Think twice before buying a laptop with 8GB RAM in 2026, here's why

For students with basic requirements or users looking for a secondary machine, 8GB RAM is still serviceable. The problem starts when you move beyond these simple tasks.

If your daily routine revolves around browsing the web, watching YouTube, attending video calls, using Microsoft Office and checking emails, an 8GB laptop can still get the job done. Modern processors are more efficient than ever, and lightweight workloads remain perfectly manageable.

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

For years, 8GB RAM has been the sweet spot for laptops. It was enough for web browsing, video streaming, office work, online classes and and even most gaming laptops were rocking 8GB RAM. In 2026, however, the conversation is very different. The rise of AI-powered software is changing how much memory a laptop needs, and 8GB RAM is starting to feel restrictive much sooner than before.

AI is changing the RAM equation AI features are now integrated into almost every major operating system and application. What used to be optional tools are becoming part of everyday computing. Writing assistance, image generation, smart search, document summarisation and AI-powered productivity tools all require additional memory resources.

Even if you're using cloud-based services such as ChatGPT, memory consumption can add up quickly. Modern browsers often keep multiple tabs active in memory, and longer AI conversations can become noticeably heavier than standard web pages.

Google Chrome and other browsers are also introducing AI-powered features that run alongside your regular browsing sessions. Individually these tools may not seem demanding, but together they place significantly more pressure on an 8GB system.

Apple's new budget MacBook looks great on paper Apple's recently announced MacBook Neo has generated plenty of interest because it brings Apple's laptop experience to a much lower price point. At around ₹60,000, it looks like one of the most affordable entries into the Mac ecosystem.

To be clear, the MacBook Neo is a capable machine for everyday tasks. For web browsing, content consumption and office work, it should perform well.

However, the 8GB RAM configuration raises concerns about long-term usability. Apple has also introduced macOS Golden Gate, which integrates AI features deeper into the operating system. Features such as Spotlight are becoming more intelligent and capable, but they also place greater demands on system resources.

As AI becomes a core part of the operating system rather than an optional app, 8GB RAM could become a limitation sooner than many buyers expect.