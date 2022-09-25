Buying iPhone 14 from abroad? Countries where series priced lower than in India

On September 7, Apple unveiled the latest line of its flagship product, the iPhone. The iPhone 14 series comprises of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In India, these models have a starting price of ₹79,900, ₹89,900, ₹1,29,900, and ₹1,39,900, respectively. While these are indeed very expensive, there are some countries where the series costs a bit less than in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Big setback to China as Apple may move iPhone 14 production to India: Report

United States (1 USD= ₹81): The starting price is $799 ( ₹64,719) for iPhone, $899 ( ₹72,819) for Plus, $999 ( ₹80,919) for Pro, and $1,099 ( ₹89,019) for Pro Max.

Canada (1 Canadian dollar= ₹60): CAD 1,099 ( ₹65,940); CAD 1,249 ( ₹74,940); CAD 1,399 ( ₹83,940); CAD 1,549 ( ₹92,940)

Singapore (1 Singapore dollar= ₹57): SGD 1,299 ( ₹74,043); SGD 1,499 ( ₹85,443); SGD 1,649 ( ₹93,993); SGD 1,799 ( ₹1,02,543)

Australia (1 Australian dollar= ₹53): AUD 1,399 ( ₹74,147); AUD 1,579 ( ₹83,687); AUD 1,749 ( ₹92,697); AUD 1,899 ( ₹1,00,647)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

United Arab Emirates (1 Emirati Dirham= ₹22): AED 3,399 ( ₹74,778); AED 3799 ( ₹83,578); AED 4,299 ( ₹94,578); AED 4,699 ( ₹1,03,378)

Malaysia (1 Malaysian Ringgit= ₹18): RM 4,199 ( ₹75,582); RM 4,699 ( ₹84,582); RM 5,299 ( ₹95,382); RM 5,799 ( ₹1,04,382)

China (1 Chinese Yuan= ₹11): CNY 5,999 ( ₹65,989); CNY 6,999 ( ₹76,989); CNY 7,999 ( ₹87,989); CNY 8,999 ( ₹98,989)

(All figures rounded off)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON