superior performance and quiet operation

In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, a reliable refrigerator becomes the heart of our kitchen, keeping our food fresh and our lives organized. LG, a brand known for innovation and quality, brings a range of refrigerators that not only keep your groceries cool but also redefine convenience. But how to find the one that adapts to all your needs? From compact models ideal for smaller families to spacious units catering to larger households, LG ensures there's a fridge for everyone. LG refrigerators feature intelligent inverter compressors, ensuring efficient cooling without disrupting the peace of your home. LG refrigerators feature express freezing, smart diagnosis, and multi-air flow systems for optimal cooling.

Energy efficiency is at the forefront of LG's design philosophy. Many models boast high-star energy ratings, not only reducing your electricity bills, but also contributing to a greener planet. The thoughtfulness extends to features like convertible options, express freezing, and smart diagnosis, making your life in the kitchen simpler and more enjoyable.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Moreover, LG stands behind the durability of its products, offering extended warranties on compressors. This means you're not just buying a refrigerator; you're investing in long-lasting freshness and reliability. Explore the top 8 LG refrigerators, each packed with features designed to make your kitchen experience more efficient, convenient, and enjoyable.

1. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0C2J46ZKN

Compact and efficient, this LG refrigerator is designed for quick cooling and long-lasting freshness. With a 185-litre capacity, it suits small families and bachelors. The 5-star energy rating ensures top-notch efficiency. The smart inverter compressor delivers unmatched performance and super silent operation. The toughened glass shelves are adjustable for convenience. Additional features include fast ice making, a base stand with a drawer, and anti-rat bite protection.

Specifications of LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Capacity : 185 litres

: 185 litres Energy Star: 5 Star

5 Star Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

Freezer-on-Top Special Features: Fast ice making, base stand with drawer, works without stabilizer, smart connect, solar connect, anti rat bite protection

Fast ice making, base stand with drawer, works without stabilizer, smart connect, solar connect, anti rat bite protection Colour: Blue Plumeria

Blue Plumeria Wattage: 50 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient (5 Star rating) Limited capacity for larger families Fast ice-making capability No advanced features Silent operation with inverter

2. LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

B0CM9HND4R

This premium side-by-side refrigerator from LG, with a generous 655-litre capacity, is ideal for large families. The inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and maintains food freshness. The auto-defrost function prevents ice build-up, and the multi-air flow system cools every item evenly. Features like express freezing, smart diagnosis, and bio shield enhance convenience. The sleek western black design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

Capacity : 655 litres

: 655 litres Energy Efficiency: Inverter compressor

Inverter compressor Warranty : 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Special Features: Multi air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis, bio shield

Multi air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis, bio shield Wattage : 130 Watts

: 130 Watts Material : Plastic, steel

: Plastic, steel Colour: Western black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample storage space for large families Requires significant kitchen space Energy-efficient with Inverter compressor Higher initial cost compared to smaller refrigerators Multi-functional features for convenience

Also read: Best refrigerators under ₹8000: Choose from 9 budget-friendly mini fridges

3. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

B0C8NVVGTB

Designed for efficiency and convenience, this LG refrigerator offers a 322-litre capacity, suitable for larger families. The 3-star energy rating ensures economical performance. With a smart inverter compressor, it operates quietly and saves energy. Features like convertible freezer-to-fridge, express freeze, and smart diagnosis enhance functionality. The trimless tempered glass shelves, pull-out tray, and antibacterial gasket provide organized storage and hygiene.

Specifications of LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity : 322 litres

: 322 litres Energy Star: 3 Star

3 Star Configuration: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top Special Features: Convertible, multi air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis

Convertible, multi air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis Wattage: 90 Watts

90 Watts Colour: Shiny steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible feature offers flexible storage options Limited freezer capacity compared to larger models Energy-efficient with 3-star rating Relatively smaller capacity for very large families Smart diagnosis for easy troubleshooting

4. LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator

B0BSDQGYNP

This LG refrigerator offers a convenient solution for small to medium-sized families with its 272-litre capacity. The 3-star energy rating ensures efficient operation, while the smart inverter compressor reduces noise and enhances durability. Enjoy the benefits of auto-defrost functionality and multi-airflow cooling for maintaining freshness. With features like express freeze and smart diagnosis, managing your refrigerator becomes effortless. The convertible design and anti-bacterial gasket further add to its appeal.

Specifications of LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 272 litres

272 litres Energy Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Configuration: Double Door

Double Door Special Features: Convertible, multi air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis

Convertible, multi air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis Wattage: 85 Watts

85 Watts Colour: Shiny steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable capacity for small to medium families Limited freezer space for larger frozen items Energy-efficient with 3-star rating May not accommodate bulk storage needs Smart features for convenient usage May get dents easily

5. LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

B0C8NWGYLQ

Ideal for larger families, this LG refrigerator offers a spacious 343-litre capacity with a full-sized freezer-on-top configuration. The 3-star energy rating ensures efficient performance, while the smart inverter compressor reduces noise and enhances durability. Enjoy features like express freeze and smart diagnosis for added convenience. The convertible design allows you to customize space according to your needs. With multi-air flow technology and an antibacterial gasket, your food stays fresh and healthy.

Specifications of LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity : 343 litres

: 343 litres Energy Star: 3 Star

3 Star Configuration : Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top Warranty : 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Special Features: Convertible, multi air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis

Convertible, multi air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis Wattage: 100 Watts

100 Watts Colour: Shiny steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious capacity suitable for large families May occupy significant space in smaller kitchens Energy-efficient with 3-star rating Relatively heavier compared to smaller models Smart features enhance usability and convenience Higher initial cost compared to smaller models

6. LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

B08X711N4H

Compact yet versatile, this LG refrigerator with a 240-litre capacity is designed for families of 2 to 3 members. The 3-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency. The smart inverter compressor operates quietly and is durable. Enjoy the flexibility of a convertible design, allowing you to switch between freezer and fridge modes. Multi-air flow technology, temperature control, and smart diagnosis enhance the overall user experience. Additional features like smart connect, deodorizer, and humidity controller make this refrigerator a reliable and convenient choice.

Specifications of LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity : 240 litres

: 240 litres Energy Star: 3 Star

3 Star Configuration : Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Special Features: Convertible, multi air flow, smart diagnosis, smart connect, deodorizer, humidity controller

Convertible, multi air flow, smart diagnosis, smart connect, deodorizer, humidity controller Wattage: 70 Watts

70 Watts Colour:Dazzle steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal size for small to medium-sized families Limited storage capacity for larger households Energy-efficient with 3-star rating Not suitable for those requiring extra freezer space Convertible feature offers flexibility in storage arrangement May lack some advanced features found in larger models

Also read: Best refrigerators under ₹15000: Budget-friendly cooling, top 9 picks

7. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

B08X72GY5Q

Perfectly sized for small families and bachelors, this LG refrigerator with a 242-liter capacity provides efficient and convenient cooling. The 3-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency. The smart inverter compressor guarantees less noise and durability. With trimless tempered glass shelves and multiple compartments, organization is made easy. Special features like Door Cooling+, Jet Ice, and Smart Diagnosis enhance functionality, while the sleek Shiny Steel finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

Specifications of LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity : 242 litres

: 242 litres Energy Star: 3 Star

3 Star Configuration : Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top Warranty : 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Special Features: Door cooling+, smart diagnosis, jet ice, deodorizer, humidity controller

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for small families and bachelors Limited capacity for larger households Energy-efficient with 3-star rating May not have advanced features of larger models Special features like door cooling and Jet Ice enhance usability

8. LG 264 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Appliance

B09NMD157Z

This LG refrigerator boasts a 264-liter capacity with a full-sized freezer-on-top configuration. The 2-star energy rating ensures basic energy efficiency. The smart inverter compressor guarantees energy efficiency, reduced noise, and enhanced durability. Enjoy the convenience of convertible options, express freeze, and smart diagnosis. The Multi-air flow cooling system and brand-specific features like anti-bacterial gasket and humidity controller maintain optimal conditions for longer-lasting freshness.

Specifications ofLG 264 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Appliance

Capacity : 264 litres

: 264 litres Energy Star: 2 Star

2 Star Configuration : Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top Warranty : 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Special Features: Convertible, express freeze, smart diagnosis, multi-air flow cooling system

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for small to medium-sized families Limited energy efficiency with 2-star rating Convertible feature provides flexibility in storage arrangement May not have the advanced features of higher-rated models Brand-specific features like Multi-Air Flow enhance food preservation

Top 3 features for you

Product name Wattage Capacity Special features LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 50 Watts 185 litres Fast ice making, base stand with drawer, works without stabilizer, smart connect, solar connect, anti-rat bite protection LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator 130 Watts 655 litres Multi-air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis, bio shield LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 90 Watts 322 litres Convertible, multi-air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator 85 Watts 272 litres Convertible, multi-air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 100 Watts 343 litres Convertible, multi-air flow, express freeze, smart diagnosis LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 70 Watts 240 litres Convertible, multi-air flow, smart diagnosis, smart connect, deodorizer, humidity controller LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator 70 Watts 242 litres Door cooling+, smart diagnosis, jet ice, deodorizer, humidity controller LG 264 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 80 Watts 264 litres Convertible, express freeze, smart diagnosis, multi-air flow cooling system

Best value for money

The LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator offers the best value for money with its versatile features. Ideal for small to medium-sized families, it combines a convertible design for flexible storage, multi-air flow technology for efficient cooling, and smart connect functionality for seamless operation during power cuts. The inclusion of a deodorizer and humidity controller ensures freshness, making it a cost-effective choice for users seeking performance and convenience within a reasonable budget.

Best overall product

The LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator stands out as the best product for several reasons. It is well-suited for small families and bachelors with its compact 185-litre capacity. The 5-star energy rating ensures exceptional efficiency, making it an environmentally friendly and cost-effective choice. The smart inverter compressor not only delivers unmatched performance but also operates super silently, adding to its appeal. The refrigerator's toughened glass shelves are adjustable for convenience, and additional features such as fast ice making, a base stand with a drawer, and anti-rat bite protection enhance its overall functionality. Moreover, its stylish Blue Plumeria colour adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. With the added benefits of working without a stabilizer and smart connect features, it offers a seamless and reliable refrigeration solution

How to find the best LG refrigerator

To find the best LG refrigerator, consider your family size and needs. Evaluate the refrigerator's capacity, energy rating, and special features like convertible options, smart diagnosis, and multi-air flow. Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Assess additional features like deodorizers and humidity controllers for enhanced food preservation. Compare prices across retailers for the best deals. Prioritize a balance between capacity, features, and budget to ensure the refrigerator meets your specific requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.