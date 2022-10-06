Best time to buy Samsung foldable phones! Check deals and discounts

E-commerce websites are coming with big discounts across several products in this festive season. The platforms are buzzing with attractive offers and discounts on premium smartphones.

Now is a great time for you to get a foldable phone if you have been considering doing so. Samsung is selling its foldable phone at the lowest price for the first time ever.

Samsung is introducing intriguing discounts for its high-end foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. The flagship Galaxy Z Flip3 will go on sale as part of Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale for about ₹50,000 for first time.

Customers who want to purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 will be able buy it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for about ₹1,00,000. These deal will be released soon and will be available starting on October 8 for the Galaxy Z Fold3 on Amazon and on October 10 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 on Flipkart.

Features of Galaxy Z Flip3

The Galaxy Z Flip3 comes in a flip-fold compact design. It has Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip3 which enables hands-free operation when taking selfies or videos. You can check your messages, take pictures, and listen to music on its cover screen even without unlocking your phone. It has Dynamic AMOLED 2X, which reduces the amount of destructive blue light emitted, with 120 Hz refresh rate for super smooth gaming and scrolling. It is also the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphone with an IPX8 rating.

Features Galaxy Z Fold3

The premium Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s first foldable device to support the S Pen, which gives the device an enhanced multitasking experience. It has the world's first under-display camera on its 120Hz AMOLED Infinity Flex Screen, allowing for a smooth, completely immersive experience. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, an IPX8 grade for durability, and a super-strong, light, armoured aluminium chassis.

