 Best table fans: Top 8 picks from trustworthy brands like Bajaj, Usha and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Best table fans: Top 8 picks from trusted brands like Bajaj, Usha and more that ensure cooling without impacting bills

Best table fans: Top 8 picks from trusted brands like Bajaj, Usha and more that ensure cooling without impacting bills

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Mar 07, 2024 10:07 AM IST

Best table fans provide efficient airflow, ensuring a comfortable setup during hot weather. Looking for one? See top options from best table fan brands.

A reliable table fan becomes your go-to companion for creating a cool oasis in your living space when the sweltering sun bears down. The market is flooded with options, but finding the best table fan can be a daunting task. In our quest to simplify your search, we've meticulously curated a list of the top 8 table fans, all hailing from trusted brands like Bajaj and Usha.

Best table fans are portable and allow you to place them where needed, enhancing airflow and overall comfort.
Best table fans are portable and allow you to place them where needed, enhancing airflow and overall comfort.

These table fans aren't just about circulating air; they're about creating an atmosphere where comfort prevails. Our handpicked selection ensures that you not only beat the heat but do so with utmost efficiency. Are you looking for a fan that seamlessly blends into your living room decor or one that you can easily carry from room to room? Do you desire adjustable speeds or the convenience of remote control operation? Our list has considered it all. Each fan on our compilation comes with a unique set of features designed to cater to your specific needs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In essence, our top 8 picks encompass a variety of styles, functionalities, and sizes to cater to different preferences. So, whether you're looking to enhance your home office, upgrade your bedroom comfort, or find a fan that complements your kitchen aesthetics, our comprehensive guide is your key to making an informed decision. From energy-efficient models to those with special features like oscillation and adjustable speeds, there's something for everyone. Bid farewell to the discomfort of sweltering days and welcome a refreshing breeze with our curated collection of the best table fans.

 

1. Bajaj Pygmy

B0995YG2XM

Stay cool and well-lit with the Bajaj Pygmy 178mm Table Fan. This compact fan features a USB charging port and a built-in LED light, making it a versatile addition to your living room, bedroom, or home office. With a powerful 2100 RPM high-speed motor, it ensures a refreshing breeze in any room. The fan operates silently, providing a peaceful environment. Its rechargeable design, along with a 4-hour battery backup, makes it convenient for indoor use. The white portable fan with button control and a sleek design adds functionality and style to your space.

Specifications of Bajaj Pygmy

  • Brand: Bajaj
  • Colour: White
  • Wattage: 12 Watts
  • Mounting Type: Tabletop
  • Controller Type: Button Control
  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of Speeds: 3
  • Special Feature:LED Light, Usb Powered, Low Noise

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
4 hrs battery backupLimited Blade Sweep Size: 110 mm
USB charger includedSuitable for small spaces, may not cover larger areas
Silent operationLimited control options with only 3 speeds

2. USHA Maxx Air Ultra

B0C2TZPS2J

The USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Table Fan in classic white is a reliable choice for cooling your spaces. Designed as a tabletop fan, it's perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, study rooms, and dining areas. With a corded electric power source, this fan features adjustable tilt and oscillating functions for customizable air circulation. The sleek white design complements any room decor. Powered by just 5 Watts, it ensures energy efficiency while providing comfort. The button control and durable plastic construction make it a practical and long-lasting addition to your home.

Specifications of USHA Maxx Air Ultra

  • Brand: USHA
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Adjustable Tilt, Oscillating
  • Wattage: 5 Watts
  • Mounting Type: Tabletop
  • Controller Type: Button Control
  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of Speeds:3

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Adjustable Tilt for customizationLimited power with 5 Watts
Oscillating feature for broad coverageLimited to tabletop use, not suitable for larger spaces
Energy-efficient with 3-speed control 

3. Crompton Wave Plus

B08QFG5GJD

Cool your home and kitchen efficiently with the Crompton Wave Plus 400-mm High-Speed Oscillating Table Fan. In a sleek KD White design, this tabletop fan blends seamlessly into modern households. Featuring motorized control and a remote, it offers convenient operation from a distance. With technical specifications like a 400 mm sweep, 85 CMM air delivery, and 1350 RPM speed, it ensures optimal performance. The fan's aerodynamically designed blades provide a wide cooling area. With a sturdy polypropylene construction, this fan comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Crompton Wave Plus

  • Brand: Crompton
  • Colour: White
  • Special Features: Remote Control, Oscillating
  • Wattage: 60 Watts
  • Number of Blades: 3
  • Controller Type: Remote Control
  • Material: Polypropylene

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-speed oscillation for wide cooling areaHigher power consumption with 60 Watts
Remote control for convenient operationLimited room type compatibility (Kitchen, Home Office)
Sturdy polypropylene construction with 2-year warranty 

4. UN1QUE Mini Portable Fan

B0CBVB3XM7

Stay cool and comfortable wherever you go with the UN1QUE Mini Portable Fan. This battery-operated, 6-inch USB table fan offers powerful airflow with 5 larger blades and 3 adjustable speeds, driven by a brushless motor with a maximum speed of 3000RPM. Its versatile 3-in-1 design allows you to clip, hang, or place it on a tabletop. The rechargeable fan, powered by a 1200mAh battery, provides 1-3.5 hours of operation. With a compact size and 720 degree rotation, this fan is perfect for home, office, stroller, or camping use.

Specifications of UN1QUE Mini Portable Fan

  • Brand: UN1QUE
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Portable
  • Wattage: 5 Watts
  • Number of Blades: 5
  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful airflow with larger blades and 3 adjustable speedsLimited battery life (1-3.5 hours)
3-in-1 design for versatile use (clip, hang, stand)Limited wattage (5 Watts) may not provide extreme cooling for big areas
Compact size, 720 degree rotation, and easy-to-clean design 

Also read: High speed fans: 8 picks for a quick and calming relief from heat

5. Gaiatop Small Table Fan

B09XGX8YDH

Beat the heat with the Gaiatop Small Table Fan, a compact and powerful solution for your cooling needs. This 6.5-inch portable mini desktop fan features transparent blades, providing a unique touch to your space. With three adjustable wind speeds and a super-strong wind speed of up to 5.3 m/s, it cools you down quickly. The USB-powered fan is versatile and detachable, making it perfect for home, study, office, or travel. Experience a quiet and cool summer with noise levels under 50dB, ideal for work or sleep.

Specifications of Gaiatop Small Table Fan

  • Brand: Gaiatop
  • Colour: Transparent
  • Special Feature: Portable
  • Noise Level: 50 dB
  • Controller Type: Button Control
  • Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
  • Number of Speeds: 3
  • Wattage:8 Watts

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful USB fan with adjustable 3 wind speedsLimited room type compatibility (Laundry Room, Kitchen)
Super quiet operation for work and sleep 
Adjustable head and easy-to-clean design 

6. Lifelong LLTWF05 Portable Mini Table fan

B09ZNR8JL6

The Lifelong LLTWF05 Portable Mini Tower/Table Fan is a versatile cooling solution for your home, kitchen, shop, or office. This white tower fan features a blower design with a compact size, making it ideal for tabletop use. With three-speed settings and a swing feature, it ensures efficient air circulation in living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and more. The anti-rust body enhances durability, and the portable design allows you to move it effortlessly. Operating at 80 Watts and 220-240V, this fan is a powerful and convenient addition to beat the heat.

Specifications of Lifelong LLTWF05 Portable Mini Table fan

  • Brand: Lifelong
  • Colour: White
  • Special Feature: Portable
  • Wattage: 80 Watts
  • Material: Plastic
  • Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Compact and portable design for versatilityHigher wattage may lead to increased electricity consumption
Anti-rust body ensures durability 
Three-speed settings and swing feature for customized airflow 

7. Havells Birdie

B00B4BC3DQ

The Havells Birdie 230mm Personal Fan in Black Grey is a powerful and versatile addition to your space. This table fan features an energy-efficient 2-pole capacitor motor, delivering a robust air blast at 2800 RPM with minimal power consumption (40 Watts). The aerodynamically designed 3-leaf ABS blade ensures maximum air efficiency. The unique rocker design allows a 360-degree rotation of the fan head both horizontally and vertically. With an elegant spiral mesh guard and show cap-adorned guard ring, it adds a touch of grace to your study room or dining room.

Specifications of Havells Birdie

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Black Grey
  • Special Features: Energy Efficient, 360 Degree Rotatable, High Speed
  • Wattage: 40 Watts
  • Finish Type: Metallic
  • Controller Type: Button Control
  • Material: ABS Plastic
  • Number of Speeds: 2

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful and energy-efficient motorLimited to two-speed settings
360-degree rotatable for customizable airflowMay be slightly larger compared to standard table fans
Elegant design with metallic finish and spiral mesh guard 

Also read: High speed fans: 8 picks for a quick and calming relief from heat

8. RR Luminous

B00O2R2PI2

Experience powerful cooling with the RR Luminous Buddy High-Speed 230mm Personal Fan in Royal Orange. This table fan, packed in a stylish pack of 1, boasts 20% more airflow (38 CMM) than regular fans, making it perfect for small spaces in your kitchen, living room, bedroom, or dining room. With a strong and reliable motor, this fan ensures durable high-speed performance. The compact and aesthetic design, with a 230mm sweep size, makes it an ideal space-saving solution that effortlessly fits into any corner.

Specifications of RR Luminous

  • Brand: RR
  • Colour: Royal Orange
  • Special features: Aerodynamics blade
  • Noise Level: 60 dB
  • Mounting Type: Free Standing
  • Controller Type: Button Control
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Number of Speeds:1

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-speed portable fan with 20% more airflowLimited to one-speed setting
Strong and powerful motor for durable performanceNoise level may be slightly higher at 60 dB
Compact and aesthetic design for space-saving solution 
Aerodynamic blades for high air delivery and comfort 

 

Top 3 features for you

Product nameWattageMaterialSpecial feature
Bajaj Pygmy 178mm12 WattsPlasticLED Light, USB Charging, Silent Operation
USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM5 WattsPlasticAdjustable Tilt, Oscillating, Portable
Crompton Wave Plus 400-mm60 WattsPolypropyleneRemote Control, Oscillating, High Speed
UN1QUE Mini Portable Fan5 WattsPlastic720° Rotation, Rechargeable, Portable
Gaiatop Small Table Fan5 WattsAcrylonitrile Butadiene StyreneAdjustable 3 Wind Speeds, Portable, Quiet
Lifelong LLTWF05 Portable Mini Tower80 WattsPlastic3 Speed Setting, 360° Rotatable, Portable
Havells Birdie 230mm Personal Fan40 WattsABS Plastic360° Rotation, Energy Efficient, Metallic
RR Luminous Buddy High Speed 230mm40 WattsAluminum2-Year Warranty, Compact Design, Aerodynamic

Best value for money

The Gaiatop Small Table Fan stands out as the best value for money, offering a powerful USB fan with adjustable wind speeds, quiet operation, and a portable design. Its versatility, compact size, and efficient performance make it a cost-effective choice for various settings, ensuring optimal cooling without compromising on quality.

Best overall product

Bajaj Pygmy 178mm is crowned as the best overall product due to its multifunctional features. With LED light, USB charging, and silent operation, it caters to diverse needs. The 2100 RPM high-speed fan ensures a refreshing breeze, making it suitable for various spaces. Its compact, portable design and rechargeable capability add to the convenience, making it an ideal choice for home and office use. Bajaj Pygmy's combination of functionality, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features positions it as the top choice in the table fan category.

How to find the best table fans

To find the best table fan, consider wattage for energy efficiency, material for durability (e.g., ABS plastic, aluminum), and special features like adjustable speeds, oscillation, or portability. Analyze user reviews for real-world experiences. Look for brands offering warranty periods and compare prices to ensure value for money. Assess noise levels for quiet operation and check if the design complements your space. Keep in mind room type compatibility and desired functions. By balancing these factors, you can find the perfect table fan that meets your cooling needs, fits your budget, and enhances your living or working environment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aishwarya Faraswal

    I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in diverse domains including entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I hold a master's degree in English from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and I am deeply passionate about literature, dancing, and cooking.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On