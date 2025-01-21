Best phones under 20000 in January 2025: CMF Phone 1, HMD Fusion, and more

In a highly competitive market, finding a smartphone that offers promising performance, a decent camera, and a big battery is very rare to find specifically under Rs.20000. budget-conscious consumers always tend to look for more durable and lasting options but only a few smartphone brands ensure longevity. Therefore, if you are someone who’s looking for feature-filled phones under Rs.20000, then we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of smartphones from cameras such as CMF by Nothing, HMD, Motorola, and others which are known to be the top picks for January 2025 under the mentioned price segment. Check out the list of smartphones and pick the one which matches your requirements. Here are the top 5 picks of phones under ₹ 20000. (CMF by Nothing/X)

Also read: Best smartphones of 2024 with good battery life at under ₹30000: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, OnePlus Nord 4, and more

Best phones under ₹ 20000 in January 2025

CMF Phone 1 5G: This is the first generation smartphone by Nothing’s sub-brand CMF which was launched for budget-conscious buyers. This smartphone comes with several design customisation options and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset for powerful performance. CMF Phone 1 also comes with a promising dual camera setup, allowing users to click high-quality images.

Loading Suggestions...

HMD Fusion 5G: Another smartphone under Rs.20000 would be the new HMD Fusion 5G which was launched last year in the mid-range smartphone market. The HMD Fusion 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM offering smooth day-to-day performance. Currently, the smartphone can be purchased at under Rs.20000.

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Circle to Search, AI photo editing, and other best smartphone AI features launched in 2024

Redmi Note 14 5G: This is a newly launched smartphone which comes with a pleasing design and advanced features. The Redmi Note 14 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7025-Ultra processor paired with 6GB RAM and 6GB virtual RAM. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera to capture high-quality images. The Redmi Note 14 5G can be bought at under Rs.20000.

Loading Suggestions...

iQOO Z9 5G: This smartphone debuted last year in the mid-range segment with some eye-features. The iQOO Z9 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, a 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, and a 5000mAh battery, making it an all-rounder smartphone with advanced features. While it was launched at Rs.24999, however, it's currently available at under Rs.20000 on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

Moto G85 5G: Lastly, we have the Moto G series smartphone which is known for its durable performance. The Moto G85 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone also features a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery.