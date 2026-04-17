Best solo microwave ovens under 10,000 in India: Affordable picks for everyday cooking (2026)

Microwave ovens have been a staple home appliance in Indian kitchens for a long time. Their versatile design makes them ideal for cooking food using various methods, right from roasting vegetables and meat to baking cakes and desserts to grilling food for a crispy texture and even steaming dishes. While microwave ovens do offer diverse use cases, sometimes you don’t need so many functionalities. Sometimes, all you need is a simple appliance that can do all the boring work for you – reheating, defrosting and light cooking. That is where solo microwave ovens come in handy.

What are solo microwave ovens and how are they different from other microwave ovens?

A solo microwave oven consumes less energy than other microwave ovens.(Amazon)

A solo microwave oven is a basic microwave oven that is primarily designed to reheat and defrost food and cook simple dishes. It uses a magnetron to emit microwaves, which in turn causes the water molecules to vibrate and heat food. It comes with a relatively simple digital panel that features simple controls. These microwave ovens cannot be used for baking, roasting and grilling food.

A grill microwave oven, on the other hand, features an additional heating coil, in comparison to solo microwave ovens, that lets users grill, toast and brown food for a crispier texture. These microwave ovens are ideal for making dishes like pizza, sandwiches and meat-based dishes. They are also more costlier than solo microwave ovens.

A convection microwave oven is the most versatile one of the lot. They can do everything that the solo and grill microwave ovens can do. On top of it, they can also be used for baking cakes and other desserts, roasting and fast cooking various dishes. They use a combination of a magnetron (from solo microwave ovens), a heating element (from grill microwave ovens), and a fan to cook food. They feature the most complex controls to complement their use case and they are also a bit pricier than solo microwave ovens.

Solo vs grill vs convection microwave ovens: A simple comparison

FEATURE SOLO MICROWAVE OVEN GRILL MICROWAVE OVEN CONVECTION MICROWAVE OVEN Primary Use Reheating, defrosting, basic cooking Reheating + grilling Baking, grilling, roasting, reheating Cooking Modes Microwave only Microwave + Grill Microwave + Grill + Convection Baking Capability Not supported Not supported Supported Grilling Capability Not supported Supported Supported Auto-Cook Menus Basic Moderate Advanced and diverse Power Consumption Low Medium High Ease of Use Very easy (beginner-friendly) Easy Slightly complex Cooking Speed Fast for simple tasks Moderate Fast + versatile Energy Efficiency High Moderate Lower (due to multiple modes)

Simply put, a solo microwave oven is ideal for you if you don’t want to use it for cooking complex dishes. So, if you are looking for a microwave oven that helps you with everyday cooking, we have curated a list of the best solo microwave ovens for you. These models have been selected based on the details we shared above, our own expertise and user experiences on Amazon. So read on to find your next best buy.

Best solo microwave ovens to buy in India

{{^usCountry}} This Samsung solo microwave features a sleek black matte finish body with an ice blue LED display and a full handle door. This design makes it easier for users to keep it clean and use it. It also requires very less effort to understand all its workings making it ideal for senior citizens at home. It delivers an 800W output power with 6 power levels that are suitable for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking. A standout feature of this microwave oven is its Quick Defrost feature that intelligently adjusts time for faster thawing, while Ceramic Enamel cavity ensures durability, hygiene, and easy cleaning. It also includes Auto Cook menus, Eco Mode, deodorization, and child lock features for added convenience and safety. It has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Samsung solo microwave features a sleek black matte finish body with an ice blue LED display and a full handle door. This design makes it easier for users to keep it clean and use it. It also requires very less effort to understand all its workings making it ideal for senior citizens at home. It delivers an 800W output power with 6 power levels that are suitable for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking. A standout feature of this microwave oven is its Quick Defrost feature that intelligently adjusts time for faster thawing, while Ceramic Enamel cavity ensures durability, hygiene, and easy cleaning. It also includes Auto Cook menus, Eco Mode, deodorization, and child lock features for added convenience and safety. It has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. {{/usCountry}}

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Specifications Capacity 23L Wattage 800W output; 1150W power consumption Cooking Features Quick Defrost, Auto Cook menus, 6 power levels Special Features Ceramic Enamel cavity, Eco Mode, Deodorization, Child Lock, Memory function Reasons to buy Easy to use Durable build quality Easy-to-clean interior Reasons to avoid Limited advanced cooking modes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its reliability, simple operation, and efficient heating performance. The Quick Defrost and auto menus are appreciated for daily cooking. However, some users did miss having a memory function in it.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking capabilities.

The Panasonic solo microwave oven stands out with its sleek black and compact design, touch-based controls and silver colour handle, which makes it both modern and easy to use. It comes with a 25L capacity and delivers up to 900W of power output, which in turn ensures quick reheating and efficient performance. Its highlight is the 85 Auto Cook Menus that cover everything from Indian dishes and snacks to desserts for one-touch convenience. In addition to this, it comes with a Vapor Clean feature that simplifies maintenance by loosening grease with steam, while the child lock and quick 30-sec start enhance usability. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 25L Wattage 900W output; 1400W power consumption Cooking Features Reheat, Defrost, 85 Auto Cook menus, 5 power levels Special Features Vapor Clean, Child Lock, Quick 30-sec start Reasons to buy Wide variety of auto cook menus Great cooking performance Easy to clean with vapor clean function Reasons to avoid Average heating performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its ease of use, its overall quality and preset menus. However, many have highlighted issues with its heating.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking capabilities.

The IFB solo microwave features a sleek countertop-friendly design with silver highlights. It offers a 24L capacity and 900W output, which helps in ensuring fast and even reheating. The highlight of this microwave oven is its 69 auto-cook menus that are tailored for Indian dishes. Beyond these features, this microwave oven also comes with practical features like Steam Clean, deodorizer, delay start, and power save mode to enhance convenience and maintenance. Other noteworthy features include child safety lock and overheat protection. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 24L Wattage 900W output; 1400W power consumption Cooking Features 69 Auto Cook menus, Multi-stage cooking, Auto reheat, Auto defrost Special Features Steam Clean, Deodorizer, Child Lock, Delay Start, Power Save mode Reasons to buy Good build quality Easy to use Premium design Reasons to avoid Relatively high noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its ease of use and user-friendly controls. However, its durability and noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its user friendly design and premium finish.

The LG solo microwave oven features a sleek black floral design with a glass door and compact size that makes it ideal for small kitchens. It has capacity of 20L and it delivers 700W of power output with 5 power levels, making it easier to reheat and defrost food. Its standout i-Wave technology ensures uniform heat distribution, while 45 auto cook menus simplify Indian cooking. Additional features include an anti-bacterial cavity that enhances hygiene and durability, child lock and energy-saving mode. It has received 4.2 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 20L Wattage 700W output Cooking Features Reheat, Defrost, 45 Auto Cook menus, 5 power levels Special Features i-Wave technology, Anti-Bacterial cavity, Child Lock, Energy Saving mode Reasons to buy Good heating performance Easy to use Premium build Reasons to avoid Relatively high noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this microwave oven to be a good quality. They also appreciate its compact size and value for money proposition. However, some have raised issues about its reliability.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its user friendly design, cooking menus and heating performance.

The Morphy Richards solo microwave oven features a sleek black finish with a mirror glass door and compact design. Its premium and easy-to-clean design is complemented by its rotational knobs that can be used to control the timer and power. It delivers 800W of power output and comes with 5 adjustable power levels, which ensures efficient reheating and defrosting. The rotary dial controls make operation simple, especially for beginners, while the glass turntable ensures even heating. Additional features include timer control and overheat protection. This oven has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 20L Wattage 800W output; 1150W power consumption Cooking Features Reheat, Defrost, 5 power levels, Timer control Special Features Turntable for even heating, Overheat protection, Mirror glass door, Mechanical dial controls Reasons to buy Simple and beginner-friendly controls Compact size suitable for small kitchens Reasons to avoid No auto-cook menus or advanced features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciated its easy to use controls and its compact and light weight design. However, some have reported issues with its heating time.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its user-friendly and easy-to-use design.

Top 3 features of the best solo microwave ovens in India

NAME CAPACITY WATTAGE COOKING FEATURES Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven 23L 800W Quick Defrost, Auto Cook menus, 6 power levels Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven 25L 900W Reheat, Defrost, 85 Auto Cook menus, 5 power levels IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven 24L 900W 69 Auto Cook menus, Multi-stage cooking, Auto reheat, Auto defrost LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 20L 700W Reheat, Defrost, 45 Auto Cook menus, 5 power levels Morphy Richards 20 Litres Solo Microwave Oven 20L 800W Reheat, Defrost, 5 power levels, Timer control

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FAQs for buying a solo microwave oven in India Who should buy a solo microwave? It’s best for students, bachelors, small families, or anyone who doesn’t need grilling or baking features.

What capacity should I choose? A capacity of up to 20L is ideal for households with up to 2 people. Households with up to 4 members should opt for capacities ranging between 20L to 25L.

What wattage is ideal for a solo microwave? Look for 700W–900W. Higher wattage means faster and more efficient heating.

Are solo microwaves energy efficient? Yes, they are generally more energy-efficient than grill or convection models due to fewer functions.

What are auto-cook menus? These are preset cooking programs that automatically set time and power for common dishes, making cooking easier.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

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