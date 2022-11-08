Bring different WhatsApp groups under one roof with the Community feature

WhatsApp has recently revealed a Community feature for its users where they can combine up to 50 WhatsApp groups into one community. Communities like neighbourhoods, school parents, and workplaces can now link many groups under one roof and manage group chats thanks to the instant messaging platform.

Here is a step-by-step tutorial on building a community on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Select New Community after tapping on New Chat.

Step 3: Click Get Started.

Step 4: Type the name, description, and profile picture for the community. Be aware that community names can only contain 24 characters.

Step 5: Tap the Camera icon to add a community icon.

Step 6: Tap Next to continue adding new groups or adding existing ones.

Step 7: Tap Create once you've completed adding groups to your community.

However, there are a few limitations and additional features associated with the WhatsApp's Community feature:

- In addition to the announcement group, you may only add up to 50 additional groups.

- A community announcement group can have 5,000 members total.

- Any member of the community can join groups.

- Your community will have a group for announcements that is automatically formed.

- Community administrators can use this space to deliver messages to every member of the announcement group in the community.

Along with this feature, the Meta-owned platform also released three more features: users can create in-chat polls, increase in the limit of video calling to 32 person, and groups limit expanded up to 1024 users.

Just like emoji reactions, larger file sharing, and admin delete, these features can be used in any group but will be more helpful for Communities.

