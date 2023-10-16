Bobby Kotick is set to leave Activision Blizzard with $400 Million exit payout

The long-awaited deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has finally been completed.

File - Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco on June 28, 2023. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox gaming system, closed its $69 billion deal to buy game-maker Activision Blizzard on Friday. It marks the end of an era for Kotick, who's led the Southern California maker of Call of Duty since 1991. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tech giant has acquired the gaming giant for $68.7 billion, making it the owner of some of the most popular franchises in the industry, such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush.

One of the biggest questions that surrounded the deal was the fate of Bobby Kotick, the controversial CEO of Activision Blizzard. Kotick has faced criticism for his leadership style, his handling of sexual harassment allegations within the company, and his aggressive monetization strategies across games.

Kotick has now confirmed his plans for the future. In a letter to employees, he wrote, “I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition. Phil has asked me to stay on as CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we have agreed that I will do that through the end of 2023.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We now join one of the most successful global companies, poised for unprecedented opportunities to connect the world through our games.”

However, Kotick is not leaving empty-handed. According to the BBC, Kotick is set to receive a whopping $400 million from the sale of his shares in Activision Blizzard, while chairman Brian Kelly will get $100 million.

ALSO READ| COD Next 2023: Here's all you need to know about major gaming event

“Microsoft is paying cash for Activision at a premium price of $95 per share, meaning the chief executive of the World of Warcraft maker, Bobby Kotick, is set for a $400m payday, with chairman Brian Kelly earning $100m, based on the shares they own,” the BBC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is unclear if this is the total amount that Kotick will receive, or if he will get more compensation after he steps down.

How this will affect popular franchises?

It’s hard to say, but some blame Kotick for the alleged toxic work culture and monetization tactics that many players argue have made gaming worse. Only time will tell if those complaints are alleviated with the Microsoft takeover.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!