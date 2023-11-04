BlizzCon 2023 updates: Diablo, Overwatch, Warcraft Rumble, Hearthstone and more

Gaming giant Blizzard Entertainment's annual convention- BlizzCon 2023 is finally here after years of cancellation. This year the two-day event (Nov. 3-4) has returned to an in-person format, held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The opening ceremony saw a plethora of announcements about fan-favourite games- Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and more. The CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer made a surprise appearance during the opening ceremony, where he delivered a brief speech on some of the most famous Blizzard gaming franchises. Here are the biggest updates from the highly-anticipated gaming convention BlizzCon 2023.

Diablo IV - Vessel of Hatred

All the major game updates from BlizzCon 2023(YouTube)

The first expansion for Diablo IV called the Vessel of Hatred was unveiled at the convention, leaving fans exhilarated. The expansion, which is set to release in 2024, will add two new regions and one new class to the game. A new teaser trailer was also revealed at this year's BlizzCon.

World of Warcraft - 3 new expansions

Three new expansions for the Worldsoul Saga storyline have been revealed by Blizzard, along with a trailer which provides a glimpse at the next phase of World of Warcraft. Creative director Chris Metzen revealed the upcoming 2024 expansions, namely- The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan.

Warcraft Rumble - Mobile game

Warcraft Rumble, a new mobile game, which was announced at the BlizzCon 2023 is now officially live on Google Play and App Store. The mobile game includes both PvP and PvE modes.

World of Warcraft: Classic - Cataclysm expansion

Another treat for the World of Warcraft fans by Blizzard is the upcoming Cataclysm expansion, which is set for a 2024 release. An epic trailer for this expansion was also featured during the announcement.

Overwatch 2 - A new hero ‘Mauga’

Blizzard has added a whole new character named Mauga to Overwatch 2, who is the franchise's first-ever Samoan hero. This new character, who will be joining the game in the eighth season, will feature a charge move called “Overrun.” Additionally, more stuff was also teased including a new map, a new game mode, and new damage and support heroes.

Hearthstone - Showdown in the Badlands

The next major expansion for Hearthstone will be called Showdown in the Badlands, which will take place in Azeroth's Wild West. This new expansion gives the game a Western twist and will also serve as an origin story for Reno Jackson and Elise Starseeker. The expansion is set to release on November 14, 2023.

