Buying an air fryer in 2026? These 5 models are worth your money

Buying an air fryer in India in 2026 isn't exactly easy. The market right now is filled with dozens of models, which makes choosing the right model difficult. Simply put, you are not just looking at capacity or wattage, but you are also looking at features such as multiple cooking presets, digital touch controls, rapid air circulation, viewing windows, shake reminders and even smart features.

Best air fryers in India for home cooking. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

That said, the question remains, which features actually matter and which ones can you skip? In addition to capacity and wattage, the features that you should preferably consider are temperature control as it give you more flexibility in terms of cooking various dishes; basket design, which matters because of airflow and gives food a good crispy finish; and lastly, ease of cleaning, especially if you plan to use it frequently and make dishes such as snacks, vegetables, paneer, chicken or reheated food regularly.

To help you make a decision, we have shortlisted top five air fryers worth considering in 2026 across different price points and use cases. Whether you are looking for a compact model for one to two people, a family-sized air fryer or a feature-packed option for everyday cooking, these picks aim to offer a good balance of performance, convenience and value.

Top air fryer models to buy in 2026

The KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer has a compact black design with simple manual controls, which makes it easy to operate. Its 4-litre capacity is suitable for small to medium-sized families, while rapid air circulation and vapour steam help deliver crisp exteriors with tender interiors using up to 80% less oil. Its adjustable 80–200°C temperature control adds flexibility for everyday frying, grilling, roasting, steaming and baking.

Specifications Capacity 4L Wattage 1300W Temperature Range 80°C–200°C Functions Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, Bake No. of Preset Menus NA Timer 30 minutes with auto cut-off Reasons to Buy Great performance Easy to use Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average Durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer worth the price and appreciate its ease of use, with one mentioning it's particularly good for cooking family-size portions. The appliance makes food crispy without using much oil, and one customer notes it cooks everything evenly.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its cooking performance and ease of use.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Wonderchef Platinum Digital Air Fryer combines a sleek design with a digital panel that makes adjusting cooking modes, temperature and time straightforward. Its 4.5L capacity suits small to medium-sized families, while Rapid Air Technology circulates hot air for crisp, evenly cooked food with significantly less oil. The non-stick frying basket makes cleaning easier after cooking, while the adjustable 80°C–200°C temperature range and 10 preset functions provide flexibility for frying, baking, roasting and grilling.

Specifications Capacity 4L Wattage 1350W Temperature Range 80°C–200°C Functions Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill and other cooking modes No. of Preset Menus 10 Timer Adjustable digital timer with automatic shut-off Reasons to Buy Great cooking performance Easy to use Value for money Reasons to Avoid Learning curve for cooking times

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise air fryer ease of operation, cooking versatility and convenience.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its cooking performance.

The Morphy Richards Crystal Crysp stands out with its transparent cooking chamber. Its large digital touch interface provides easy access to cooking modes, while the 6.5L capacity makes it suitable for families of up to six. Dual-fan heat circulation is designed for faster, more consistent cooking, while the removable non-stick basket and fry tray make post-cooking cleaning easier. It also offers 11 preset menus for convenient everyday cooking.

Specifications Capacity 4L Wattage 1350W Temperature Range 80°C–200°C Functions Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill and other cooking modes No. of Preset Menus 10 Timer Adjustable digital timer with automatic shut-off Reasons to Buy Great cooking performance Easy to use Easy to clean Reasons to Avoid Longer cooking times for large items

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise air fryer for it cooking performance, versatility, ease of use and cleaning. Users particularly like its ability to fry, bake and grill with minimal oil.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its cooking performance and ease of cleaning.

This Philips air fryer combines a compact black design with digital touch controls and an LED display for easy temperature and timer adjustments. Its 4.2L capacity can handle up to 0.8kg of food, making it suitable for small families. It gets Rapid Air Technology that uses Philips' starfish-shaped airflow design to circulate hot air for crisp, evenly cooked results with up to 90% less oil. The non-stick basket is dishwasher-safe, making post-cooking cleanup easier.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Wattage 1500W Temperature Range 60°C–200°C Functions Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Reheat No. of Preset Menus 13 Timer 0–60 minutes Reasons to Buy Great cooking performance Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer to be of good quality and easy to use. They consider it very useful, with one customer noting it's particularly good for snack making.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its cooking performance and ease of use.

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO AF180IN has a modern black design with digital controls for convenient adjustment of cooking settings. Its spacious 6.2L basket is designed for family-sized portions, while Max Crisp Technology uses 240°C superheated air and powerful 360° circulation to deliver crispier results with little to no oil. The adjustable crisper plate promotes better airflow, while the nanoceramic-coated basket and crisper plate are PTFE-, PFAS- and PFOA-free.

Specifications Capacity 6.2L Wattage 2000W Temperature Range 40°C–240°C Functions Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate No. of Preset Menus NA Timer Digital timer; adjustable cooking time Reasons to Buy Great cooking performance Easy to use and clean Good design Reasons to Avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air fryer's crisp performance, noting it produces food that tastes remarkably close to traditional tandoor-cooked chicken, and appreciate its appearance, ease of cleaning, and cooking results.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its cooking performance and ease of use.

Top features of the best air fryers

MODEL CAPACITY WATTAGE TEMPERATURE RANGE KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300W 80 - 200 Degrees Celsius Wonderchef Platinum Digital Air Fryer 4.5L 1350W 80 - 200 Degrees Celsius Morphy Richards Crystal Crysp transparent Air fryer 6.5L 1500W 80 - 200 Degrees Celsius PHILIPS NA221/00 4.2L 1500 Watt Digital Air Fryer 4.2L 1500W 60 - 200 Degrees Celsius Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2L 2000W 40 - 240 Degrees Celsius

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen air fryers and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology, preset menus, temperature controls and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying an air fryer in India What size air fryer should I buy for a family in India? For 1–2 people, a 3–3.5L model is generally sufficient. A 4–5L air fryer works well for 3–4 people, while families of 5 or more should consider 5.5–6.5L or larger models.

How many watts is a good air fryer for Indian cooking? For a 4–6L air fryer, around 1,300–1,800W is a practical range.

What temperature range should I look for in an air fryer? An adjustable range of around 80°C to 200°C covers most everyday air-frying, roasting and baking requirements.

Is a digital air fryer better than a manual air fryer? Not necessarily. Digital air fryers offer more precise temperature control, preset programmes and easier operation, while manual models are usually simpler and can be more affordable.

Is an air fryer good for Indian cooking? Yes. An air fryer can be useful for preparing or reheating samosas, pakoras, kebabs, paneer tikka, aloo tikki, vegetables, chicken and frozen snacks with significantly less oil than deep frying.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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