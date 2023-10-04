Best smart TV: Prices and performance of top 10 options in October 2023

Smart TVs are a technological marvel that have transformed the way we consume entertainment. These televisions come equipped with internet connectivity and built-in apps, turning them into multimedia hubs. With access to streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, they offer a vast library of on-demand content. Smart TVs also allow users to browse the web, play games, and even control other smart devices in their home. Voice recognition and AI-powered features enhance user experience, making navigation effortless. These TVs are a bridge between traditional broadcasting and the digital age, offering a world of entertainment, information, and interactivity right from your living room.

Best smart TV offers an enthralling visual and sound experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Owning a smart TV offers numerous advantages in today's digital age. Firstly, it provides access to a wide range of streaming services, allowing you to enjoy on-demand content and stay updated with the latest shows and movies. Smart TVs also enable internet browsing, making it convenient to search for information or shop online directly from your TV screen. They often come with built-in voice assistants, simplifying tasks like adjusting settings or searching for content. Additionally, smart TVs can integrate with other smart home devices, enhancing your overall home automation experience. These advantages make smart TVs versatile and valuable additions to any modern home.

Smart TV pricing in India can vary significantly based on brand, size, features, and technology. In recent years, the market has seen increased competition, leading to more affordable options. Smaller screen sizes, such as 32 inches, can start at around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 (some times even less than that) for basic models. Larger screens, like 55 inches or more, with advanced features like 4K resolution and HDR, can range from ₹40,000 to ₹1,00,000 or even higher for premium brands. Additionally, budget-friendly brands offer competitive pricing, while established names like Samsung and LG may have higher price tags. Overall, the Indian market offers a wide price range to cater to various budgets and preferences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We have curated a list of some of the best smart TVs available on Amazon in India. Check them out here.

Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 (Black) 2023 Model

Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 (Black) 2023 Model. Boasting a sleek black design, this cutting-edge TV delivers a mesmerizing 4K Ultra HD display that brings your favourite movies and shows to life with vibrant colours and crystal-clear clarity. With integrated WebOS, navigating through your favourite streaming services is effortless, and the multiple HDMI and USB ports offer versatile connectivity options. Immerse yourself in cinematic soundscapes with Dolby Atmos support. Upgrade your viewing pleasure with this 2023 model TV that redefines home entertainment.

Specifications of Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 (Black) 2023 Model:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screen Size: 65 inches

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Features: WebOS for intuitive navigation

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Audio Quality: Crystal-clear sound with Dolby Atmos support

Pros Cons Exceptional Visuals: Experience lifelike 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp, vivid images. Pricey: The premium features come with a higher price tag. Smart Functionality: WebOS ensures easy access to streaming apps and content. Limited Colour Options: Available only in black, limiting aesthetic choices.

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA in sleek black is an excellent option among smart TVs. This TV is your gateway to immersive entertainment, offering a brilliant Full HD display that brings your content to life with vivid colours and crisp details. Powered by Android 11, it provides seamless access to a world of apps and services, transforming your TV into a smart hub for entertainment. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect your devices. Elevate your viewing experience with this Redmi Smart LED TV, a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Operating System: Android 11

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Audio: Enhanced sound quality for an immersive experience

Pros Cons Android 11 OS: Enjoy a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps. Limited Screen Size: Smaller screen may not be ideal for larger rooms or audiences. Full HD Display: Stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. Audio Quality: While good, it may not match the performance of higher-end audio systems.

Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED43UWA1 (Black) 2023 Model

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experience an immersive visual journey with the Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED43UWA1 (Black) 2023 Model. This state-of-the-art television boasts a sleek black design and a stunning 4K Ultra HD display that brings your favourite content to life with breathtaking clarity and vibrant colours. Powered by WebOS, it offers seamless access to a world of entertainment, streaming apps, and more. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect your devices. Elevate your home entertainment with the cutting-edge technology of the 2023 model Nu Smart LED TV.

Specifications of Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED43UWA:

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: WebOS for intuitive navigation

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Audio Quality: Immersive sound experience

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Visuals: Enjoy lifelike image quality with vibrant colors and sharp details. Limited Screen Size: May not be suitable for larger rooms or audiences Smart Functionality: WebOS ensures easy access to streaming apps and content. Pricey: The advanced features come with a premium price tag.

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN in sleek black. This TV is a visual masterpiece, featuring a stunning 4K Ultra HD display that delivers lifelike visuals with vivid colours and razor-sharp clarity. Powered by Android, it provides seamless access to a world of apps, games, and content, making it a true smart TV. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect your devices. Immerse yourself in a world of entertainment and enjoy the perfect blend of style and functionality with this Redmi Smart LED TV.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD LED

Operating System: Android for a smart TV experience

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Audio Quality: Immersive sound for an enhanced viewing experience

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Visuals: Enjoy lifelike, crisp visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details Limited Screen Size: May not be suitable for larger rooms or audiences. Android Smart TV: Access a wide range of apps, games, and content directly on your TV. Audio Quality: While good, it may not match the performance of dedicated sound systems.

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)

Check out the Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV in sleek black, model L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA. This smart TV is the perfect addition to your home entertainment setup, offering a vibrant HD Ready display that ensures clear visuals and lifelike colours. Powered by Android 11, it transforms your TV into a smart hub, providing seamless access to a wide array of apps, movies, and content. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can effortlessly connect your devices. Elevate your viewing experience with this Redmi Smart LED TV, striking the perfect balance between style and functionality.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV in sleek black, model L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Android 11 for a smart TV experience

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Audio Quality: Clear sound for an immersive viewing experience

Pros Cons Android 11 OS: Enjoy a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps. Lower Resolution: HD Ready may not provide the same level of detail as Full HD or 4K TVs. Compact Size: Ideal for smaller rooms or spaces where a larger TV may be impractical. Smaller Screen: May not be suitable for larger rooms or audiences.

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

Elevate your home entertainment with the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC in stylish Dark Iron Gray. This TV is your gateway to immersive viewing, featuring an HD Ready display that ensures sharp visuals and vibrant colours. With smart capabilities, it offers seamless access to your favorite streaming platforms and apps. Its compact size is perfect for smaller spaces, and multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, make it versatile for all your entertainment needs. Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with the LG 32LM563BPTC, a smart choice for your living room or bedroom.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC in stylish Dark Iron Gray:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart Features: Access to streaming apps and content

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Audio: Enhanced sound quality for an immersive experience

Pros Cons Smart Functionality: Easily access your favorite streaming services and apps. Lower Resolution: HD Ready may not offer the same level of detail as Full HD or 4K TVs. Compact Size: Ideal for smaller rooms or spaces where a larger TV may not fit. Limited Screen Size: May not be suitable for larger rooms or audiences.

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black)

Experience the future of entertainment with the TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF in sleek black. Its stunning bezel-less design seamlessly blends into your living space, creating an immersive viewing experience. With a crisp Full HD display, every detail comes to life with vibrant colours and sharp clarity. Powered by Android, this smart TV provides access to a vast world of apps, games, and content. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure versatile connectivity for all your devices. Elevate your home entertainment with TCL's cutting-edge technology, where style meets performance in perfect harmony.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF:

Screen Size: 80.04 cm (32 inches)

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Smart Platform: Android for easy access to apps and content

Bezel-Less Design: Enhances the viewing experience

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Bezel-Less Design: The sleek, frameless look provides a modern and immersive visual experience. Limited Screen Size: May not be ideal for larger rooms or gatherings. Full HD Resolution: Enjoy crisp and detailed visuals with vibrant colours. Audio Quality: While good, it may not match the performance of dedicated sound systems.

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black)

Elevate your home entertainment with the Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL in sleek black. This TV is a masterpiece of visual technology, boasting a brilliant 4K Ultra HD display that delivers breathtaking clarity and vibrant colours. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a vast world of streaming content, apps, and games. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, connecting your devices is effortless. Immerse yourself in cinematic soundscapes and enjoy an immersive viewing experience. Acer's Advanced I Series redefines your entertainment, combining style, performance, and intelligence in one stunning package.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL:

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: Google TV for a seamless streaming experience

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Audio Quality: Enhanced sound for an immersive viewing experience

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Visuals: Enjoy lifelike image quality with vibrant colours and sharp details. Pricey: The advanced features come with a premium price tag. Google TV: Easy access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content. Limited Colour Options: Available only in black, limiting aesthetic choices

Westinghouse 164 cm (65 inches) Quantum Series Ultra HD LED Google TV WH65GTX50 (Rose Gold)

The Westinghouse 164 cm (65 inches) Quantum Series Ultra HD LED Google TV WH65GTX50 in exquisite Rose Gold is a good option in smart TV. This TV is a fusion of elegance and technology, featuring a massive 65-inch Quantum Series Ultra HD LED display that delivers stunning visuals with lifelike colours and remarkable clarity. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to an extensive array of streaming services, apps, and games. Multiple HDMI and USB ports provide versatile connectivity options. Immerse yourself in a world of entertainment with captivating audio quality. Elevate your home décor and entertainment experience with Westinghouse's Quantum Series TV, where sophistication meets cutting-edge innovation.

Specifications of 164 cm (65 inches) Quantum Series Ultra HD LED Google TV WH65GTX50:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Display Technology: Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: Google TV for seamless streaming and app access

Color: Rose Gold for a touch of elegance

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Visuals: Enjoy lifelike image quality with vibrant colours and sharp details. Pricey: The premium features come with a higher price tag Google TV: Easy access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content. Limited Colour Options: Available only in Rose Gold, limiting aesthetic choices.

MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)

Experience smart entertainment with the MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN in sleek black. This TV offers the perfect blend of style and functionality, featuring a vivid HD Ready display that ensures crystal-clear visuals and vibrant colours. With Android OS, it effortlessly transforms your TV into a smart hub, granting access to a vast library of apps, games, and content. Multiple HDMI and USB ports make connectivity a breeze, enhancing your multimedia experience. Elevate your home entertainment with this MI Smart LED TV, designed to deliver immersive viewing in a compact and sleek package.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart Platform: Android OS for app access

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Audio Quality: Clear sound for an enhanced viewing experience

Pros Cons Android OS: Enjoy easy access to a wide range of apps and content. Lower Resolution: HD Ready may not offer the same level of detail as Full HD or 4K TVs. Compact Size: Ideal for smaller rooms or spaces where a larger TV may not fit. Limited Screen Size: May not be suitable for larger rooms or gatherings.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS 4K LED TV (2023 Model) 4K Ultra HD Display WebOS Smart Platform Multiple HDMI and USB Ports Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android Smart TV Full HD Resolution Android 11 Operating System Multiple Connectivity Options Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS 4K LED TV (2023 Model) 4K Ultra HD Display WebOS Smart Platform Multiple HDMI and USB Ports Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Android Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Display Android Smart TV Platform Multiple HDMI and USB Ports Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android HD Ready Smart TV HD Ready Display Android 11 Operating System Compact Size LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready Display Smart Features Multiple Connectivity Options TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less FHD Smart TV Full HD Display Bezel-Less Design Android Smart TV Platform Acer 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Display Google TV Platform Multiple HDMI and USB Ports Westinghouse 164 cm (65 inches) Quantum Series TV 4K Ultra HD Display Google TV Platform Multiple Connectivity Options MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Android TV HD Ready Display Android Smart TV Platform Compact Size

Best value for money

Among the smart TVs mentioned, the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android Smart TV stands out as the best value for money. It offers a Full HD display, Android 11 OS for access to a wide range of apps, and multiple connectivity options. This TV strikes an ideal balance between features and affordability, making it a top choice for those seeking great entertainment without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC in Dark Iron Gray emerges as the best overall product from the options listed. With a perfect blend of smart features, compact size, and clear visuals, it caters to a wide range of users. Its balance between affordability and functionality makes it an excellent choice for both smaller spaces and budget-conscious consumers.

How to buy smart TV in India

To buy a smart TV in India, follow these steps:

Research: Determine your budget and desired features like screen size, resolution, and smart capabilities.

Brand Selection: Choose a reputable brand known for quality and service.

Retailers: Visit online marketplaces or local electronics stores to compare prices and offers.

Reviews: Read customer and expert reviews to understand real-world performance.

Warranty: Check warranty details and after-sales service.

Purchase: Make your purchase from a trusted retailer or e-commerce platform, and verify delivery and installation options.

Accessories: Consider additional accessories like wall mounts or sound systems for an enhanced experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!