Big shake-up at Apple: CEO Tim Cook to lead design team as COO steps down

Apple is undergoing significant leadership changes, especially when it comes to the company’s AI ambitions, and now in the latest, the company’s current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jeff Williams, will be stepping down from his role later this month. He will be succeeded by Sabih Khan, who is the current Senior Vice President of Operations. Apple CEO Tim Cook will now lead the company's design.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, the more important news to emerge from this is that Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, will lead Apple's design team after Williams retires later this year.

Big Leadership Changes At Apple

In a recent press release, Apple stated that as Jeff Williams steps down as COO, he will continue to report to Apple CEO Tim Cook. He will oversee Apple's design team, alongside the Apple Watch and the company's health initiatives, until he eventually retires later this year.

“Apple’s design team will then transition to reporting directly to Cook after Williams retires late in the year,” Apple said.

“Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Tim Cook For The Liquid Glass Era?

It will be interesting to see how the ‘Liquid Glass' era fares under Tim Cook. For those uninitiated, Apple introduced a brand-new design language for its products at WWDC 2025 called 'Liquid Glass'. It certainly had a polarising effect on netizens, with many calling it a bold new look for Apple's products. However, some pointed out readability and accessibility issues.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how this design language eventually shifts under the leadership of Tim Cook when he gains control of the team later this year. So far, Apple has consistently altered the liquid glass look. With the last two betas of iOS 26, and with the latest iOS 26 beta 3, Apple seems to have made it frosted. Now, it neither looks like glass nor liquid.

Many expect Apple to make a slew of changes to the overall look and feel until the final version of iOS 26 eventually launches, later this year.