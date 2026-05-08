boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro headphones teased in India with Snapdragon S3 Gen 1, ANC support

boAt is preparing to launch a new pair of headphones in India under its Nirvana lineup. The upcoming boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro was teased during the Snapdragon for India event held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The company confirmed that the headphones will run on a Snapdragon audio platform and come with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), hybrid connectivity, and support for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound technology.

boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro headphones are set to launch in India soon with Snapdragon S3 Gen 1, head tracking and ANC support. (boAt )

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The headphones are expected to succeed the Nirvana Eutopia, which arrived in India in March 2024. Ahead of the official launch, boAt has revealed several details about the new model, including support for spatial audio with head tracking. The company says the headphones are optimised for Dolby Atmos, allowing users to experience directional sound while watching content or listening to music.

boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro Headphones: Key Specifications and Features (Teased)

The boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon S3 Gen 1 platform. Qualcomm introduced this chipset in 2022 with support for low-power LE Audio and dual-mode connectivity. The platform also supports multipoint Bluetooth connections, allowing users to switch between multiple devices without disconnecting and pairing again.

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Another highlighted feature is adaptive ANC with natural leak-through support. This allows users to reduce surrounding noise while still being able to hear important sounds from the environment when required. The headphones are also expected to include an ultra-low latency mode aimed at gaming and video streaming.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound technology will play a key role in the audio experience on the upcoming headphones. The platform supports Bluetooth lossless audio with 16-bit 44.1kHz CD-quality playback. It also enables support for 24-bit 96kHz high-resolution wireless audio streaming, which is designed to improve sound clarity during music playback.

Gaming features are another area of focus for the device. Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon S3 Gen 1 platform can deliver audio latency as low as 68ms and supports voice back-channel technology for in-game communication. The company also says the platform offers lower latency compared to previous audio solutions.

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The previous-generation boAt Nirvana Eutopia headphones were first showcased at CES 2024 before launching in India at a price of Rs. 3,999. They supported Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants, and offered up to 20 hours of battery life in standard usage. With head-tracked spatial audio enabled, the claimed battery backup dropped to up to 15 hours.

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boAt has not yet confirmed the official launch date or pricing details of the Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro in India. However, more information is expected to be announced in the coming days.

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