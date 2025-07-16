BGMI 3.9 update released: Transformers crossover, new weapons, ranked arena and more

Krafton has started rolling out the latest update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), version 3.9. This update introduced several new features, weapons, game modes, and social elements. The rollout will happen in two stages and includes a special crossover event, new gameplay mechanics, and improvements to existing systems. Here’s a detailed look at what players can expect from the 3.9 update. BGMI’s new 3.9 update brings fresh features, weapons, modes, and social activities for players to explore.(BGMI)

BGMI 3.9 Update: Key Features

The highlight of this BGMI 3.9 update is the collaboration with the Transformers franchise. Players will find characters like Optimus Prime and Megatron appearing in the game. These characters are available on popular maps such as Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok in both ranked and unranked matches. A new zone called Neon Outpost, inspired by cyberpunk themes, includes four interactive areas: Arena, Black Market, Energy Plant, and Astro Den, which is melee-only. By collecting Energon, players can unlock either Optimus Prime or Megatron, each with unique abilities and transformation options. When both Transformers face off, a special Duel Zone activates to settle the battle.

Additionally, the update introduces Anti-Gravity Spires, which are floating towers that allow players to launch themselves into redeploy dives, facilitating quicker travel across maps. New limited-time vehicles and items include the Cosmic Hoverboard, Starry Exhaust, and Bonk Bonk Hammer.

In Classic Mode, the update adds a new weapon called the ASM Abakan, which uses 5.56mm ammunition and supports multiple firing modes such as full-auto, burst, and single-shot. It offers better accuracy with initial shots. Other gameplay changes include faster sprint recovery after using med kits, new bike drifting mechanics that leave skid marks, and the ability to interact with the plane cabin before matches begin. Various weapon attachments like suppressors and compensators have received balance adjustments.

BGMI: Social and Other Updates

The 3.9 update features a new 3D Social Hub that unlocks at level 9. This interactive environment includes areas like Central Plaza, Beach, and Dance Stage. Players can perform exclusive emotes such as Hold Hands, Princess Carry, and Piggyback, and enjoy mini-games like football and fireworks.

The Ranked Arena mode starts on July 24 and will run until September 2. It offers competitive play on maps like Warehouse and Hangar, allowing players to progress through ranks from Bronze to Ace and earn rewards. The top 1,000 players will receive a special title.

The Home System gains the Arcadia Haven theme and a Parking Lot feature that allows users to store up to eight vehicles and earn tokens. A new Blueprint instalment plan lets players unlock items via flexible payments, with a grace period before item removal for missed payments.

The Popularity Battle event returns from July 23 to August 22. Players can collect Popularity Crystals to unlock custom cards and backgrounds.

How to Get the BGMI 3.9 Update

Players can download the BGMI 3.9 update now from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The update size varies depending on the device and platform, so a Wi-Fi connection is recommended. Players should ensure they have enough storage and battery before downloading. After installation, restart the game, and it will activate all new features.