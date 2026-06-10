Budget laptops are getting surprisingly good but only if you choose wisely

Laptops priced under ₹40,000 were barely good enough for students, let alone professionals. But things have changed, and you can now grab a decent laptop in this price range for lightweight computing, whether you're a student or an entry-level user. Thanks to efficient processors, faster RAM, and improved storage, laptops are offering more value than ever before.

Buying a budget laptop is easier when you know which features matter most.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The problem is that not all budget laptops are created equal. Some focus on flashy specifications while cutting corners elsewhere. If you're planning to buy a budget laptop in 2026, knowing which features truly matter can help you make a smarter purchase and avoid costly mistakes. Here are some of the options you should consider if your budget is under ₹40,000.

Primebook Pro

The Primebook Pro is designed for students, online learning, and everyday productivity tasks. It is a hybrid laptop that runs Android 15 based PriemOS on device and users can access Windows 11 via cloud. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processsor paired with 8GB RAM, perfect for content streaming, taking notes and gaming. The 14 inch FHD display is perfect for every task and it offers a long 14 hours battery life.

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Buying Link

Specifications Display 14.1-inch Full HD IPS Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB UFS (Expandable) Operating System PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15)

Primebook Max

The Primebook Max is the same as its Pro variant but with a large 15.6 inches dispay, perfect for those who want a full laptop feel. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and paired with 8GB RAM, it delivers responsive performance for browsing, video calls, productivity applications, and Android-based workloads. The laptop also benefits from long battery life and a lightweight design relative to its screen size, making it a practical choice for students and remote workers.

Buying Link

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB UFS Operating System PrimeOS 3.0

ASUS Chromebook CX1405 (2026)

The ASUS Chromebook CX1405 is a lightweight laptop built around ChromeOS and cloud-centric computing. Powered by the Intel N50 processor with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, it is ideal for web browsing, online classes, office productivity, and media streaming. The 14-inch Full HD display offers crisp visuals, while ChromeOS provides fast boot times, automatic updates, and strong security features. Weighing just 1.39kg, it is highly portable and delivers excellent battery efficiency, making it a strong option for students and users primarily working online.

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Specifications Display 14-inch Full HD Processor Intel Processor N50 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB SSD Operating System ChromeOS

HP 15 (2026) AMD Athlon 7120U

{{^usCountry}} The HP 15 is an entry-level business and productivity laptop designed for users who need dependable performance for office tasks and daily computing. Equipped with the AMD Athlon 7120U processor, 8GB DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers faster responsiveness than many older budget laptops. The 15.6-inch display provides comfortable viewing for spreadsheets and documents, while the lightweight 1.5kg chassis enhances portability. Features such as a dedicated Copilot key and modern DDR5 memory support help make it a future-ready option for students and professionals alike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The HP 15 is an entry-level business and productivity laptop designed for users who need dependable performance for office tasks and daily computing. Equipped with the AMD Athlon 7120U processor, 8GB DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers faster responsiveness than many older budget laptops. The 15.6-inch display provides comfortable viewing for spreadsheets and documents, while the lightweight 1.5kg chassis enhances portability. Features such as a dedicated Copilot key and modern DDR5 memory support help make it a future-ready option for students and professionals alike. {{/usCountry}}

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Specifications Display 15.6-inch HD Processor AMD Athlon 7120U RAM 8GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics AMD Radeon 610M

Acer Smartchoice Aspire One A114-45

The Acer Aspire One A114-45 is aimed at basic productivity users seeking a Windows laptop with generous memory. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it pairs 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with a 256GB SSD, providing smooth performance for web browsing, office applications, online learning, and media consumption. The 14-inch display keeps the laptop compact and portable, while the inclusion of Microsoft Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic adds significant value. Its lightweight 1.3kg design further enhances portability for students and home users.

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Specifications Display 14-inch HD Processor Intel Celeron N4500 RAM 12GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office 2024

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