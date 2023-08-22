Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Bug’ prevented display of images, including Ellen's Oscars 2014 selfie: X (formerly Twitter)

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 22, 2023 11:44 AM IST

Though the bug has been fixed, the issue will be fully resolved over the coming days, the social network said on its support page.

Days after images and other media links from and before 2014 – including the famous Oscars selfie – disappeared from X (formerly Twitter), the Elon Musk-owned social network said on Tuesday that a ‘bug’ prevented it from displaying such images, adding that though the issue has been fixed, it shall be fully resolved over the coming days.

This famous selfie, taken at Oscars 2014, also got lost lost due to the outage.(Image: Ellen Degeneres / Samsung)

X also clarified that no data and images were ‘lost.’

“Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days,” the tech giant noted on its support page.

