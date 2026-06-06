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    Need a new laptop before the next semester? Amazon Mega Deal Days offers can help

    From thin-and-light machines to gaming laptops and everyday performers, these Amazon Mega Deal Days laptop deals offer strong value.

    Published on: Jun 06, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    ASUS Vivobook 16,Smartchoice, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-13420H,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD, OLED,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y),Backlit Keyboard,Office 2024,Silver,1.88 kg,X1605VA-SH1952WS, Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, Intel Core Celeron N4500, Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 12GB LPDDR4X / 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.3KG, A114-45, Thin and Light LaptopView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Dell 15 Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 16GB DDR4, 512 SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.63KgView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Dell 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare FHD 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.66kg, [Vostro 3530], 12 Month McAfee, Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

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    HP 15 Smartchoice, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (16GB DDR5,512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc1038AU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit LaptopView Details...

    ₹66,990

    ...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Laptop prices can often make upgrades feel difficult, especially when you're looking for better performance, longer battery life or a more portable design. Sale events are usually the best opportunity to grab a device that fits your needs without stretching your budget too far.

    The right laptop can now cost much less during the sale.
    The right laptop can now cost much less during the sale.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    The Amazon Mega Deal Days sale is bringing discounts across multiple laptop categories, including everyday notebooks, productivity-focused machines, creator laptops and gaming models. Whether you're a student attending classes, a professional working remotely or someone planning an upgrade, this sale features attractive offers across price segments.

    The ASUS Vivobook 16 is a productivity-focused laptop that combines Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5-13420H processor with a large OLED display for a premium viewing experience. Its 16-inch screen provides more workspace than typical 15.6-inch laptops, making it suitable for multitasking, office work, content consumption, and light creative tasks. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure responsive performance, while the backlit keyboard and bundled Office 2024 add everyday convenience. It is a strong option for students and professionals seeking power and display quality.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen)
    RAM
    16GB
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    16-inch FHD OLED
    Operating System
    Windows 11
    Weight
    1.88kg

    2. Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, Intel Core Celeron N4500, Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 12GB LPDDR4X / 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.3KG, A114-45, Thin and Light Laptop

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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

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    The Acer Aspire One A114-45 is an entry-level laptop designed for basic computing tasks such as web browsing, online classes, document editing, and media consumption. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it prioritises affordability and portability. The lightweight 1.3kg chassis makes it easy to carry daily, while the inclusion of 12GB LPDDR4X memory and a 256GB SSD helps maintain smooth performance for everyday applications. Microsoft Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic subscriptions further enhance its value for students and home users.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Celeron N4500
    RAM
    12GB LPDDR4X
    Storage
    256GB SSD
    Display
    14-inch HD TN
    Operating System
    Windows 11 Home
    Weight
    1.3kg

    This Dell 15 laptop targets mainstream users looking for dependable daily performance and modern specifications. Equipped with Intel’s Core 3 100U processor, 16GB DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, productivity applications, and entertainment comfortably. The standout feature is its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother scrolling and improved visual fluidity. Combined with Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024, it offers a balanced package for students, professionals, and home users.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core 3 100U (14th Gen)
    RAM
    16GB DDR4
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    15.6-inch FHD IPS 120Hz
    Graphics
    Intel UHD Graphics
    Weight
    1.63kg

    The Dell Vostro 3530 is built for business users and professionals who require dependable performance and productivity features. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1334U processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it efficiently handles office applications, multitasking, and remote work. The anti-glare Full HD display improves comfort during extended use, while Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and McAfee security add value for business environments. Its lightweight construction and professional design make it suitable for mobile professionals.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen)
    RAM
    16GB DDR4
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare
    Operating System
    Windows 11
    Weight
    1.66kg

    The HP 15 Smartchoice is a performance-oriented laptop aimed at users who need strong processing power for demanding workloads. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers excellent responsiveness for multitasking, productivity, and light content creation. The Full HD anti-glare display enhances viewing comfort, while the backlit keyboard, privacy shutter camera, and modern design improve usability. Its combination of powerful hardware and portability makes it suitable for professionals and advanced students.

    Specifications

    Processor
    AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
    RAM
    16GB DDR5
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare
    Operating System
    Windows 11
    Weight
    1.59kg

    The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 combines a powerful Intel Core i7-13620H processor with a modern WUXGA IPS display, making it a compelling choice for productivity-focused users. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide fast application loading and smooth multitasking performance. Its 15.3-inch display offers more vertical workspace than standard Full HD panels, improving document editing and browsing experiences. A metal top cover, backlit keyboard, and lightweight design further enhance the laptop’s premium feel, making it suitable for students and professionals alike.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core i7-13620H
    RAM
    16GB
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    15.3-inch WUXGA IPS
    Operating System
    Windows 11
    Weight
    1.6kg

    The ASUS Vivobook 15 is designed for everyday productivity and student-focused workloads. Powered by the Intel Core i3-1315U processor and supported by 12GB RAM, it provides smooth performance for office applications, browsing, and online learning. The Full HD display offers sharp visuals for work and entertainment, while the 512GB SSD ensures quick boot times and ample storage. ASUS also includes Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic, adding value for productivity users. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry throughout the day.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core i3-1315U
    RAM
    12GB
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    15.6-inch FHD
    Graphics
    Intel UHD Graphics
    Weight
    1.7kg

    The HP 15 Smartchoice fd0572TU offers a practical balance of affordability, portability, and everyday performance. Equipped with the Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it handles routine tasks such as web browsing, office work, video streaming, and online meetings efficiently. The Full HD anti-glare display improves viewing comfort, while features like a backlit keyboard and privacy camera shutter add convenience. With Windows 11, Office 2024, and Microsoft 365 Basic included, it serves as a capable everyday laptop.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core i3-1315U
    RAM
    8GB DDR4
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare
    Operating System
    Windows 11
    Weight
    1.59kg

    Top 3 features of best laptops

    LaptopsProcessorRAMDisplay
    ASUS Vivobook 16Intel Core i5-13420H16GB16-inch FHD OLED
    Acer Aspire OneIntel Celeron N450012GB14-inch HD
    Dell 15Intel Core 3 100U16GB15.6-inch FHD 120Hz
    Dell Vostro 3530Intel Core i5-1334U16GB15.6-inch FHD
    HP 15 Ryzen 7AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS16GB15.6-inch FHD
    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Intel Core i7-13620H16GB15.3-inch WUXGA IPS
    ASUS Vivobook 15Intel Core i3-1315U12GB15.6-inch FHD
    HP 15 Core i3Intel Core i3-1315U8GB15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare

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    FAQs
    Yes, the sale often includes discounts, bank offers and exchange deals that can significantly reduce laptop prices.
    Students generally benefit from lightweight laptops with good battery life, reliable performance and comfortable keyboards.
    Yes, gaming laptops across multiple price segments are usually included in major Amazon sale events.
    That depends on your usage. Thin-and-light models prioritise portability, while gaming laptops focus on higher performance.
    Yes, sales often make premium laptops more accessible by bringing their prices closer to mid-range alternatives.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Home/Technology/Need A New Laptop Before The Next Semester? Amazon Mega Deal Days Offers Can Help
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