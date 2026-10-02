Best smart TVs under 30,000 for festive binge-watching: 8 picks with 4K QLED, Dolby Audio and Google TV features

Festive holidays are a good time to settle in for movies, web series, live sports and family entertainment. Smart TVs under ₹30,000 now offer a range of features for a more convenient binge-watching experience, including 4K resolution, HDR support, smart operating systems and built-in streaming apps. Screen sizes typically range from compact 43-inch models to larger options suited to living rooms.

Festive entertainment gets brighter with these feature-packed smart TV options. (AI generated image)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

Features such as Dolby Audio, multiple HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi and voice control can add to everyday usability. Buyers can also consider display technology, refresh rate, sound output and connectivity before choosing a TV. With several brands offering feature-rich models in this price range, shoppers can find options suited to different viewing spaces and entertainment preferences during the festive season.

The Philips 43PQT8100/94 is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV designed for everyday entertainment. It features Google TV for access to streaming apps and smart functions, while Dolby Vision and HDR support enhance compatible content. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos and offers multiple HDMI and USB ports. Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and voice-enabled Google Assistant add convenience for streaming, connected devices and everyday viewing.

Specifications Screen Size 43-inch display Display Technology 4K Ultra HD QLED Resolution 3840 × 2160 pixels Refresh Rate 120 Hz Special Feature Dolby Vision and Atmos Reasons to Buy QLED display technology Google TV platform Reasons to Avoid 43-inch screen size Limited HDMI ports

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise picture quality and sound, with some mentioning occasional minor lag.

Why choose this product?

4K QLED visuals, 120Hz refresh rate, Google TV and Dolby support suit varied entertainment needs.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Philips 43PQT8100/94 is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV designed for everyday entertainment. It features Google TV for access to streaming apps and smart functions, while Dolby Vision and HDR support enhance compatible content. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos and offers multiple HDMI and USB ports. Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and voice-enabled Google Assistant add convenience for streaming, connected devices and everyday viewing.

Specifications Screen Size 43-inch display Display Technology 4K Ultra HD QLED Resolution 3840 × 2160 pixels Refresh Rate 120 Hz Special Feature Dolby Vision and Atmos Reasons to Buy QLED display technology Google TV platform Reasons to Avoid 43-inch screen size Limited HDMI ports

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise picture quality and sound, with some mentioning occasional minor lag.

Why choose this product?

4K QLED visuals, 120Hz refresh rate, Google TV and Dolby support suit varied entertainment needs.

The Toshiba 50V37SP is a 50-inch QLED Smart TV designed for everyday entertainment and streaming. It features Full HD resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and the REGZA Engine for picture processing. The VIDAA OS provides access to popular streaming services, while Game Mode supports gaming. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer convenient connectivity, and DTS Virtual:X enhances the audio experience. The TV also includes voice control and screen-sharing features.

Specifications Screen Size 50-inch QLED display Display Technology QLED with Direct LED Resolution Full HD 1920×1080 pixels Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Feature REGZA Engine, Game Mode Reasons to Buy QLED colour technology Dual-band Wi-Fi Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution 60Hz refresh rate

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the picture quality, smart features and value offered by the TV.

Why choose this product?

QLED display, VIDAA OS, REGZA Engine and Game Mode support everyday entertainment and gaming.

The Xiaomi FX Pro 43-inch is a 4K QLED Smart TV designed for everyday entertainment and streaming. It features HDR10+ support, Filmmaker Mode and a 60Hz refresh rate for compatible content. Fire TV provides access to streaming apps and smart features, while 30W speakers support the audio experience. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI and USB ports offer convenient connectivity for external devices and accessories.

Specifications Screen Size 43-inch QLED display Resolution 3840 × 2160 pixels Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Feature HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode Reasons to Buy 4K QLED display 30W speaker output Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate No Dolby Vision

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its picture quality and connectivity, while some mention occasional startup lag.

Why choose this product?

4K QLED visuals, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, Fire TV and 30W speakers support varied entertainment needs.

The Samsung UA43F5550FUXXL is a 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV designed for everyday viewing and streaming. It features Samsung’s Hyper Real picture engine, HDR support and PurColor technology for enhanced picture reproduction. Tizen OS provides access to smart features and streaming services, while OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound support the audio experience. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, two HDMI ports and one USB port provide connectivity for compatible devices.

Specifications Screen Size 43-inch LED display Display Technology Full HD LED Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Feature HDR10+ and PurColor Reasons to Buy Full HD picture quality Tizen smart platform Reasons to Avoid No 4K resolution 60Hz refresh rate

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers rate it positively, with picture quality and smart features receiving attention.

Why choose this product?

Full HD resolution, HDR10+, Tizen OS and PurColor provide a straightforward smart-TV experience.

The Hisense 43E6S is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV designed for everyday entertainment. It features a 4K display with AI 4K upscaling and AI Smooth Motion for compatible content. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support enhance supported visuals, while Game Mode Plus caters to gaming. The TV also offers 24W audio, VIDAA smart features, voice control, Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options for streaming and external devices.

Specifications Screen Size 43-inch display Display Technology Direct LED technology Resolution 3840 × 2160 pixels Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Feature Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Reasons to Buy 4K AI upscaling Dolby Vision support Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate 24W audio output

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers rate the TV positively, with picture quality and smart features receiving attention.

Why choose this product?

4K resolution, Dolby Vision, AI upscaling and Game Mode Plus support varied entertainment needs.

The Sony BRAVIA KD-32W825 is a 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV designed for everyday viewing and streaming. It features Sony’s X-Reality PRO picture processor, Live Colour technology and HDR10/HLG support. Google TV provides access to streaming apps and smart features, while Dolby Audio and 20W speakers support the sound experience. Built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI and USB ports offer convenient connectivity.

Specifications Screen Size 32-inch LED display Display Technology Direct LED technology Resolution 1366 × 768 pixels Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Feature X-Reality PRO processor Reasons to Buy Google TV platform X-Reality PRO processor Reasons to Avoid HD Ready resolution 32-inch screen size

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers rate it positively, with picture quality, sound and smart features receiving favourable mentions.

Why choose this product?

Google TV, X-Reality PRO, HDR support and Dolby Audio provide a connected everyday viewing experience.

The Hisense 43E75Q is a 43-inch 4K Smart Hi-QLED TV designed for everyday entertainment. It features Quantum Dot technology, AI 4K upscaling and a 60Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support enhance compatible content, while Cricket Mode caters to sports viewing. The VIDAA platform provides access to streaming apps and smart features. Its 48W speaker system with Dolby Atmos supports a fuller audio experience.

Specifications Screen Size 43-inch Hi-QLED display Display Technology Quantum Dot QLED technology Resolution 3840 × 2160 pixels Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Feature Dolby Vision, Cricket Mode, Reasons to Buy 48W speaker output AI 4K upscaling Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate VIDAA OS limitations

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers rate it positively, with picture quality, sound and smart features receiving favourable feedback.

Why choose this product?

4K Hi-QLED display, 48W audio, Dolby Vision and Cricket Mode support varied entertainment needs.

The TCL 40V5C is a 40-inch Full HD Smart QLED TV designed for everyday entertainment. It features QLED display technology, HDR10 support and a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing. Google TV provides access to streaming apps and smart features, while AI Clarity and multiple viewing modes support different types of content. Its 24W Dolby Audio system and built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple ports add convenience.

Specifications Screen Size 40-inch QLED display Display Technology QLED with HDR10 Resolution 1920 × 1080 pixels Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Feature AI Clarity, multiple modes Reasons to Buy QLED display technology Google TV platform Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution 60Hz refresh rate

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers rate it positively, with picture quality and smart features receiving favourable feedback.

Why choose this product?

QLED display, Google TV, AI Clarity and Dolby Audio support everyday streaming and entertainment.

What exactly does a smart TV do?

A smart TV connects to the internet, runs apps, streams content, supports screen mirroring and may offer voice control.

What is better, LED or smart TV?

LED describes display technology, while smart describes connectivity and features. A TV can be both LED and smart, depending on model.

Do smart TVs use Wi-Fi?

Yes. Most smart TVs use Wi-Fi to connect to the internet for streaming, apps, updates and other online features.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing best smart TVs under ₹ 30000 for festive binge-watching

Screen size: Choose a size that suits your room and viewing distance, with 43–50 inches offering immersive festive viewing.

Resolution: Prioritise 4K Ultra HD for sharper details, particularly when streaming movies, shows and sports.

HDR support: Check for HDR10, HDR10+ or Dolby Vision for improved contrast and colour reproduction.

Refresh rate: A 60Hz panel is adequate for most content, while higher rates can benefit gaming and fast-moving action.

Smart platform: Check Google TV, Fire TV or other platforms for streaming apps and smooth navigation.

Sound output: Look for adequate speaker output and Dolby audio support for clearer dialogue and fuller entertainment.

Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi options, especially if connecting soundbars, consoles or streaming devices.

Processing: A capable processor can improve upscaling, picture processing and overall smart-TV responsiveness.

3 best features of smart TVs under ₹ 30,000 for festive binge-watching

Product Connectivity Technology Aspect Ratio Product Dimensions Philips 109 cm (43 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43PQT8100/94 Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 16:9 95.7 × 56.9 × 7.8 cm Toshiba 50 Inch QLED Smart TV (50V37SP) Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 16:9 111.1 × 65.5 × 7.1 cm Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart L43MB-FPIN Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 16:9 95.7 × 56.3 × 7.2 cm Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 16:9 95.55 × 56.09 × 7.87 cm Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6S Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6S Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 16:9 96.3 × 56.2 × 7.9 cm Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 16:9 73 × 43.7 × 7.5 cm Hisense 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Hi-QLED TV 43E75Q Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 16:9 96.3 × 56.2 × 7.8 cm TCL 101 cms (40 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 40V5C Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 16:9 96.5 × 56 × 8.1 cm

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FAQs about smart TVs under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 What screen size is suitable for festive binge-watching? A 43-inch or larger screen can provide an immersive viewing experience, depending on room size and viewing distance

Is 4K resolution necessary for a smart TV? 4K offers sharper details than Full HD, making it useful for larger screens and compatible streaming content.

What should I check for HDR support? Check whether the TV supports HDR10, HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, depending on the content and streaming services you use

Which connectivity options should a smart TV have? Look for HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect streaming devices, gaming consoles, storage drives and wireless accessories.

Is 60Hz refresh rate enough for everyday viewing Yes. A 60Hz refresh rate is generally suitable for movies, shows and regular TV viewing; higher rates benefit gaming and fast action.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.