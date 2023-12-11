Best solo microwaves: Top 8 picks for you

Introduction

Do people still look for solo microwaves? Absolutely! Today, kitchen appliances are getting more advanced and multifunctional, but the charm and utility of solo microwaves persist. Solo microwaves, known for their simplicity and efficiency, continue to be a staple in kitchens worldwide. They offer straightforward functions — primarily heating and defrosting — making them an ideal choice for those seeking convenience without the complexity of additional features.

Thebest solo microwave models balance functionality, design, and affordability, making them a practical addition to any kitchen, whether you're a busy professional, a student in a dorm, or a family on a budget. They're especially appealing for their user-friendliness, compact size, and energy efficiency, fitting seamlessly into various lifestyles and kitchen spaces.

Choosing a suitable solo microwave involves considering several factors, such as capacity, power levels, ease of use, and, of course, the price. Modern solo microwaves come with a range of capacities catering to individual needs.

We've meticulously researched and compiled a list of the top solo microwave models, ensuring that each model stands out in terms of performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Our selection includes a diverse range of options, from budget-friendly choices to models boasting innovative features, all to help you find the perfect solo microwave for your kitchen.

In addition to the top 8 list, we provide detailed insights into what makes a solo microwave stand out. We explore the key features to consider, such as wattage, which determines the cooking speed, and preset programs that make operation a breeze. We also look into design aspects, considering how the style and build of a microwave can complement your kitchen's aesthetics. Furthermore, we understand that durability is a crucial factor. Therefore, our list includes products renowned for their longevity and quality. We also consider brand reputation and after-sales service, ensuring that you make a purchase that's not only satisfying in the short term but also a wise investment in the long run.

So, if you're in the market for a solo microwave that combines efficiency, ease of use, and value for money, our guide to thebest solo microwaves is your go-to resource. Read on to discover our top 8 picks and find the perfect model that meets your culinary needs and fits seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Product Description

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

This IFB microwave is perfect for small spaces and families of 5 to 6, with 61 auto-cook menus for reheating, melting and cooking up to 3 kgs of food at once. It features a Push button and jog dial controls that are easy to clean and operate. Multi-stage cooking, quick start, auto defrost and delay start options make this IFB microwave a versatile kitchen ally. Child safety locks, overheat protection, and sensor malfunction alerts ensure safe operation. The included glass turntable and wire rack let you cook multiple dishes simultaneously.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 25 litres

Power Output: 900 Watts

Control Type: Mechanical Knob

Special Features: Defrost function, Overheating protection

Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Larger 25L capacity suitable for families It may be too large for small kitchens 900W power for efficient cooking Higher power consumption Overheating protection for safety Relatively higher price point 3 years warranty on Magnetron

2. Kenstar Dura Chef 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (Black colour)

This compact Kenstar microwave is ready to be your best friend in the kitchen. The 20-litre capacity and solo use make it perfect for bachelors and couples looking for simple reheating, defrosting and cooking. Despite its compact size, this black beauty performs like a full-sized microwave with 700W of cooking power and 10 power levels for flexibility. A large turntable and multiple preset programs mean you can reheat everything from leftovers to frozen meals with consistent results. Set it and forget it with the one-touch controls and digital timer. In minutes, you'll be enjoying restaurant-quality meals right at home without a full-size microwave taking up precious counter space.

Specifications of Kenstar Dura Chef 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Power Output: 700 Watts

Control Type: Jog Dial

Special Features: Express Cooking, Multi-stage cooking

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Compact design suitable for small spaces Limited 20L capacity Jog dial for easy control Basic design with no advanced features Express Cooking feature for quick meals 700W may be insufficient for heavy usage Affordable pricing

3. Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 20SE BLACK)

This Whirlpool microwave is ready to revolutionise your kitchen. With its 20-litre capacity and superior powder-coated cavity, this Solo microwave makes reheating, defrosting and cooking a breeze. The 18 auto-cook menus and defrost function make whipping up anything from leftovers to full meals a snap. The feather touch control with LED display and 5 power levels give you complete command of the heat. All are backed by 1 year of comprehensive warranty coverage and 2 years on the Magnetron so that you can cook with confidence. Perfect for small spaces and individuals, this Whirlpool microwave promises a big performance to satisfy your cooking cravings in a hurry.

Specifications of Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Power Output: 700 Watts

Control Type: Feather Touch

Special Features: 10 different power levels, Defrost function

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 10 different power levels for versatility Limited 20L capacity Feather Touch controls for ease of use Basic model with no grilling or convection Sleek black design 700W power may not be ideal for quick cooking Reliable brand with good customer service

4. Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 20SA2, Black)

This compact yet mighty microwave oven from Godrej packs a powerful punch into a petite package. Its 20-litre capacity may seem small, but it delivers big on convenience, cooking your favourite snacks and meals in no time at all. The sleek black finish and minimalist design fit discreetly into any modern kitchen while still making a stylish statement. One-touch controls and auto menus simplify cooking so even novice chefs can reheat, defrost and cook with confidence. Advanced features like auto weight defrost, and auto cook cut down on prep time, so you can spend less time fussing over your food and more time enjoying it. Whether you're nuking popcorn, baking potatoes or reheating leftovers, this solo microwave's 700W of power ensures foods emerge perfectly cooked and evenly heated every time so you can savour tasty, restaurant-quality meals right at home.

Specifications of Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Power Output: 800 Watts

Control Type: Jog Dial

Special Features: 5 power levels, Defrost by weight

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 800W power for efficient cooking Basic design with limited features 5 power levels for flexible cooking Smaller 20L capacity 3 years warranty on Magnetron Defrost by weight feature

5. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

This compact countertop solo chef makes for easy gourmet cooking without the fuss. The 800 watts of high power and 51 pre-programmed menus mean you can reheat, defrost and cook meals with ease, from simple snacks to complete meals. The 20-litre capacity is perfect for an individual or small household. With the touch of a button, the vapour clean function will keep the oven fresh and odour-free between uses. The digital display and touch controls offer convenience and simplicity, while the turntable and accessories ensure even cooking. This Panasonic microwave is a smart, space-saving solution for the on-the-go chef.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Power Output: 800 Watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Special Features: 51 Auto Cook Menu, Child Lock

Colour: Silver

Pros Cons 51 Auto Cook Menu for Variety Higher price point Child Lock for safety 20L capacity might be small for some users 800W power for good performance The silver colour may not suit all kitchen decor Touch Key Pad for modern control

6. Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)

This sleek countertop microwave from Voltas Beko brings high-tech heating to your kitchen. Powered by 700 watts of solo microwave energy, it bakes, defrosts and reheats with consistent efficiency. The 20-litre capacity oven accommodates family-sized portions while the brushed finish and white colour blend seamlessly into any decor. Precise temperature and time controls allow you to heat your favourites every time perfectly. The brushed stainless steel door and sleek exterior design mean this microwave is as stylish as it is functional. So upgrade your kitchen heating solution and enjoy fast, even cooking and reheating, from this smart solo microwave oven.

Specifications of Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Power Output: 700 Watts

Control Type: Mechanical Knob

Special Features: 6 Power Levels, Defrost function

Colour: White

Pros Cons 6 Power Levels for versatility Only 700W power Defrost function included Basic features compared to others Compact and space-efficient Limited 20L capacity Trusted brand with reliable customer service

7. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)

Cook up a storm with the Sharp 20L Solo Microwave Oven. This compact yet mighty microwave has the power to reheat, defrost and cook all your favourite meals in a jiffy. With an easy one-touch start and a digital display, the operation is simple and intuitive. The ceramic cavity ensures even heating while keeping food mess to a minimum. Popcorn, potato, pizza and vegetable settings allow you to cook different foods to perfection while the memory function remembers your preferred cooking times. With features like food warming, softening and melting, this microwave can tackle all your cooking needs - from a quick snack to a full dinner.

Specifications of SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Power Output: 800 Watts

Control Type: Tactile Buttons with Jog Dial

Special Features: Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-touch start

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Ceramic Cavity for easy cleaning Limited 20L capacity Digital Display for easy readout Slightly more expensive One-Touch Start for convenience 800W power may not be enough for all tasks 4 Years warranty on Magnetron

8. Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer

This microwave may be small, but it performs excellently in the kitchen. The compact Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven delivers speedy reheating, defrosting and quick cooking for one or two people. Multiple auto-cook menus and power settings ensure you get perfect results every time, while the timer allows you to set and forget when needed. The slim, under-counter design takes up minimal counter space but still delivers 1200 watts of cooking power. Made with a durable, easy-to-clean interior and exterior, this microwave is as practical as it is stylish in its simple, white finish. Whether you're a single or a couple looking for an efficient way to cook quick, nutritious meals, this affordable little microwave is ready to unleash its mighty microwave magic to satisfy your hunger in a flash.

Specifications of Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 17 litres

Power Output: 700 Watts

Control Type: Mechanical Knob

Special Features: Timer, 5 Power Levels

Colour: White

Pros Cons Compact design for small spaces Very small 17L capacity Timer function for convenience Only 700W power 5 Power Levels for flexibility Basic functionality Affordable price

Three best features

Microwave Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver) 25L Capacity 900W Power Output Overheating Protection Kenstar Dura Chef 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (Black) 20L Capacity Express Cooking Jog Dial Control Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 20SE BLACK) 10 Power Levels Feather Touch Controls 700W Power Output Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 20SA2, Black) 800W Power Output 5 Power Levels Defrost by Weight Feature Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) 51 Auto Cook Menu Child Lock Safety Feature Touch Key Pad Control Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White) 6 Power Levels Defrost Function Compact Design SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start) Ceramic Cavity Digital Display One-Touch Start Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer 17L Capacity Timer Function 5 Power Levels

Best value for money product

Achieve fast and efficient cooking with the Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven, an easy-to-use solo microwave from the leading Indian appliance brand, Godrej. The 20-litre capacity suits individual households, while the simple control panel and auto-cook menu make operating the microwave a breeze. No more soggy leftovers as this oven helps evenly (cook/reheat/defrost) your favourite snacks and meals in just a few minutes. The black exterior keeps a subtle presence in your kitchen, matching any decor. For those looking for an affordable yet reliable solo microwave oven, this Godrej option fits the bill.

Best overall product

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven, an affordable 17-litre solo microwave, is perfect for reheating, defrosting and light cooking in small spaces. With multiple power settings and auto cook menus, this versatile microwave makes quick work of single portions. The generous 1-year manufacturer's warranty provides assurance regarding safety. Compact at 32 by 44.5 by 24 centimetres, and this white microwave oven fits easily on countertops and in tight kitchens without skimping on functionality.

How to find the best product?

To find the best solo microwave that suits your needs, you need to consider several crucial factors. you can find the best solo microwave that meets your culinary needs, fits your lifestyle, and provides good value for your investment by carefully considering these aspects.

Capacity and Size: The capacity of a microwave is measured in litres, indicating how much it can hold. Solo microwaves typically range from 17 to 25 litres. Smaller households or kitchens prefer a compact model, while larger families or those who cook frequently may benefit from a microwave with a greater capacity. Additionally, consider the external dimensions to ensure they fit your kitchen space.

Power and Efficiency: The wattage of a microwave affects how quickly and evenly it cooks food. A higher wattage means faster cooking but also more power consumption. Typically, solo microwaves range between 600 and 1200 watts. Assess your cooking needs and energy consumption preferences when choosing the right wattage.

Ease of Use and Features: Look for a microwave with user-friendly controls and intuitive settings. Key features include adjustable power levels, a digital display, timer functions, and easy-to-clean interiors. Some models offer auto-cook menus and defrost settings, which can be very convenient.

Design and Aesthetics: Since a microwave is a visible appliance in your kitchen, its design matters. Consider the colour, finish, and style to ensure it complements your kitchen décor. A model with a sleek design and ergonomic features can enhance the overall look and functionality of your kitchen.

Brand Reliability and Warranty: Opt for a brand known for durability and customer satisfaction. Check the warranty provided by the manufacturer, as a longer warranty period can indicate confidence in the product's longevity and performance.

Price and Budget: Solo microwaves come in a range of prices. Set a budget, but also consider investing in a slightly more expensive model if it offers better features or durability. Remember, the cheapest option is only sometimes the most cost-effective in the long run.

Customer Reviews and Ratings: Finally, read customer reviews and check ratings. Feedback from other users can provide real-world insights into the performance and reliability of the microwave.

