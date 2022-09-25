Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Buying iPhone 14 from abroad? Countries where series priced lower than in India

Buying iPhone 14 from abroad? Countries where series priced lower than in India

technology
Published on Sep 25, 2022 10:21 AM IST

Apple launched its newest iPhone series on September 7. The lineup comprises of iPhone 14, iPhone Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

New iPhone 14 Pros are displayed during an Apple special event on September  in Cupertino, California. (AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On September 7, Apple unveiled the latest line of its flagship product, the iPhone. The iPhone 14 series comprises of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In India, these models have a starting price of 79,900, 89,900, 1,29,900, and 1,39,900, respectively. While these are indeed very expensive, there are some countries where the series costs a bit less than in India.

Also Read | Big setback to China as Apple may move iPhone 14 production to India: Report

United States (1 USD= 81): The starting price is $799 ( 64,719) for iPhone, $899 ( 72,819) for Plus, $999 ( 80,919) for Pro, and $1,099 ( 89,019) for Pro Max.

Canada (1 Canadian dollar= 60): CAD 1,099 ( 65,940); CAD 1,249 ( 74,940); CAD 1,399 ( 83,940); CAD 1,549 ( 92,940)

Singapore (1 Singapore dollar= 57): SGD 1,299 ( 74,043); SGD 1,499 ( 85,443); SGD 1,649 ( 93,993); SGD 1,799 ( 1,02,543)

Australia (1 Australian dollar= 53): AUD 1,399 ( 74,147); AUD 1,579 ( 83,687); AUD 1,749 ( 92,697); AUD 1,899 ( 1,00,647)

United Arab Emirates (1 Emirati Dirham= 22): AED 3,399 ( 74,778); AED 3799 ( 83,578); AED 4,299 ( 94,578); AED 4,699 ( 1,03,378)

Malaysia (1 Malaysian Ringgit= 18): RM 4,199 ( 75,582); RM 4,699 ( 84,582); RM 5,299 ( 95,382); RM 5,799 ( 1,04,382)

China (1 Chinese Yuan= 11): CNY 5,999 ( 65,989); CNY 6,999 ( 76,989); CNY 7,999 ( 87,989); CNY 8,999 ( 98,989)

(All figures rounded off)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
iphone apple inc.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP