Buying budget smartwatch ? Check these deals at Flipkart and Amazon sale

The e-commerce platforms are offering huge discounts these days. The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart and the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon are going to start this week on September 23.

Here is a list of the best budget smartwatch models available in the sale that can be considered if you want to buy a smartwatch.

Boult Drift Bluetooth Calling Watch

The recently launched Bolt Drift smartwatch has a 1.69-inch HD display and supports multi-sport mode. This smart wearable can be bought for ₹1,599 at a discount of 80 per cent in the Flipkart sale. It flaunts 140+ Cloud-based watch faces with custom watch face choice and is equipped with 60 Sports Modes.

Noise ColorFit Qube Spo2

The Noise ColorFit Cube smartwatch that comes with a 1.4-inch square screen and Spo2 monitor is getting a 70 percent discount. This smartwatch can be purchased from Flipkart for ₹1,499. It offers multi-sports modes and can run up to 7 days on one time charging.

Fire-Boltt Ninja

The Fire Bolt Ninja Smartwatch has a 1.69-inch LCD screen. This smartwatch, which comes with a calling feature and square dial, can be purchased on sale on Amazon for only ₹1,999. It has a built-in speaker and supports AI voice assistance. It has 30 sports tracking features with Blood Oxygen Tracking (SpO2) monitoring with optical sensors that claim to give almost exact results.

Zebronics Drip

This smartwatch, which offers Bluetooth calling feature, is getting a discount of about 75 percent on Amazon sale. Customers can buy this smartwatch with voice assistant support and built-in games for just ₹1,699. It is equipped with heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure measurement, sleep monitor with graphical data stored in the companion app. The watch comes with 10 built-in wallpapers.

Realme Smartwatch 2

The Realme Watch 2 has a 1.4-inch LCD screen and is also getting big discounts and can be bought in Black and Gold colour options on Flipkart for ₹1,799. It has a continuous heart rate & blood oxygen monitor. It is IP68 water-resistant with 90 sport modes and over 100 stylish watch faces to be updated through over-the-air (OTA) update.

Gizmore GizFit Ultra BT

The Gizfit Ultra BT Calling smartwatch with 1.69-inch 2.5D HD curved metal display supports Always On Display. Customers will be able to buy this smartwatch for just ₹1,499 in the Big Billion Days sale. It comes bundled with a plethora of features including built-in AI voice assistant, track for oxygen level, continuous heart rate monitoring, calorie burns, hydration alert, menstrual tracker, sleep monitor, guided breathing feature.

