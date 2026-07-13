Blaupunkt 43-inch QLED TV review: What 17,999 actually buys you

My old TV died on a Sunday, right in the middle of a cricket match, which is probably the worst time for any TV to give up. Buying a TV under Rs. 20,000, though, turned out to be a challenge of its own. There are plenty of options, but almost every brand promises a premium viewing experience without the premium price tag. Blaupunkt's 43-inch QLED TV replaced my old set a couple of days later, and it has been my primary screen ever since. From T20 matches and late-night binge sessions to casual gaming and a birthday gathering where it stayed on for hours, it handled everything I threw at it. After living with it through all of that, I had a clear idea of where this TV earns its place, and where it still has work to do.

Blaupunkt 43-inch Premium QLED TV: Unboxing and First Impressions

Blaupunkt 43-inch QLED TV is priced at Rs. 17,999 on Flipkart. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

Take the TV out of the box, and the slim bezels are the first thing that catches your attention. Blaupunkt calls it the AirSlim design, and in day-to-day use, it does make the TV look more premium than its price suggests. Placed on my living room TV unit and viewed from around eight feet away, the display blends in well without drawing attention to its budget roots.

The tabletop stands are simple but sturdy. Even after a few accidental bumps around the TV unit, the panel stayed stable without any wobble.

At the back, the TV offers three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an optical audio output, Ethernet, and other standard connectivity options. The port selection is practical for most users. During my testing, I kept a soundbar connected via the ARC-enabled HDMI, while a set-top box and gaming laptop occupied the remaining HDMI ports. Everything worked as expected, with reliable device detection and no need to keep swapping cables.

Blaupunkt 43-inch Premium QLED TV review: Display

Sanam Teri Kasam.

The 43-inch 4K Quantum Dot panel delivers vibrant colours without making them look unnatural. During my testing, I watched Ne Zha 2 on JioHotstar, cricket highlights and several Dolby-supported titles on Netflix and YouTube. Greens looked rich, skin tones stayed fairly accurate, and the extra colour volume offered by the QLED panel was noticeable over a regular LED TV.

Blaupunkt claims up to 400 nits of brightness along with HDR10 support and Wide Colour Gamut, and that combination works reasonably well for this price segment.

Ne Zha 2

The TV performs best in moderately lit rooms. During daytime viewing with sunlight entering the room, reflections become visible, although brightness remains sufficient for comfortable viewing.

Upscaling deserves a mention too. Most cable TV channels still broadcast in HD or lower resolution, and the TV does a respectable job of cleaning up softer content without making it look overly processed.

Motion handling is another pleasant surprise. Fast-paced sports and action scenes remain fairly smooth thanks to Blaupunkt's AI Smooth Motion processing, although you may occasionally notice slight blur during very fast camera pans.

Blaupunkt 43-inch Premium QLED TV Audio Review: Better than I Expected

Blaupunkt leans hard into its audio heritage in every press note, and for once, the TV backs it up. The 50-watt output across two speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus support genuinely fills a mid-sized room without a soundbar. I tested it with a mix of dialogue-heavy shows and a couple of action films, and voices stayed clear even at higher volumes, without the tinny edge that a lot of TV speakers get past the 70% mark.

It's not going to replace a proper soundbar if you're serious about home theatre, but for everyday viewing, news in the morning, a movie at night, it's one of the few times I didn't feel the itch to plug in external speakers within the first few days.

Blaupunkt 43-inch Premium QLED TV Review: Performance and Smart Features

Runs on Google TV.

Running on Google TV, the interface feels familiar if you've used a Chromecast or any recent Android TV. Popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar come pre-installed, while the Google Play Store gives you access to thousands of additional apps.

The TV is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor paired with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. Day-to-day navigation remains smooth, but heavier apps like YouTube take a moment longer to open from a cold start. Background downloads or app updates can also slow things down slightly. During my use, it never became frustrating, though the hardware limits are noticeable when multitasking.

TV remote

The bundled remote includes Google Assistant, which handled voice searches and app launches reliably. More complex commands were less consistent, which is typical for TVs in this price range.

Should You Buy It?

At its price, the Blaupunkt 43-inch Premium QLED TV gets the basics right. The display delivers an enjoyable viewing experience, the speakers are surprisingly capable, and Google TV keeps navigation simple. After using it as my primary TV for movies, live cricket and a few gaming sessions, I often forgot I was testing a budget TV. That's perhaps the biggest compliment I can give it.

It isn't without flaws. Black levels could be deeper, peak brightness has its limits, and serious gamers will be better served elsewhere. But these are compromises that are easy to accept at this price.

If you're shopping with a budget of around Rs. 20,000, the Blaupunkt 43-inch Premium QLED TV offers a balanced package. It delivers where it matters most and is an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a reliable everyday television.

Specifications Display 43-inch QLED Full HD (1080p) display Refresh rate 60Hz Audio 48W speaker output, Dolby Digital Plus Processor ARM Cortex-A55 Quad-Core RAM and storage 1GB +8GB OS Google TV 5.0 (supports over 10,000 apps/games via Google Play Store) Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, Optical audio output Smart Features Built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant voice control, Miracast screen sharing, Fast Boot functionality, and Hotel Mode. Reasons to Buy Sharp, natural colours Strong built-in sound Clean, bezel-less design Easy Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid Average daylight brightness Occasional app lag Not built for gaming Basic RAM and storage

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