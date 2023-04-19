Bored of Angry Birds? 11 sling-worthy games to satisfy your craving for catapulting fun

Looking for more games like Angry Birds? Look no further! We've compiled a list of games similar to Angry Birds that you should definitely try out. From Crush The Castle to Siege Hero Wizards, there's something here for everyone.

Angry Birds

Each game on this list offers the same addictive and challenging gameplay that we all love from Angry Birds. So, if you're ready to take a break from the bird and pig wars, let's dive in!

Slingshot Monsters

Slingshot Monsters

Slingshot Monsters is a catapult based game, similar to Angry Birds. The game offers players with incredible slingshot abilities and an impressive collection of 10 monster species, each with extraordinary abilities, to bring down the barriers.

Crush the Castle

Angry Birds was inspired by this game. It has the same catapult-flinging gameplay, but with a darker theme. You'll be flinging large rocks and bombs at castles, murdering the inhabitants.

Ninja Dogs

This game is a blatant Angry Birds re-skin, with well-trained canines attacking vicious cats. It has the same gimmicks, but with a semi-decent narrative and world.

Catapult King

Catapult King

Catapult King is a game similar to Angry Birds, where players launch cannonballs at enemy forts in over 100 levels, gaining magical abilities to aid them in their attacks. The game requires precision and strategy, but also includes amusing character reactions.

Bunny Shooter Christmas

This game requires careful planning and precision like Angry Birds. You must utilize a bow to destroy every angry bunny in each level.

Catapult Wars

Catapult Wars is another artillery shooter game with RPG mechanics and a variety of enemies, where players must defend their castle by destroying enemy catapults. It features easy-to-follow gameplay, increasing difficulty levels, and awards to achieve.

Stupid Zombies

Stupid Zombies

A more challenging puzzle and action mobile game that requires precision like Angry Birds. Your objective is to murder every last zombie before they reach your home.

Angry Farm

Like Angry Birds, this game features a simplistic narrative, challenging gameplay, and decent visuals. Players must grow and defend their farms from adversaries.

Pigs in Trees

This game requires players to navigate through levels by bouncing on leaves to collect acorns. The gameplay is challenging and entertaining.

Siege Hero Wizards

Siege Hero Wizards

This is a polished Angry Birds clone that rewards you based on your precision and sharp intellect and planning. However, it has a multitude of ads and a lack of things to do after you've completed the game.

Zombie Smasher

This game requires you to smash zombies with your finger. It's a simple yet addictive game that's perfect for killing time.

