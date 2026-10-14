Buying a TV for PS5 gaming, live sports and OTT streaming? These features matter more than you think

A TV is no longer just a screen for watching movies or catching up on your favourite shows. If you own a PS5, follow live cricket or football, and regularly stream content on Netflix or Prime Video, your television needs to handle very different types of viewing. Smooth motion matters during sports, low input lag makes a difference in gaming, and good contrast can help bring out details in films and series.

One smart TV for gaming, sports and streaming. (AI-generated)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

However, not every TV handles all three equally well. Before spending money on a new television, it is worth checking features such as refresh rate, HDMI connectivity, HDR support and picture processing to find a screen that fits your everyday entertainment needs.

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The LG 43 inch NANO 4K UHD Smart TV is suited to bedrooms, compact living rooms and everyday streaming. Its Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 handles picture upscaling, while HDR10 Pro aims to improve contrast in supported content. The TV runs webOS 26 and supports Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro and Google Gemini integration. Its 60Hz panel with VRR support is suitable for casual console gaming, while five years of OS upgrades offer a longer software support window.

Specifications Display 43 inch 4K UHD LED, 3840 × 2160 pixels Processor Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Refresh rate 60Hz native, VRR up to 60Hz HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2.0 channel, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro Operating system webOS 26 with LG Channels and five years of OS upgrades Reasons to Buy AI upscaling helps improve the appearance of lower resolution content. Compact size suits bedrooms and smaller living rooms. Reasons to Avoid The 60Hz panel is not designed for high refresh rate gaming. The 20W speaker system may benefit from an external soundbar.

What are buyers saying?

The available buyer feedback is limited for this 2026 model. Early impressions focus on its picture processing, smart features and compact size, but long term reliability feedback remains limited.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose this LG if you want a compact 4K television with AI picture processing, webOS, Dolby Atmos and extended software support, without needing a larger screen.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lumio Vision 7 II is a 55 inch QLED television for viewers who want a large 4K screen with plenty of smart features. It offers up to 400 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Google TV with Gemini integration. Its 64GB storage is useful for installing more apps, while the quad driver speaker arrangement is designed to improve audio output. With built in Chromecast and three HDMI ports, it can handle streaming, set top boxes and gaming consoles.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K UHD QLED, 3840 × 2160 pixels Processor BOSS Flagship Processor with DOPE picture processing Refresh rate 60Hz Brightness Up to 400 nits Audio 30W, quad driver speakers, Dolby Atmos Operating system Google TV with Gemini, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage Reasons to Buy The 64GB storage capacity offers generous room for apps. Dolby Vision and QLED technology add to its entertainment appeal. Reasons to Avoid The 60Hz panel is less suited to high refresh rate gaming. Its picture performance in bright rooms needs to be assessed in person.

What are buyers saying?

Available user ratings are encouraging, with buyers giving the television a strong overall score. However, detailed written reviews are limited, so feedback on long term performance is not yet conclusive.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the Lumio if you want a 55 inch QLED screen with Google TV, generous storage, Dolby Vision and a feature rich smart platform for streaming and everyday entertainment.

The LG 55 inch NANO 4K UHD Smart TV offers the same core features as its 43 inch sibling, but the larger screen is better suited to a living room setup. Its Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 supports AI upscaling, while HDR10 Pro and Dolby Atmos add to the viewing experience. The webOS 26 interface includes LG Channels and Google Gemini integration, with support for five years of OS upgrades. Its 60Hz panel with VRR is suitable for casual gaming.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K UHD LED, 3840 × 2160 pixels Processor Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Refresh rate 60Hz native, VRR up to 60Hz HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2.0 channel, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro Operating system webOS 26 with LG Channels and five years of OS upgrades Reasons to Buy The larger screen suits films, sports and family viewing. AI upscaling and HDR processing improve supported content. Reasons to Avoid The 60Hz panel lacks native high refresh rate gaming support. Built in speakers may not deliver cinema like sound on their own.

What are buyers saying?

The available feedback is still limited for this 2026 model. Early responses focus on its 4K picture processing and smart features, but there is not enough detailed feedback to establish long term reliability.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose this model if you want a 55 inch LG television with AI picture processing, a familiar webOS interface and extended software support for streaming and family entertainment.

The Motorola 75 inch QD Mini LED television is designed for viewers who want a large screen for films, sports and console gaming. Its quantum dot Mini LED display combines colour enhancement with local dimming across 180 zones to improve contrast. The 4K panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, while the 2.2 channel audio system is designed to provide fuller sound than a basic stereo setup. Google TV brings streaming apps together, making this a large screen entertainment option for spacious living rooms.

Specifications Display 75 inch 4K UHD QD Mini LED, 3840 × 2160 pixels Processor MediaTek processor with AIPQ picture processing Refresh rate Advertised 120Hz, confirm native panel specifications before buying Backlighting Mini LED with 180 local dimming zones HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10 Audio and OS 2.2 channel audio system, Google TV Reasons to Buy Mini LED local dimming can improve contrast in dark scenes. The 75 inch screen suits films, sports and large living rooms. Reasons to Avoid A 75 inch television requires considerable wall or cabinet space. The exact native refresh rate and audio output should be verified before purchase.

What are buyers saying?

Detailed written buyer feedback is limited for this model. Available product listings highlight its large Mini LED screen and gaming features, but there is insufficient evidence to make firm claims about reliability or real world picture quality.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose this Motorola if you want a 75 inch Mini LED television with local dimming, quantum dot colour and Google TV, especially for a dedicated living room entertainment setup.

The acerpure NITRO 85 inch QLED television is aimed at buyers who want a cinema style screen at home without moving to a projector. Its 4K resolution, 450 nits brightness and Dolby Vision support are designed to deliver detailed images with enhanced colour and contrast. The advertised 120Hz refresh rate, VRR and ALLM make it worth considering for gaming, while 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos provide substantial built in audio output. Google TV, 64GB storage and three HDMI ports round out the package.

Specifications Display 85 inch 4K UHD QLED, 3840 × 2160 pixels Processor Not clearly specified in the available product details Refresh rate Advertised 120Hz Brightness 450 nits HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG Audio and OS 40W speakers, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, 2GB RAM and 64GB storage Reasons to Buy The 85 inch screen creates an immersive viewing experience. 40W audio and gaming features reduce the need for immediate upgrades. Reasons to Avoid Its size requires a large room and careful installation. The 120Hz specification should be checked for native refresh rate and supported input modes.

What are buyers saying?

Available ratings are generally positive, with the model receiving a favourable overall score. Detailed written feedback is limited, however, so it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about HDR performance and long term reliability.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose this acerpure television if screen size is your priority and you want 4K QLED picture quality, Google TV, Dolby Vision and a gaming friendly feature set.

The TCL P6L is a 55 inch 4K LED television for households looking for a large smart screen for everyday entertainment. Its HVA panel and AiPQ processor are designed to improve contrast and picture processing, while Dolby Vision support helps compatible content retain detail across bright and dark scenes. Google TV brings popular streaming apps together, and MEMC aims to make fast moving content appear smoother. Its metallic bezel less design, Game Master features and multiple HDMI ports add to its everyday practicality.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K UHD LED, HVA panel, 3840 × 2160 pixels Processor TCL AiPQ processor Refresh rate 60Hz native, with motion enhancement features HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG Audio 30W output, Dolby Audio Operating system Google TV with Game Master, Wi Fi and Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps. The HVA panel and AiPQ processing support everyday viewing. Reasons to Avoid The native 60Hz refresh rate limits high refresh rate gaming. Standard LED backlighting offers less precise dimming than Mini LED.

What are buyers saying?

Available user ratings are positive overall, although detailed written feedback is limited. Buyers have rated the model favourably, but there is not enough verified commentary to establish consistent views on brightness, sound or long term performance.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the TCL P6L if you want a 55 inch 4K smart TV with Google TV, Dolby Vision and useful gaming features for everyday streaming, films and casual console gaming.

The TCL T6D is a 75 inch QLED television for buyers who want a large screen for films, sports and family viewing. Its 4K resolution and quantum dot display are designed to deliver detailed images with richer colours, while Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support improve compatibility with HDR content. Google TV provides access to streaming apps, and the advertised 120Hz Game Accelerator feature targets smoother gaming. Its slim, unibody design and Dolby Atmos support make it an appealing option for a spacious living room.

Specifications Display 75 inch 4K UHD QLED, 3840 × 2160 pixels Processor TCL AiPQ processor Refresh rate 60Hz native, with advertised 120Hz DLG Game Accelerator HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG Audio 30W advertised on the product listing, with Dolby Atmos support Operating system Google TV with gaming features and smart connectivity Reasons to Buy QLED technology and HDR support suit films and sports. The large screen works well for group viewing and gaming. Reasons to Avoid The advertised 120Hz DLG mode is not equivalent to native 4K 120Hz. A 75 inch screen needs considerable installation space.

What are buyers saying?

Available user ratings are encouraging, with a strong overall score. However, detailed written reviews are limited, so there is not enough verified feedback to confirm consistent performance across brightness, sound and gaming.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the TCL T6D if you want a large QLED screen with Dolby Vision, Google TV and gaming enhancements for films, live sports and console entertainment.

Factors to consider when buying a TV

Refresh rate: A native 120Hz panel can deliver smoother gameplay in supported PS5 titles and help with fast moving sports action. A 60Hz TV can still work well for casual gaming and regular streaming.

HDMI 2.1 connectivity: Check for HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz, particularly if you want to use the PS5's higher frame rate modes. Also check how many ports support these features.

Picture quality and HDR: Look for good contrast, accurate colours and HDR performance that suits your room. These features help games look more detailed and films feel more cinematic.

Motion handling: Sports fans should pay attention to how well a TV handles fast camera pans, moving players and a ball travelling across the screen. Motion processing can help, but aggressive settings may create unwanted visual artefacts.

Smart TV platform and sound: Check whether your preferred streaming apps are available, how quickly the interface responds and whether the TV supports the audio formats you use. If you plan to add a soundbar, check for HDMI eARC connectivity.

Top 3 features of best smart TV

Television Screen size Display technology Refresh rate LG NANO 4K UHD 43 inch LED 60Hz Lumio Vision 7 II 55 inch QLED 60Hz LG NANO 4K UHD 55 inch LED 60Hz Motorola QD Mini LED 75 inch QD Mini LED Advertised 120Hz acerpure NITRO 85 inch QLED Advertised 120Hz TCL P6L 55 inch LED with HVA panel 60Hz native TCL T6D 75 inch QLED 60Hz native, 120Hz DLG

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FAQs What refresh rate should I look for in a TV for PS5? A native 120Hz panel is worth considering if you play games that support 120Hz output.

Is a 4K TV good for watching sports and OTT content? Yes, 4K resolution can deliver sharper images, particularly on larger screens, although the result also depends on the source quality.

Is HDMI 2.1 necessary for PS5 gaming? It is useful for features such as 4K at 120Hz and variable refresh rate, provided the TV supports them on the connected port.

Which TV display technology should I choose for films and sports? OLED is worth considering for deep blacks and contrast, while QLED and Mini LED TVs can be attractive for bright rooms, depending on the model.

Does a 120Hz TV automatically make sports look smoother? Not necessarily. Native refresh rate, response time, motion processing and the quality of the broadcast all affect motion clarity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.